It’s the little humming in your ear, the high-pitched call of a lover who whispers only to you “hello, darling, I’m about to suck your blood.” If it was only blood-sucking, maybe we could deal with it. But the aftermath of a mosquito’s feast leaves us scratching for days, unable to concentrate without getting the four cat-claws out, which makes it even worse. Stop scratching.

The Japanese population hates mosquitoes as much as anyone else. In fact, the market share of insect-related products (it’s fair to assume that mosquito-repellent is a large part) made up over 44% of all household goods sold last year via Earth Corporation. Unsurprisingly, Japan has obtained and developed a few methods to keep away the widely hated insects.

1. Mosquito Repellent Incense Coil

When mosquito season begins, you’ll soon be able to smell the scent of mosquito repellent incense in neighborhoods throughout Japan. The smell seeps through the fabrics of Japanese summer street life, sifting through the scents of yakitori and odd Japanese street smells.

It seems that every business and household throughout Japan swears by these incense coils, and it probably isn’t an exaggeration to say that most homes have one (whether frequently in use or otherwise).

As well as the traditional metal incense holders, there are several fashionable versions available too.

While it is an essential mosquito repellent item that is effective, we should note that it isn’t 100% mosquito proof, and should be used in conjunction with other items for maximum efficiency.

2. Ultrasonic Mosquito Repellent

For those of you who are sensitive to strong smells, there are a variety of alternatives, like the sonic mosquito repellent. The small device emits a sonic sound that is indiscernible to human ears, but it is incredibly annoying for our blood-sucking frenemies. Ethically sound and chemical free, studies indicate that the disgusting bugs detest a frequency of 18-48 kilohertz, so blast away.

As this is the 21st century, you can get the ultrasonic wave machine in many handy formats, including wireless versions, bracelets and even bag tags are available.

3. Mosquito Repellent Spray for the Home

One of Bic Camera’s bestsellers, mosquito home spray is there to repel mosquitoes. The airborne bloodsuckers spend more time on the walls than in the air and the spray makes it hard for them to land. There is no need to spray it on yourself, simply spray on the walls and you should be fine.

4. Mosquito Body Spray

There are various types of mosquito spray which should be liberally applied before stepping outside, and then again at various points when outdoors. Every year seems to bring an influx of sprays and spray-like devices, each claiming to be more effective than the last.

A Japanese favorite is the Fumakilla, a DEET-type of bug brand known as “skin vape,” which appears at the top of the bestseller lists every year. Available at any drugstore throughout mosquito season, and many convenience stores too, arm yourself with a mosquito repellent spray to feel a little safer about stepping outside when the weather is hot.

Natural Alternatives

The most common sprays contain alcohol and while not particularly harmful, they can be drying to the skin. An alternative is thyme oil which is extremely potent. Buy some oil to make your own anti-mosquito spray at home. Simply mix thyme oil with water, put it into a spray bottle and shake before use. You can buy thyme oil online from places like Rakuten.

5. After-Bite Care Products

Yes, you’ve been chomped on. Now you’re itchy and it is getting redder. In this situation, you have to remember, faster is better. The quicker you tend to the bitten spot, the less likely it is to plague you for days afterwards.

Some of the most effective Japanese products for after-bite care are:

Mu-hi: cream, spray…

Patches: it’s Japan, of course they come in cute character faces

Water: if you have nothing to hand, splash the area with water to disinfect and get as much of the poison out as possible

