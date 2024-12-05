We love old school manga. And what better way to pay homage to the classics than by repping them on your clothes with the latest Uniqlo Manga Curation UT Collaboration.

My Beautiful Dark Twisted Manga Fantasy T-Shirts

This latest line up features three dark fantasy manga titles that first made their name in the late 80s and 90s. These titles are Berserk by Kentaro Miura, Parasyte by Hitoshi Iwaaki and Uzumaki by Junji Ito.

For the uninformed, Berserk is set in a medieval Europe-inspired world with a focus on the main character Guts, and his journey for revenge against a former friend. Parasyte depicts the relationship between high school senior Shinichi Izumi and a parasitic organism that has taken over his arm and the partnership the two have to fight against other parasites. Last but certainly not least, Uzumaki is a story about a fictional town plagued by a supernatural curse that involves spirals.

Our Picks In The Collection

The collection features six t-shirts in total, with two for each manga series. We’re big fans of the Uzumaki designs which feature very understated designs on the front with more details on the back. The color scheme on the colored design also retains that classic manga feel with its orange and blue tones. Needless to say, the Berserk designs are incredibly dark and edgy, looking more like heavy metal band tees than manga tees. And for those who like a pop of color, we’re partial to the Parasyte manga panel t-shirt which features splashes of red, pink, yellow, blue and purple.

Where To Get the Uniqlo Manga Curation UT Collaboration

These UT t-shirts are schedule for sale around mid-February 2025. The exact sales start date may differ from store to store. Not every Uniqlo outlet may stock these t-shirts. We advise calling ahead to avoid disappointment or checking back on the Uniqlo UT Collection website for more updates closer to release.

