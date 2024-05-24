Baki fans, this one’s for you. Anime accessory brand U-Treasure has created what might be its most luxurious and over-the-top piece yet. Introducing the solid gold Yujiro split-leg figure that’s currently retailing at ¥3.85 million.

A Shiny Statue

Exactly what’s behind this exorbitant price tag? Firstly, U-Treasure claims that a skilled jeweler was in charge of crafting this piece. The split pose that was chosen is extremely iconic within the community and comes specifically from episode two of the anime Baki: Most Evil Death Row Convicts. Every single detail from the anime is meticulously rendered, right down to Yujiro’s facial expressions, toes and muscle tautness.

There are two versions available. The gold model is made from K18 yellow gold and comes with the autograph of Keisuke Itagaki, the writer and illustrator of the popular manga. For something a tad more affordable, you can opt for the Silver 925 model that will set you back just ¥385,000. At these prices, you will want to check out the goods before purchasing. To do so, you can head over to the U-Treasure Concept Store Ikebukuro to see samples on display.

The Baki Legacy

Figures like these only come around when there’s an occasion to celebrate. This time, it’s to commemorate the cumulative circulation of the Baki manga exceeding 100 million copies. The Baki franchise itself has been around since 1991, making this year its 33rd year in existence.

Baki started off as a popular fighting manga that focuses on battles between various fighters. The story centers around the protagonist Baki Hanma, a young underground fighting champion, and his father Yujiro Hanma, a man who is known as “the strongest creature on Earth.”

