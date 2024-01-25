We were minding our own business in a super sento bath when a staff member came over to me and my Japanese friend. It transpired that a fellow bather complained about my tattoos and the facility decided to kick us out. The fact that there were no signs, either at the entrance or on the website, stating that ink is forbidden, and that the tattoos consisted predominantly of foodstuffs — like edamame, coffee and soba noodles — made no difference. We were out.

Before we left, there was some bowing and fake apologies. That was a super sento on the outskirts of Tokyo. A similar incident happened to my friend at another super sento on the other side of the city. Since then, we’ve been careful, avoiding them in favor of public sento and tattoo-friendly onsen. Even though we’ve been bathing at least weekly for several years, there hasn’t been a recurrence, so I humbly consider myself well-versed in tattoo-friendly establishments.

For anyone with tattoos visiting Tokyo and hoping to gain that “hot spring” or Japanese bathing experience, there are several ways you can be sure to enjoy the springs. The main way is to visit a bathhouse, or “sento.”

Due to sento originally being established to serve local residents and receiving government funding, they count as a community service, so tattoos are widely accepted. An official sento ambassador, appointed by the government, has tattoos, which says it all, really. Sento may not all have hot spring water, but a few of them do. They may have other exciting attractions as well, like a sauna, jet bath and more. They also tend to be located conveniently near train stations and in the middle of neighborhoods. Here are our favorites.

Hisamatsuyu, Nerima

Projection mapping, carbonated water and an outdoor onsen

Any seasoned onsen or sento-goer will be impressed by Hisamatsuyu. Refurbished in 2014, the bathhouse is a sleek, gray box, subtly housing some of the best water in the city. Its minimalist design is simple: head inside past the shoe lockers, to the desk straight in front of you. To the left are the women’s baths, to the right are the men’s. Change, shower, and then you’re ready to experience Hisamatsuyu’s range of bathing options.

The large bath is heated to around 38 degrees Celsius and the carbonated bath next to it is a similar temperature. Bathing in carbonated water is said to aid circulation in addition to other health benefits. But it’s the outdoor bath where Hisamtsuyu really shines. As well as being the hottest of all its baths, it is also rich in sodium. Look up while you bathe and allow your body to soak up the onsen’s minerals. To the side, you will see its official certification.

For any keen saunners, the sauna is of the drier variety and the cold-water bath is deep and open to all.

Mannenyu, Shinjuku

A silky bath

Mannenyu in Shinjuku is used to tattooed bathers, serving a large proportion of the foreign community nearby. The staff speak enough English to show you the ropes and can point you in the right direction if you get lost.

Small and compact, it’s basically a no-frills bathing experience. Despite being refurbished in 2016, the architect recreated many of the original features, making it what feels like an authentic, traditional bathhouse. The datsuijo or changing area, is a medley of dark woods and low lighting. The bathing area is then decorated with a Japanese crane mosaic.

There are three baths, including an extra-hot one. The water at Mannenyu is pumped up from deep in the ground, making the water super smooth. It will leave you feeling like a duck.

Koganeyu, Asakusa

Modern vibes and artisan touches

Koganeyu is seen as the “cool” sento. Located conveniently in Asakusa, it was refurbished in 2020 and currently serves craft beer from its counter, which also doubles as a DJ booth. Its design by Schemata Architects aims to keep the vibe of the traditional bathhouse while meeting the needs of a modern audience, updating features such as the painted mural above the baths.

The baths include a pool with carbonated water alongside a variety of baths with different temperatures from cold through to extra-hot.

Kotobukiyu, Ueno

Easily accessible and near Tokyo Skytree

Located in an unassuming backstreet in Ueno, Kotobukiyu allows you to get the feeling of a hot spring in the middle of Tokyo. It is located so centrally that bathers in its outdoor pool can get a glimpse of Tokyo Skytree while bathing.

Both the male and female sections boast a sauna and outdoor bath. The bath is designed so well, surrounded by rocks, that until you look up to see Skytree, one could be forgiven for thinking you’d ended up in a hot spring in the countryside. There is ample space to sit outdoors too. Inside, the daily changing medicinal baths, with aromas including yuzu and lavender, allow for complete relaxation. There are also jet baths, which are great for releasing knots in the muscles.

Inariyu, Ikebukuro

Edo-period bathing with Shitamachi-vibes

After a community effort to save the local bathhouse, Inariyu was reopened in 2022. The group, which established itself as “Sento and Neighborhood” runs it with gusto and recently opened the building next door as a nagaya, or a community space.

The original bathhouse opened in 1913. It has been in its current state for nearly 100 years, since 1930 and is a rare example of a pre-war bathhouse, having escaped bombing. Sento and Neighborhood put in a successful application to have the site recognized as a Tangible Cultural Property. It now stands as one of only two bathhouses in Tokyo to be recognized as such.

Everyone at Inariyu is friendly and welcoming, which can be a breath of fresh air, especially for those with tattoos. Entering the bathhouse is like stepping back a century, to a time when there were no smartphones. The bathing area is simple with three basic pools of hot, medium-hot and warm water.

Yuka Wagokoro Yoshinoyu, Suginami

Residential neighborhood vibes

The last time I was in Yoshinoyu, I ended up holding someone’s baby while in the bath. This is a bathhouse for a community that it serves well. It is a rare post-millennium bathhouse, featuring singular tubs, known informally as don-buri or “rice bowl” tubs, big enough for one person, alongside its larger outdoor bath and expansive indoor bath.

Every Saturday, hot spring water arrives at the sento, so for one day a week its bathers can enjoy the benefits of a (relatively) close onsen. It also has a deep cold water bath and a sauna, which featured in the hit manga Sando, as well as jet sprays to massage your body.

