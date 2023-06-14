It’s no secret that Tokyo has a never-ending list of fun activities to do and fascinating destinations to visit. Whether it’s your first time in Japan’s capital or you’re just looking for something exciting to do this weekend, it’s easy to get overwhelmed with the options offered in this metropolis. So we asked the stars, and here’s the locations you shouldn’t miss in Tokyo based on your Zodiac sign.

Aries — Yayoi Kusama Museum

A museum might not be the first thing that comes to mind for our fiery rams, but they should pay a visit to the Yayoi Kusama Museum. The artist is an Aries herself. And like a typical Aries, she is passionate and straightforward. Aries also love having tons of stimulation, which this museum is sure to offer, particularly now, as there’s a special exhibition about psychedelics reminiscent of her solo exhibits back in the 1960s.

Taurus — Ginza

If there’s one thing the hardworking and down-to-earth Taurus is known to love, it’s luxury. And when it comes to luxury, no area in the capital compares to the high-end shopping district, Ginza. Our loyal bulls can stroll down Chuo-dori to explore shops such as Chanel and Gucci, or stop by the staple department stores like Mitsukoshi and Wako.

Gemini — Koenji

The curious and social Gemini will love Koenji, the alternative capital of Tokyo. Littered with retro vintage shops, chilled cafés, cheeky izakaya and live houses boasting excellent vibes, Koenji will satisfy the wide variety of interests that the witty twins have.

Cancer — Todoroki Valley

If the homebody Cancer is up for a little adventure, then the lush natural offerings at Todoroki Valley is a good option. Strolling along the slow-moving river, surrounded by bamboo trees and a small shrine, our imaginative and nurturing crabs can really take the time to reflect here. The emotional water sign can bring a few loved ones to connect over a bento box.

Leo — Takeshita-dori

The flashy and creative Leo should visit the sugar-high, bubblegum pink fashion alley of Harajuku’s Takeshita-dori. With everything from Instagram-worthy colorful food, vintage to Lolita fashion and pop culture stores, our lions with a flair for the dramatic will feel right at home here.

Virgo — Sensoji

The practical and faithful Virgo would undoubtedly enjoy Sensoji, Tokyo’s oldest temple. Our observant and faithful maiden is sure to appreciate Sensoji’s incredible history and cultural significance, while also having fun shopping in Asakusa. Virgos can enjoy baby Castella cakes and other traditional finger foods along Nakamise-dori as they head to the monumental temple.

Libra — Inokashira Park

As the lovers of the Zodiac, Librans shouldn’t miss Inokashira Park, one of the most romantic spots in all of Tokyo. With luscious greenery in the midst of the trendy fashion district of Kichijoji, the sociable and diplomatic Librans are sure to be charmed by this lush oasis. Plus, they will, no doubt, enjoy the famous swan boats in Inokashira Pond.

Scorpio — Omoide Yokocho

The mysterious Scorpio would love the nostalgic ambiance of Omoide Yokocho, a maze of narrow alleys featuring many small bars. Often thought to be cold, our caring Scorpions are actually deeply emotional. Omoide Yokocho gives them a chance to go down memory lane over yakitori and beer. Whether stopping by alone or with some friends, they will appreciate the aesthetics of old Tokyo.

Sagittarius — Tokyo DisneySea

To quench the energetic Sagittarian’s thirst for adventure, the friendly archers should visit Tokyo DisneySea. Whether it’s going deep to the Center of the Earth, discovering the crystal skull with Indiana Jones, getting their very own Duffy teddy bear, or taking a break with a turkey leg and a draft beer, Sagittarians will make the most out of their visit to the land where dreams come true.

Capricorn — National Art Center, Tokyo

The driven and disciplined Capricorn can relax surrounded by the stunning art and architecture of the National Art Center, Tokyo. After-all, our hardworking sea goats are always excited for the finer things in life.

Aquarius — Nakano Broadway

Our water-bearers, with their intellectual and lovably quirky nature, should take a trip to Nakano Broadway. Akihabara’s lesser-known, retro younger sibling, this isn’t just a place for anime fans, though they do boast plenty of anime-related shops and Mandarake stores. It’s a great shopping mall to get lost among niche collector’s items. You can then stop at a vintage coffee shop afterwards to relax.

Pisces — Jimbocho

The dreamy and imaginative Pisces need to check out Jimbocho, Tokyo’s number one book district. After perusing the shelves of all the shops — there are upwards of 200 bookstores — you should then settle down in one of the area’s many cafés to enjoy your book.