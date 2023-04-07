Now in its 22nd year, Tokyo DisneySea is Tokyo Disneyland’s sister amusement park, themed around the seven ports of call. This year is special as Tokyo Disney Resort is also celebrating its 40th anniversary. Japanese locals often call Tokyo DisneySea a Disney park for adults as it serves alcohol and has more extreme rides.

Origins of Tokyo DisneySea

Tokyo DisneySea officially opened its doors in 2001 with a theme based on the Seven Seas. Due to cultural differences, there was a huge debate between Japan and the United States over the park’s main symbol. The US wanted a lighthouse, which represents hope in the West and a safe return home, while in Japan it symbolizes loneliness and melancholy. In the end, both sides agreed on a globe called the AquaSphere which displays the Earth as a water planet.

Map of Tokyo DisneySea

All of the seven sections surround a different body of water and are all named after a harbor. Find an interactive map via the Tokyo Disney Resort website.

Opening Hours

Usually, Tokyo DisneySea is open from 9am to 9pm. Depending on the day and number of people, the theme park can open 30 minutes or even an hour earlier. It is located in Chiba Prefecture, which is a 30-minute train ride from Tokyo Station. There are three modes of transportation to get to the theme park: car, train or bus. There are usually scheduled bus rides from various stations to the theme park, which can be reserved beforehand.

How to Get Tickets

Currently, the only method of purchasing tickets is via the official Tokyo DisneySea website. Tickets are sold daily from 2pm. The earliest admission would then be on the same date two months later.

Top 5 Rides at Tokyo DisneySea

According to a September 2022 questionnaire, these are the five most popular attractions at Tokyo DisneySea.

Located on Mysterious Island, guests board a small submersible and take part in a mission to find Atlantis, which is believed to have sunk to the bottom of the ocean. The submersible is equipped with a searchlight, which guests can operate at will. The attraction is inspired by the Disney movie Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, released in 1954. It provides a thrilling experience just like the film.

In the survey, visitors gave high marks to the world view that tickles their adventurous spirit, with one person stating, “I love the sea, so I like the fact that I can learn about the unknown world of the underwater seafloor. This is an attraction that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, from children to adults.”

Located at the Lost River Delta, Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Crystal Skull is a ride-based attraction inspired by the Indiana Jones film series. Guests take a tour of the Temple, organized by Dr. Indiana Jones’ assistant, Paco, but when uninvited guests enter, the wrath of the Temple’s guardian god, the Crystal Skull explodes. As traps and curses attack one after another, visitors need to slip through at breakneck speed in an attempt to escape.

In the survey, there were comments such as “The decorations and music in the tunnels are nice, and you can enjoy an atmosphere similar to that of the movie,” and, “Not only is it intense as a ride, but everywhere you look, the construction is amazing, and you feel like you are the main character.”

Tower of Terror is an attraction located on the park’s American Waterfront. It is set in New York city in 1912 and explores the secrets of the Tower of Terror, a hotel that has been in ruins since the disappearance of its owner in 1899. The best part of this attraction is the steep descent from a height of about 59 meters in the cursed elevator. The thrill of the ride, which is not found on roller-coasters, is a unique attraction of the Tower of Terror.

One person surveyed said, “I enjoy the thrill of going up and the fear of coming down at once.” Another added, “I can experience a sense of fear I would not normally experience, as well as the exhilaration of falling down.”

Another popular feature seems to be the panoramic view of DisneySea when the elevator rises.

Disney fans in Japan are crazy about the adorable characters from the Toy Story franchise. That may be why the Toy Story Mania ride is the fourth most popular ride at Tokyo DisneySea. This ride is also located on the American Waterfront. Visitors get to ride a tram and play carnival games while hanging out with Woody and the rest of the gang.

Located on Mysterious Island, the enigmatic genius Captain Nemo has unearthed a heretofore unknown world deep underground. During your journey on board a unique subterranean vehicle, the volcano suddenly shakes and erupts, taking you to places even Captain Nemo has never been before.

Top 5 Snacks at Tokyo Disney Sea

1.

Floatie Meat Bun

Looking exactly like the classic, red-striped round floatie, this is a classic Chinese-style meat bun. The floatie meat bun is sold at the Seaside Shack stall in Port Discovery. It is wrapped in clear packaging with the image of Donald Duck on it. The bun’s dough has a mochi-like glutinous texture, filled with lots of shrimp.

2.

Gyoza Dog

Gyoza dog is a big hot-dog sized Japanese dumpling. Think the Japanese combini store meat bun but gyoza and vertically long. The fluffy white dumpling skin wraps around a hearty gyoza filling. It is perfect to eat while walking.

3.

Little Green Men Rice Cakes

With pictures of this glutinous treat all over Instagram, many people feel this is a must-eat at the park. The small green rice cakes are filled with different flavors and are bite-sized. The three flavors are chocolate, strawberry and cream.

4.

Spicy Smoked Chicken Leg

Another popular takeaway snack is the chicken leg, which is animatedly big and, of course, delicious. It is sold near Mystery Island. A little different from regular turkey leg, the spicy smoked chicken leg is not very expensive, easy to eat even for small children and doesn’t have many bones.

5.

Cinnamon Mickey Mouse Churro

Long Mickey Mouse-shaped churros are found throughout the Disney parks, each with their own special flavor and popular for their iconic shape. The most popular flavor at Tokyo DisneySea is the cinnamon flavored churro stick. Cinnamon may not be the ultimate favorite for children, but for some reason, they’re happy to eat Mickey Mouse-shaped churros.

More Tokyo DisneySea Tips

Get the Tokyo Disney Resort App

As there are no more free Fast Pass tickets, it’s now best to download the Tokyo Disney Resort app before heading to Tokyo DisneySea or Tokyo Disneyland. With the app, visitors can check how long the wait is for every ride and purchase Disney Premier Access. This is a system similar to a Fast Pass, where visitors pay ¥2,000 per ticket to make reservations at designated attractions or rides with shorter waiting times than before. At the moment, the only attraction at Tokyo DisneySea that is eligible for this program is “Soaring: Fantastic Flight,” but other attractions should also be eligible in the future.

Tokyo DisneySea or Tokyo Disneyland?

Tokyo Disneyland, which opened in April 1983, was the first Disney park built outside of the US. It features themes and attractions you see at Disney parks in the US, including Adventureland and Tomorrowland. Tokyo DisneySea, meanwhile, has a concept that is not seen at other Disney parks. Only one area, the Mermaid Lagoon, is geared towards young children as the other areas feature attractions that are either too fast or dangerous for small kids.

It really depends on what Disney experience visitors want to leave with. For families or those who love the classic, familiar Disneyland experience, Tokyo Disneyland would appear to be the better option. For those who want to try a new Disney park experience, Tokyo DisneySea may be the one for you. It is also more geared towards adults with its alcohol service and more adult-friendly thriller rides.