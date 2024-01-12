Tokyo is alive every day of the week. There’s always something to see or do, whether it’s an exhibition, a live music gig, a pop-up shop or a seasonal limited edition item to try. We’ve rounded up some recommendations for the best things to do in Tokyo this month. For shorter-span events, check out our Best Things to Do This Week and Best Things to Do This Weekend.

Pop-up Stores

1.

The Apothecary Diaries Anime Pop-up Store

The Apothecary Diaries is a popular light novel series, adapted into a manga and, most recently, an anime released in 2023. The story takes place in a fictionalized version of the Imperial Court in China. Its popularity has resulted in a pop-up store offering limited edition merchandise, some of which boasts new original artwork.

After the Shinjuku pop-up, there will be a second pop-up store in the Marui department store in Omiya, Saitama Prefecture, from February 9 to February 18.

Date & Time Jan 20, 2024-Jan 28, 2024・11:00-19:00 Price Free Location Shinjuku Marui Men More Details

2.

Blue Lock Cafe Pop-up at Mixx Garden Tokyo

Featuring collaboration menus inspired by Blue Rock anime, the Blue Rock Cafe is opening for a limited time in Tokyo this year. From burgers to lattes, the menu has food and drink inspired by the anime. Limited edition goods featuring newly drawn illustrations will be available to buy, as well as novelty coasters and A3 place mats.

Date & Time Jan 19, 2024-Feb 29, 2024・12:30-19:45・Closed on Tuesdays Price Varies Location Mix Garden More Details

3.

Limited Edition Uma Musume Café in Ikebukuro

In celebration of the third season of the Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise, a collaboration café is opening for a limited time in Ikebukuro. There’s a whole menu inspired by Uma Musume Pretty Derby and illustrations of the characters in the fantasy horse racing game have been released for the occasion.

Date & Time UNTIL Feb 5, 2024・11:00-20:00 Price Location Animate Cafe Ikebukuro 4 Shop More Info Price varies according to stock More Details

Live Shows and Community Events

4.

Invisibles in the Neo City

An exhibition of Tokyo through technology and new media art, “Invisibles in the Neo City” explores the way we capture the memories, attachments and feelings that people have about cities. With interactive digital, VR and AI artworks, this group show will appeal to fans of architecture and design. Highlights include a digitized and holographic Nakagin Capsule Tower, and an opportunity to stand on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic podium.

Date & Time UNTIL Mar 10, 2024・11:00-21:00・Sat and Sun until 19:00 | CLOSED ON MONDAYS Price Free Location SusHi Tech Tokyo デジタルテクノロジー体感拠点(仮) More Details

5.

Tohaku Chakan at the Tokyo National Museum

The Tokyo National Museum is hosting Tohaku Chakan (teahouse) in its Okyokan, a traditional Japanese house on the museum premises until January 28. A variety of food, beverages and activities have been prepared for people to enjoy Japanese culture. Visitors can also appreciate the 270-year-old house and the reproduced fusuma paintings by Maruyama Okyo, one of the master painters during the Edo period (1603-1868). Participate in activities such as a Kyoto kimono dressing experience, Zen Kokyu breathing method and a bonsai workshop. Enjoy traditional Japanese meals, Japanese sake Aramasa and Japanese whisky made with local ingredients at Okyokan.

Date & Time UNTIL Jan 28, 2024・10:00-16:30・Last order at 16:00 | Closed on Mondays (Tuesday if Monday is a holiday), from December 23 - January 1, and other holidays. Price ¥1,000 Location More Info Admission to the event requires admission fees to the Tokyo National Museum. More Details

Art Exhibitions

6.

Wave 2023-24: Japanese Graphic Art Exhibition

Wave is a large-scale group exhibition of popular Japanese graphic art that has been held annually since 2018, and tours internationally. Featuring the picture-perfect sunsets of Hiroshi Nagai, dreamy collages of DJ Towa Tei and the sleek sci-fi of Hajime Sorayama, to name but a few, “Wave 2023-24” showcases the originality of Japan’s art scene.

The exhibition is split into two parts: “Wave Blue” from December 2 to January 8, and “Wave Yellow” from January 13 to February 5.

The second half of the exhibition, “Wave Yellow,” features 20 artists whose works have been selected as representatives of the future of Japanese art.

Date & Time UNTIL Feb 5, 2024・11:00-19:00 Price ¥700 Location Lurf MUSEUM More Details

7.

Happy Ryu Year: Year of the Dragon Exhibition

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon through an exhibition dedicated to the mythical creature.

A symbol of power and good fortune, the dragon has been a popular motif since ancient times. This exhibition showcases dragons in various forms, through craft objects and paintings. It explores how today’s popular image of the dragon came to be through depictions of the past. Visitors born in the year of the dragon receive a discount on their admission fee.

Date & Time UNTIL Feb 3, 2024・10:00-17:00・closed on mondays. fridays open until 18:00 Price ¥1,500 Location Seikado Bunko Art Museum More Details

8.

Tokyo Flâneur Vol. 2: Art Exhibition

A flâneur is one who saunters, observing the scenes of the cityscape. Celebrating Jinny Street Gallery’s first anniversary, Tokyo Flâneur vol. 2 is a group exhibition that showcases seven artists who express their thoughts on Tokyo, covering themes of urban sprawl and connection.

Date & Time Jan 19, 2024-Feb 18, 2024・00:00-・Open 24/7 Price Free Location Jinny Street Gallery More Details

9.

Welcome To My World: Art Exhibition by Pex Pitakpong

“Welcome To My World” is the first solo exhibition in Japan by artist Pex Pitakpong. The Thai artist is inspired by manga and popular culture, and he uses his bright paintings and animal-inspired characters to depict themes of culture, human rights and nationality. Originally an illustrator, Pitakpong also has drawings exhibited alongside paintings in this exhibition.

Date & Time UNTIL Feb 3, 2024・11:00-19:00・Closed on Sundays and Mondays Price Free Location Nanzuka More Details

10.

Yayoi Kusama Museum: Visionary Colors Exhibition

“Visionary Colors” is the latest exhibition at the Yayoi Kusama Museum and includes a host of new artworks. As you enter, on the first floor, the exhibition introduces Kusama’s distinctive color expressions with her three-dimensional works and large-scale paintings from the 1980s and 90s. In the quadriptych “Soul Burning Flashes (A.B.Q),” visitors can absorb the striking motifs that emerged from her childhood hallucinations.

On the second-floor gallery, there’s an overview of Kusama’s color expressions from the early stages of her career. In the 1949 painting “Lingering Dream,” viewers can observe dark yet surreal colors.

Date & Time UNTIL Mar 24, 2024・11:00-17:30・90-minute time slots available Price ¥1,100 | ¥600 for children aged 6-18 | Free for children under 6 Location Kusamayayoi Museum More Info Tickets must be booked in advance online More Details

11.

A Harmonious Cycle of Interconnected Nows: Exhibition by Olafur Eliasson

Azabudai Hills Gallery’s inaugural exhibition features Olafur Eliasson. The Icelandic-Danish artist is known for his social engagement with the climate crisis and invites viewers to challenge their perception of the world around them. Eliasson explores line, movement, light and color, founded on ideas of geometry, physics and the workings of the natural world.

Date & Time UNTIL Mar 31, 2024・10:00-20:00 Price ¥1,800 Location Azabudai Hills More Details

Seasonal Events and Menus 12.

Winter Peony Festival at Ueno Toshogu Garden Get your flower fix this winter as Ueno Toshogu Shrine opens its annual Winter Peony Garden. Visitors can stroll the garden that features more than 100 peony plants, and admire the straw warabocchi huts built for the protection of these winter blooms. There are also seedlings for sale. Moreover, there’s a flower photography contest running throughout the festival period. Date & Time UNTIL Feb 25, 2024・09:30-16:30 Price ¥1,000 Location Ueno Toshogu Shrine More Details 13.

Marunouchi Illumination 2023 As with every year, around 340 trees on both sides of Naka-dori in Marunouchi are brightly lit by about 1.2 million champagne gold lights. The light trail stretches along Tokyo Torch Park and Otemachi Naka-dori. Terrace seats are available at many restaurants and cafés around Tokyo Torch Terrace. It’s perfect for relaxing and enjoying the illuminations. Date & Time UNTIL Feb 18, 2024・15:00-00:00 Price Free Location Marunouchi Naka-Dori Ave. More Details 14.

Tokyo German Village Winter Illuminations Tokyo German Village’s illumination event is a union of light and music. Walk under a river of lights, spot the different characters sculpted in the fields and warm up with a cup of hot chocolate. This year’s theme is “Gulliver’s Travels.” Date & Time UNTIL Apr 7, 2024・17:00-20:00 Price Adults: ¥1000 | Kids: ¥500 Location Tokyo German Village More Details 15.

Ginza Six Rooftop Skating Rink The Ginza Six rooftop garden becomes a skating rink this winter. It uses resin instead of ice, which is eco-friendly as it does not not use electricity and guests’ clothes don’t get wet. Customers can enjoy glittering illuminations at night. In addition, a star tower is installed in the center of the skating rink. Date & Time UNTIL Jan 31, 2023・11:00-20:00 Price From ¥300-¥2,000 Location GINZA SIX More Details 16.

Sagamiko Illumillion 2023-2024 The famous Sagamiko illuminations return for the 15th time this year. To celebrate the anniversary, in addition to its regular display which uses 6 million LED lights, Sagamiko Illumillion features a Doraemon-themed area for fans of the franchise. Date & Time UNTIL Feb 14, 2024・17:00-23:00 Price Free Location Tokyo Midtown Hibiya More Details 17.

Valentine’s Afternoon Tea at Q-Pot Cafe, Omotesando The Q-Pot café in Omotesando is serving a Valentine-themed Milky Pink Afternoon Tea set that is a cute feast for the eyes, with strawberries and pink air-whipped cream galore. It can be ordered individually by anyone in the mood for heart-shaped self-indulgence. Date & Time UNTIL Feb 29, 2024・11:00-18:30 Price Price varies Location Q-pot cafe More Details

18.

Lucky Cat and Strawberry Afternoon Tea at Grand Hyatt Tokyo This winter, The French Kitchen is collaborating with Parisian tea brand Janat to offer an afternoon tea set that combines strawberry treats with the legend of the French company’s lucky felines, Sam and Beau. These charismatic cats can be found across the buffet table, with a cat footprint on the cod, bacon and cheese quiche, a cat silhouette inside the Lucky Cat pound cake and the cat’s ear buns on the mini beef and red wine burgers. Date & Time UNTIL Feb 29, 2024・15:00-17:00・Last entry at 15:30 Price ¥5,940 (weekdays only) Location Grand Hyatt Tokyo More Details 19.

Vegan Afternoon Tea at the Tokyo Marriott Hotel This winter, a vegan afternoon tea is available at the Tokyo Marriott Hotel. Inspired by seasonal flavors, the hotel chefs have curated a spread of both savory and sweet treats, including homemade chocolate bars and a heart-warming borscht made with beetroot and vegan chicken. Date & Time UNTIL Feb 29, 2024・13:00-・Served from 13:00 and 15:30 Price ¥8,700 per person Location Tokyo Marriott Hotel More Info Reservations must be made at least 2 days in advance, for minimum of 2 people More Details

20.

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz Lunch & Dinner Program

At the French restaurant “Chef’s Theater” on the 16th floor of the luxury hotel MESM Tokyo, diners can enjoy a sumptuous lunch and dinner program based on The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Featuring an abundance of seasonal ingredients, these course meals faithfully recreate the first half of the story for lunch and the second half during dinner. When combined, they form a cohesive narrative.

The cuisine, marked by ingenious twists that incorporate Japanese elements, in conjunction with captivating presentations, promises not only delectable flavors but also delightful surprises that engage all five senses. This immersive journey appeals not only to devoted fans of Oz but also to newcomers.

Date & Time UNTIL Jan 28, 2024・11:30-23:00 Price Lunch: ¥6,400 | Dinner: ¥12,800 Location Chef's Theatre（シェフズ・シアター） More Details

