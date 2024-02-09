It’s February and for those who celebrate, we’re approaching the Lunar New Year. Though Japan currently follows a Gregorian calendar, it used the Chinese calendar until the mid-1800s, and the 12-year zodiac cycle, or eto, is deep-rooted in Japanese culture. The fable of the animals competing for a place on the zodiac wheel, where the scheming rat sits on the hard-working cow to get its first place, is a common story told to children here. And just like the astrological zodiac signs, the zodiac animals are said to denote some personalities and qualities in a person.

As we embark on the Year of the Wood Dragon, here are the personalities of each Chinese zodiac sign, and what it says about you.

Year of the Rat

Recent Years: 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

People born in the year of the Rat are known to be intelligent and charming. They approach problems creatively with cunning logic. They use their resourcefulness to move themselves forward as well as to help them get to know people. And, they can maneuver expertly in professional settings. Their downfall is that they can be a little judgmental.

Year of the Ox

Recent Years: 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

People born in the year of the Ox, as you might guess, are strong, practical and patient. With their hard-working and reliable nature, they make for great leaders. They can be a little stubborn, however, and have the tendency to keep their social circles relatively small.

Year of the Tiger

Recent Years: ​​1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

People born in the year of the Tiger are bold, brave and competitive. Unlike their intense exterior, however, they actually have a very sensitive and emotional inner life. Though trustworthy, they can be a touch impatient.

Year of the Rabbit

Recent Years: 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

People born in the year of the Rabbit are gentle, elegant and compassionate. They’re empathetic and artistic at their core, and are known to be the luckiest of the zodiacs. Though well-liked, they can be a little selfish and driven by their own desires.

Year of the Dragon

Recent Years: 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024

People born in the year of the Dragon are ambitious, intelligent and fearless. With their charismatic nature, they draw a lot of attention to themselves and often enjoy it. Though warmhearted, they sometimes lack a filter. This means that, at times, they can come across as harsh or blunt.

Year of the Snake

Recent Years: 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

People born in the year of the Snake are intuitive and decisive, and often have a lot of friends due to their gregarious nature. Because they are great at analyzing situations, they get things done and understand people on a deep level. Be wary of insulting them, though, as they can hold a grudge.

Year of the Horse

Recent Years: 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

People born in the year of the Horse are intelligent and free-spirited. They are considered the most open-minded citizens of the world. Though adaptable and constantly exploring, they’re very non-confrontational, at times taking immature or inconsiderate routes to avoid conflict.

Year of the Sheep

Recent Years: 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

People born in the year of the Sheep are kind, sincere and a little shy. Often dreaming and escaping into their own minds, they also make fantastic friends and are the first to provide a helping hand when someone is in trouble. Their downfall is that they can be a touch pessimistic, which stops them from pursuing their own ambitions.

Year of the Monkey

Recent Years: 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

People born in the year of the Monkey, as the animal might suggest, are fun, energetic and comedic. They’re certainly the class (or zodiac) clown, and their clever use of humor can command a room. They can be a little egotistical, though, and their joking nature may raise suspicion about whether they take things seriously.

Year of the Rooster

Recent Years: 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

People born in the year of the Rooster are hard-working and independent, and adore all things high-class and luxury. They can be a tad misunderstood, since they may look flashy on the outside, but they’re actually very thoughtful and observant people.

Year of the Dog

Recent Years: 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

People born in the year of the Dog are just, loyal and are owners of noble hearts. Their diplomatic nature makes them non-confrontational and more careful than most, but they are fiercely protective of their loved ones when it comes down to it.

Year of the Pig

Recent Years: 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

People born in the year of the Pig are kind and generous, and have a generally happy-go-lucky air about them. They value emotional connections with others and approach life with an open heart, which can be perceived as naïveté.

