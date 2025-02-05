Bandai Namco Filmworks and Legendary Entertainment have signed a joint investment contract for a live-action adaptation of the iconic Gundam franchise, set for worldwide theatrical release. The project, tentatively titled “GUNDAM,” will be directed by Jim Mickle, known for his work on “Sweet Tooth.”

Gundam Project Details

The partnership, finalized in January 2025, marks the first-ever live-action adaptation of the Gundam series, which has generated over ¥140 billion in annual revenue through various media and merchandise. Legendary Pictures will spearhead the production.

International Expansion

To support the film’s development and broader overseas expansion, Bandai Namco will be establishing a new North American subsidiary, Bandai Namco Filmworks America. This new entity will and focus on expanding licensing operations and enhancing the Gundam brand’s global value.

Plot Details

Jim Mickle will serve as both director and scriptwriter for the project. While specific plot details remain under wraps, the adaptation will draw from the rich universe of Gundam, which revolutionized the mecha anime genre with its realistic portrayal of mobile suits as military weapons and complex human drama when it first aired in 1979.

Since its debut, the franchise has produced 25 TV animation series, 34 theatrical releases, and 27 OVA titles, building a dedicated international fanbase. The live-action adaptation aims to bring this expansive universe to a global audience through the big screen.

The film is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release, with further details about the cast, plot, and specific release date to be announced.

