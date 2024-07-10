Beer holds a special place in Japanese culture, with both a rich history and a burgeoning craft scene that has taken the country by storm. In Japan, as in every country with an avid beer culture, beer is more than just a drink; it’s a social lubricant that brings people together, whether in bustling izakayas, chic beer bars or vibrant festivals. While Japanese beer ranges from the well-known lagers to innovative craft brews, it’s best enjoyed in a friendly, casual setting accompanied by delicious food and great company. Here are some spots in Tokyo where you can immerse yourself in Japan’s beer culture and savor this beloved beverage:

Craftrock Brewpub & Live

Craftrock Brewpub & Live features over a dozen taps, pouring fresh beers from Craftrock Brewing as well as selected guest beers. Their craft beer selection includes a variety of innovative styles, often showcasing seasonal and limited-edition brews. Their menu features beers and the songs and artists that they are inspired from — a fruit ale with notes of pomegranate and rose, inspired by Rage Against the Machine’s “Mic Check,” for example. Pair that with signature dishes like cut steak and loaded fries, and you’ve got a night to remember. Live music events add an extra layer of excitement, making this venue a beer lover’s paradise.

Location: 1-minute walk from Mitsukoshimae Station

Kushitei

Kushitei offers an exceptional experience with its diverse kushikatsu menu, best enjoyed in an omakase style, where seasonal ingredients are prepared to perfection. Menu offerings include luxurious skewers featuring Kuroge Wagyu beef, tiger prawn and foie gras, as well as vegetable skewers like whole asparagus. Their light, crispy batter pairs wonderfully with a selection of beers, including Yebisu Beer served in traditional tin tumblers that keep the drink cold and enhance its flavor.

Location: 1-minute walk from Mitsukoshimae Station

Tokyo Gyozaro

For an unforgettable beer and gyoza experience, Tokyo Gyozaro is the place to be. Since 1999, this beloved eatery, first established in Sangenjaya, has been drawing crowds with its tantalizing thin-skinned gyoza. Picture this: Sizzling gyoza fresh off the grill, paired perfectly with tangy ponzu and spicy chili crisp, and washed down with an ice-cold Kirin Ichiban. The combination of crispy, juicy dumplings and refreshing beer creates a symphony of flavors that’s hard to beat. Whether you’re a gyoza aficionado or a beer enthusiast, Tokyo Gyozaro offers a vibrant and delicious dining experience that keeps patrons coming back for more.

Location: 1-minute walk from Mitsukoshimae Station

Yakitori Okiraku

Yakitori Okiraku is a game-changer for yakitori lovers and beer enthusiasts alike. This innovative spot blends traditional Japanese grilling with French and Italian techniques, offering a new twist on classic yakitori. Savor freshly butchered chicken and rare organ meats prepared in 18 different styles, each skewer bursting with flavor. The pairing of their mouthwatering yakitori with a cold Asahi Super Dry is a match made in culinary heaven. Whether you’re enjoying their signature dishes or indulging in a special oyakodon at lunch, Yakitori Okiraku is the ultimate destination for a delightful beer and food experience.

Location: 1-minute walk from Mitsukoshimae Station

Ushitora Stand

Ushitora Stand is the go-to spot for those who love craft beer. Located in Shibuya’s Miyashita Park, this cozy standing bar is run by Ushitora Brewery, known for its slogan: Seriously Playful Brewery. With no regular products and on-site canning, Ushitora Stand offers a unique beer experience. Pair their distinctive, freshly brewed beers with original Tochigi gyoza, served fresh. The simple, elegant layout provides a relaxed atmosphere — or you can even take your beer to Miyashita Park’s rooftop garden for some sunshine. Whether you’re enjoying a pint on-site or taking a growler home, Ushitora Stand promises a delightful beer adventure.

Location: 5-minute walk from Shibuya Station