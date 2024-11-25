7-Eleven Japan has just announced details of its new collaboration with the popular character series, Chiikawa. Starting on December 3, the convenience store chain is launching a special winter campaign that includes exclusive food items, prizes and plenty of Chiikawa-themed goods.

Chiikawa Food and Drinks

The campaign features a selection of Chiikawa-inspired treats, with classic Japanese-inspired flavors designed to bring comfort to cold winter months. Highlights include:

Hachiware’s Takikomi Rice Rice Ball: Inspired by the beloved characters dressed in tanuki outfits, this rice ball is flavored with Japanese-style broth and mushrooms.

Rice Ball: Inspired by the beloved characters dressed in outfits, this rice ball is flavored with Japanese-style broth and mushrooms. Chiikawa’s Ketchup Rice Ball: Taken directly from a scene in the animated series, where the characters enjoy a hearty serving of ketchup rice. This rice ball boasts ketchup with added peppers and corn.

Usagi’s Pizza Bun: This pizza bun is stamped with the Chiikawa rabbit, Usagi and contains savory tomato sauce and melted cheese, all wrapped in a chewy, comforting dough.

Chiikawa Sesame Anman: A fluffy, sesame and red bean jam-flavored steamed bun, stamped with Chiikawa’s face.

Chiikawa Tsubu Anman (limited): A red bean jam steamed bun with red bean chunks and Chiikawa printed on top.

These limited-edition items are available at 7-Eleven locations across Japan unless noted otherwise.

Exclusive Chiikawa Merch

For those looking to take their Chiikawa love to the next level, 7-Eleven is also hosting a special competition. By entering a receipt-based lottery between December 3 and 25, customers can win exclusive Chiikawa-themed prizes, including a Chiikawa sweater and 7-Eleven gift certificates.

What is Chiikawa?

Chiikawa is a popular character created by a Japanese illustrator known only as Nagano. The tiny, fluffy creature lives in a world filled with characters that embody the word “cute,” including its best friends: Usagi (a rabbit) and Hachiware (a cat). Together, they embark on a variety of playful, child-friendly adventures, like finding rice for their magical rice cooker.

The characters in Chiikawa are known for their soft pastel colors, huge eyes and kind personalities, making them a perfect fit for everything from plush toys to stationery, as well as a food collaboration with 7-Eleven.

