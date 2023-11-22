Founded in 2001, the international art collective teamLab has gone on to become a cultural phenomenon in Japan and globally with exhibitions in New York, London, Paris, Singapore, California, Beijing, Taipei and Melbourne among others. Tokyo, however, remains the heart of teamLab as a collective. There were two museums in Tokyo before the teamLab Borderless museum in Odaiba closed on August 31, 2022. While teamLab Planets remains in Toyosu, a new museum is opening in February 2024 in Azabudai Hills, the recently opened urban complex. Though it is still under construction, Tokyo Weekender was given the opportunity to visit two artwork spaces in the new teamLab museum.

Bubble Universe

Covered in mirrors and filled with seemingly infinite lights, the artwork titled “Bubble Universe: Physical Light, Bubbles of Light, Wobbling Light, and Environmental Light” is one of the brand-new teamLab artworks that will be unveiled next year.

“Inside the spheres, countless lights converge; material lights that exist in the physical space, large and strong light like a soap bubble, huge, weak light that wobbles like a mass of jelly, and light that emerges from the surrounding environment,” the teamLab staff shared with the press during a preview on November 20, 2023.

The light from the spheres is dynamic, changing color and size, moving and twinkling. Although it might look random, the movement is interactive and influenced by the people in the room. Standing near a sphere makes it shine brightly and then that light is spread to the next sphere and so on. “The light born from an individual person and the light born from others intersect,” according to teamLab’s art statement. As with most teamLab artworks, there are layers of meaning in addition to how aesthetically pleasing it looks.

Megalith Crystal Formation

Currently labeled a “work in progress,” Megalith Crystal Formation is a space where different artworks come in and out of the room, showing the true meaning of “borderless” in teamLab Borderless. “At the new teamLab Borderless, this group of artworks without boundaries will evolve, moving into more spaces, connecting in more complex ways, eternally changing and creating one borderless world,” reads the company’s statement.

We saw “Flowers and People – Megalith Crystal Formation (work in progress)” that shows a cycle of growth and decay of red flowers. In fact, the flowers are influenced by the people moving around. When they move, the petals scatter. When they stand still, the flowers bloom more. The artwork is not pre-recorded. It’s created by a computer program that continuously renders the work in real time.

The other work in the same space we saw was “Black Waves – Megalith Crystal Formation (work in progress).” It shows rising waves washing over the jagged walls of the space.

Other Artworks at the New teamLab in Azabudai Hills

In addition to the new teamLab works, the museum will also feature other works from years gone by such as the “Universe of Water Particles on a Rock where People Gather” from teamLab Borderless Museum. Other works to look forward to are: “The Sculpture of Time Distortion in a Mirror,” “Chromatic Light Wall,” “Ice Nucleus of Life, Nucleus of Life,” and more.

