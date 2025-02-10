Uniqlo is set to release a special Gundam 45th anniversary collection brand this April, featuring exclusive artwork from legendary mechanical designer Kunio Okawara. The collection will include four designs celebrating different eras of the iconic mecha anime franchise, from the original Mobile Suit Gundam to more recent hits like The Witch from Mercury.

Special Designs Spanning Multiple Series

The collection pays homage to various iterations of the franchise that has captivated audiences since 1979. Alongside artwork from the original Mobile Suit Gundam, the lineup includes designs featuring mobile suits from SEED and The Witch from Mercury, offering something for fans of different Gundam eras.

The collection is highlighted thanks to its special designs by Kunio Okawara, the mechanical designer who has been instrumental in creating Gundam’s distinctive visual style since the franchise’s inception. Okawara’s contribution features exclusive artwork created specifically for this anniversary collection.

Where To Get the Gundam x Uniqlo Collection

The t-shirts will be available at Uniqlo stores across Japan and through their online shop from mid-April 2025. Each shirt is priced at ¥1,990 (including tax), making this an affordable way for fans to celebrate the franchise’s milestone.

A Legacy of Collaboration

While this isn’t the first time Uniqlo has partnered with the Gundam franchise, it marks a special milestone as the series celebrates 45 years of influence on Japanese popular culture.

For fans unable to make it to the Gundam Base in Tokyo or other dedicated Gundam stores, this collection offers an opportunity to own a piece of the franchise’s history while celebrating its enduring legacy in Japanese popular culture.

