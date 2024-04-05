Step off the bullet train and into your hotel, where you’ll be greeted with a signature warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie and ikebana and calligraphy-inspired artworks before heading to your room. The room itself is spacious and tranquil, with elegant design flourishes inspired by Kyoto’s traditional crafts. DoubleTree by Hilton is known for this level of attention to detail, and its newest location in Kyoto is no exception: From check-in to check-out, every aspect of the stay is carefully curated with the guest’s enjoyment in mind.

Hilton has spent over 100 years curating its image as one of the most famous hotel companies in the world. This includes its brand DoubleTree by Hilton, which has been around for five decades. DoubleTree by Hilton is currently one of the fastest growing hotel brands in the Hilton, with about 680 hotels spread over 55 countries and territories worldwide. The DoubleTree hotels are loved for their signature services such as warm arrival cookies, which drew headlines in 2019 as the first cookies to be baked in space. Each DoubleTree hotel blends seamlessly into its surroundings, be that a historic building in the north of England or an immense tower amid the city landscape of New York.

And the brand now boasts a second Kyoto hotel in its already-impressive global portfolio: DoubleTree by Hilton Kyoto Station.

Infused with the Essence of Kyoto

Located conveniently by Kyoto’s main transport hub, the newest edition to the brand’s roster stands at nine floors high, its penthouse level home to three luxury suites. But first, the entrance: In the lobby, striking calligraphy-inspired artwork adorns the ceiling. Nearby, in another tribute to Kyoto’s cultural legacy, you’ll find a sculpture of a vase that’s inspired by ikebana.

Each floor has a different theme for its rooms: The second to sixth floors utilize a retro-modern style that evokes the spirit of the ancient capital, and from the seventh floor upwards, you can find executive rooms and suite rooms, styled in a classic manner with refined details in purple hues. After a short rest, head out at your leisure — no need to worry about last train times or traveling far, as the hotel’s convenient location gives you easy access to sightseeing spots like Gion and Kiyomizu-dera.

If you’ve opted for a luxury suite, you’ll be able to check in right next to your room at the exclusive check-in desk in the executive lounge. Among the three, the Twin Executive Tatami Suite will likely be particularly appealing to overseas visitors, boasting tatami flooring and even a classic tokonoma, a Japanese-style alcove for displaying decorative objects.

The executive lounge offers a plethora of other amenities, including a fantastic breakfast service as well as refreshments and cocktails upon request. Decorated with kumiko panels, the lounge is bright and airy, with ample windows throughout; it’s a place where you’ll be able to relax and mingle. It’s also decorated with fusuma-style folding screens across the wall, all of which are painted by local artisans, featuring natural scenes that ooze the atmosphere of Kyoto.

Exclusive Food Experiences

Open to all hotel guests as well as the public, the DoubleTree by Hilton Kyoto Station’s all-day dining restaurant, the Harvest Kitchen, is located on the first floor. At breakfast time, a bountiful buffet is laden with an array of delicious fare, ranging from the “egg corner,” which unsurprisingly contains eggs any which way, to the “rice corner.” The egg corner isn’t simply limited to a cornucopia of egg dishes in various styles, from omelet to scrambled, but also includes anything created using eggs, ranging from but not limited to: waffles, pancakes and French toast. The rice corner includes rice balls in a variety of flavors. An exclusive Kyoto item is the breakfast ramen with thin noodles and light broth, made in-house, showcasing the city’s famous ramen cuisine.

Speaking of heavier foodstuffs, for lunch and dinner, the DoubleTree by Hilton Kyoto Station’s original “Double Smash Burger” is on offer to satiate any meaty cravings. You’ll also be charmed by Harvest Kitchen’s traditional Japanese offerings throughout the day, including a “matcha corner” at breakfast that offers tea and Japanese sweets; tofu and pickled vegetables prepared by a respected Kyoto restaurant; and Bonsai Tiramisu, delicately crafted using matcha to mimic the look of the Japanese shrub that’ll leave Instagrammers as satisfied as dessert connoisseurs.

While you’re savoring the food, be sure to take in the elegant interior, with Kyoto tiling across the counters, complimented with wooden paneling from locally sourced Kitayama cedar. Indeed, you’ll be able to spot the cedar across the hotel, including in the artworks and in the entrance lobby.

Throughout your stay, you’ll be touched by the sense of hospitality that pervades the DoubleTree by Hilton Kyoto Station — from small touches like the warm cookies that greet guests on their arrival to the carefully considered design choices that convey the true essence of Kyoto.

The DoubleTree by Hilton Kyoto Station is a five-minute walk from JR Kyoto Station’s Hachijo exit. For access information, click here.

To book your stay at the DoubleTree by Hilton, click here.