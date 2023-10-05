Some museums have concepts that can seem rather baffling, or even unappealing if you are unaware of the theme. Yet no matter how obscure that theme might be, it doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy it. Rather, the more niche the subject of a museum, the more freedom the curator has.
Here we take a look at themed museums that you should add to your list for a rainy Sunday afternoon visit.
Ghibli Museum, MitakaThe Ghibli Museum is situated among the trees and greenery in Inokashira Park, just like a real-life scene from its own movies. The building was designed by Ghibli mastermind, Hayao Miyazaki, with no expense spared to create the rounded fairytale abode. Spot Totoro peeking out from the paned window as you head inside and exchange your reserved ticket for a collectible negative still from a movie. Every tiny detail is considered, from the flowery ceiling paintings to the door knobs, each adding to that real-life Ghibli experience. The museum has no set path, so guests are free to wander around as they please. They can peer into alcoves, check out a replication of the Ghibli studio or browse books selected by Miyazaki himself. Kids under 12 can even jump into the My Neighbor Totoro movie by riding on the huge plush cat bus. The museum features annually changing exhibitions along with its many permanent exhibits. There's also a beautifully designed movie theater showing exclusive Ghibli movies. While no pictures are allowed inside the museum, you can take them in the garden. Note: The museum is very popular and tickets can't be purchased on site. Make sure to book far in advance and remember the time on your ticket. Latecomers may not be able to gain entrance.
Ghibli Museum, Mitaka
Reservation in advance
Taro Okamoto Memorial MuseumLocated in the upmarket area of Aoyama, the Taro Okamoto Memorial Museum is like a miniature hidden jungle. The avant-garde painter was one of the most acclaimed Japanese artists of the 20th century. The memorial museum is situated in his former atelier. Most of the exhibits simply portray his studio as it was when he died. Visitors can check out the Salon, where Okamoto held meetings on funky stools that he designed himself. The second-floor atrium, created especially for the museum, hosts temporary exhibitions (mainly in Japanese) about his life and works. The garden is an unkempt path of tropical plants and weeds. It houses a number of Okamoto's iconic, cartoon-like sculptures, which look out from every nook and cranny. The café is a delightful shop called A Piece of Cake, where guests can sit and look out over the garden jungle.
Taro Okamoto Memorial Museum
0334060801
Mansion of Earl MaedaInside Komaba Park, near Shibuya, is the Mansion of Earl Maeda. Toshinari Maeda (1885-1942) was the son of a feudal lord who went on to become a high-ranking Japanese commander, fighting for Japan across the world. His former residence was completed in 1927, around the same time he was appointed ambassador to the U.K. The residence is notable for being a replica of an English stately home, built in the middle of a park in Tokyo. The adjoining building is Maeda’s Japanese teahouse, a stark contrast to the stately home next door. Entrance is free. Visitors are given bags at the door to carry their shoes, then they can do as they please. Walk around the stately mansion before moving to the teahouse to get a feel for the contrasting lives on display.
Mansion of Earl Maeda
0334665150
NTT InterCommunication Center (ICC)Even with such a catchy name, you may be left wondering exactly what the ICC is. Run by Japan’s premier telecommunication company, NTT East Corporation, the ICC is a center designed to showcase the best in new and old technology. Particularly impressive is the anechoic chamber, a room with all the external sound removed. When in the chamber, it is rumored that you can hear the blood pulsing through your veins. Other areas include interactive exhibits, where guests can try their hand at cause and effect and historical timelines, showing the progression of technology through history. The ICC is a space to experience the excitement at the intersection between art, science and technology. Exhibitions change around once or twice a year. The space also hosts artist talks and workshops, so check the page for details. Note: depending on the exhibition, reservations may be required to experience the anechoic chamber. Image credits: evala “Otocyon megalotis” 2013 Photo by KIOKU Keizo Photo Courtesy: NTT InterCommunication Center [ICC]
NTT InterCommunication Center (ICC)
0120144199