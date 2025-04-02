In the latest food-related rodent incident in Japan, the food delivery company Demae-Can this week confirmed that a “foreign object,” believed to be a live rat, was discovered in one of its bags that was delivered to a customer. According to a statement by the company, the incident occurred on Saturday, March 29. The customer reported that something inside the bag was moving. After inspection, it was revealed that the object was a rat, which was captured on the spot.

Demae-Can ‘Unsure’ of How the Rat Got Into the Bag

“We are currently unsure of how the object got into the bag, but we will continue to work with experts to address the issue,” read the company’s statement. It added, “We deeply apologize to our customers and affiliated stores for the inconvenience and concern this may have caused.” Demae-Can has promised to ensure that delivery staff thoroughly check the products when they receive them in the future. Some online, though, have questioned why the delivery company is taking the blame for the incident, and not the store where the food came from.

Others have suggested that the rat may have entered the bag after the food arrived at the customer’s apartment, as it was left on a doorstep. “I’ve seen footage of crows and rats scouring the hallways of apartments and condominiums where food is left for delivery,” wrote one user on X. “I live in the city, but we get wild animals and the occasional animal, so I have my food put in a delivery box. Even if it’s only for a few minutes.” Another posted, “If the recipient is going to use the service frequently, they should consider providing a simple box or something.”

Rat Discovered in Sukiya’s Miso Soup

It is the second food-related rodent incident to make headlines in Japan this year. The first was the discovery of a rat in a bowl of miso soup at a Sukiya store in Tottori in January. Japan’s largest beef bowl restaurant chain made a public apology on March 22. A few days later, a customer reportedly found a portion of a cockroach in a take-out dish ordered from one of the company’s Tokyo stores. Sukiya has subsequently temporarily closed most of its approximately 2,000 outlets until this Friday, April 4.

