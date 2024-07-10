Japan has a long history of handcrafted art and traditional skills that have been passed down through generations of artisans. Incorporating these colors, textures, smells and ideas can bring a whole new sensation to your environment, adding a splash of Japanese culture. Whether you have just moved into a new home or you’re looking to add a unique new piece into your space, these shops offer unique, beautiful selections for fulfilling your interior design dreams.

SUSgallery

From Tsubame city in Niigata Prefecture, one of Japan’s leading metal processing towns, SUSgallery specializes in goods that combine the quality, functionality and beauty of pure titanium. Their tableware isn’t just aesthetically pleasing — it’s scientifically advanced. They’re best known for their signature titanium tumbler, which has a unique claim to fame: It was gifted to world leaders at Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in 2010. The double-walled vacuum technology in the tumbler allows for longer hot and cold retention, and prevention of condensation outside of the cup. Its texture and design reflect the modern beauty of Japanese traditional craftsmanship.

Beyond the tumbler, SUSgallery’s product line includes pitchers, bowls and cutlery that will all add an impressive touch to your table collection.

Nakagawa Masashichi Shoten

Nakagawa Masashichi Shoten has over 300 years of history and offers a wide range of clothing, kitchenware, gifts and lifestyle accessories. Nakagawa Masashichi Shoten’s vision to “revitalize Japanese crafts” is reflected in not only their variety of products, from tapestries to tableware, but also through their efforts in supporting artisans and handcraft production areas to ensure that these industries and cultures are not lost.

Nakagawa Masashichi Shoten has so much to see. Clothing, bags, handkerchiefs, toys, pots, fragrances, cosmetics, stationery, books and plants are just a taste of their diverse selections. There are also seasonal items such as this hydrangea towel and rainy season decoration featuring a teru teru bouzu charm. For a touch of the Japanese countryside, a wind chime is a quintessential sound of summertime.

For Studio Ghibli and anime fans, Kakagawa has a special collaboration collection with My Neighbor Totoro. The Hizen Yoshida flower vases feature the iconic Totoro and susuwatari soot sprites. These vases are made in Saga prefecture with the Yoyama kiln, which has been in operation since the Ansei era in the 1850s.

Hakuza Nihonbashi

Entsuke, a gold leaf production technique from Kanazawa, has existed for more than 400 years and is now being passed down by just a handful of master artisans. It’s an important aspect of preserving Japanese national treasures and craft skills. As the flagship store of Hakuza, a gold leaf manufacturer in Kanazawa city, Hakuza Nihonbashi is dedicated to showcasing this artform.

Nihonbashi was the former site of the Edo shogunate institution that regulated Japan’s gold and silver, making for an appropriate site for this shop. Hakuza’s Hakuhin product line of traditional lacquerware, tableware, interior goods, cosmetics and accessories are all meticulously handcrafted by artisans and highlight gold leaf’s delicate charm. The Sensuji (thousand lines) interior collection includes items like delicate, sphere-shaped accessory cases made from keyaki (Japanese zelkova tree) wood using Yamanaka lacquerware techniques. Carefully covered in pure gold and platinum leaf, it makes for an eye-catching piece to store jewelry or other small items.

Japanese Department Store Nihombashi

The kanji characters for hyakka, translated as “department store,” mean “various goods” or “many items.” At Japanese Department Store Nihombashi you can find traditional goods and local specialties, carefully selected from all over the country.

The store’s core concept is to make traditional Japanese goods fun and exciting for everyone. Reflecting Japan’s varied geography and its diverse regions, it has an impressive array of products and handcrafts. For your interior needs, the department store offers kitchenware, traditional hand towels and aromatherapy goods, alongside traditional toys and small decorations, plus pantry essentials like spices, jams and dried foods sourced from all across the nation.

Nihonbashi Nishikawa

Founded in 1566, Nihonbashi Nishikawa helps its customers find their best night’s sleep. Nishikawa’s sleep experts can guide you through sleep solutions, like made-to-order pillows and high-function mattresses, all of which incorporate both the latest technologies and expertise accumulated in over 450 years of business.

Nishikawa’s most popular custom pillow measures the height of your head and neck to create a pillow tailored specifically for you. It can be made in about 40 minutes and taken home the same day. They also offer both modern-style mattresses and futon mattresses, as well as comforters, sheets, blankets and nightwear to make your sleep as comfortable as possible. Nishikawa even has a Sleep Counseling Center where you can consult with professionals to build your optimal sleep environment.