Whether it be Japan’s annual rainy season, the blazing sun or a particularly cold day, Tokyo sometimes won’t allow us to go outside, no matter how much we might want to. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to explore the capital without having to face the forces of nature. Here are our top picks for indoor activities in Tokyo.

1. Go to a Museum

This one is admittedly a no-brainer, but it’s a classic for a reason. Tokyo has so many amazing exhibitions happening year-round. Take your pick from teamLab, museums around Ueno Park, the stunning Mori Art Museum or themed museums that are fun for all ages. If you want to check out something seasonal, you can consult our monthly art exhibitions guide to see what’s happening near you.

2. Let off Steam at an Indoor Theme Park

Of which there are surprisingly many. Tokyo Joypolis in Odaiba comes to mind immediately. As does Bandai’s Namjatown in Ikebukuro and Sanrio Puroland in Tama city. Red Tokyo Tower has some high-tech entertainment and Kidzania is a great option for families with curious children.

3. Visit One of Tokyo’s Amazing Aquariums

From the Sumida Aquarium located right by Tokyo Skytree to the Sunshine Aquarium that’s open at night, Tokyo’s aquariums are a spectacle and certainly not just for kids. Most aquariums also have aquatic-themed restaurants and cafés, so you can make a whole day of it.

4. Attend a Sporting Event

In Japan, both baseball and sumo are taken very seriously, and thankfully, both can be enjoyed indoors. Lasting 15 days, Tokyo’s sumo grand tournaments occur in January, May and September, and the Ryogoku Kokugikan National Sumo Arena is completely indoors. Japan’s baseball takes place between late March and October. The Yomiuri Giants’ home, the Tokyo Dome, is an indoor stadium.

5. Relax at an Onsen

You don’t have to worry about rain if you’re already wet, right? There are several spas across Tokyo that are perfect for a relaxing day off. Some onsen have areas where you can wear your swimmers, so you can enjoy the springs with friends and family. For something a little different, check out a retro onsen or consult our tattoo-friendly sento guide if you’re worried about any trouble because of your ink.

6. Get Active at an Indoor Sporting Venue

Bowling, batting centers, darts, table tennis, billiards, you name it, Tokyo has it. Round One is a great option for active indoor fun, as there are plenty of options within one building, so you can enjoy a whole day of activities without having to step outside. If you’re into climbing, Lattest is a terrific place to practice bouldering.

7. Check Out the Tokyu Kabukicho Tower

Built in 2023, the Tokyu Kabukicho Tower in Shinjuku is brand new and full of indoor entertainment. With a movie theater, live music venue, an indoor yokocho, an interactive “real-life dungeon,” and art installations across the entirety of the building, you could probably spend a whole week in Kabukicho Tower without getting bored.

8. Browse for Some Books

There’s something about a rainy day that makes reading much more satisfying. The Tsutaya bookstore in Daikanyama is spacious and stunning, and you can enjoy some coffee while you open your latest novel. Of course, Jimbocho is always a great place to discover new books. There are also many quaint coffee shops, though you may have to brave the outdoors in between stores.

