On November 1, 1974, Hello Kitty made her historical debut with her first appearance via a vinyl coin pouch. Sanrio’s internationally popular character, whose full name is Kitty White, was designed by Yuko Shimizu and is one of the highest-selling characters of all time. According to Yasuki Yoshioka of SMBC Nikko Securities, at its peak, the Hello Kitty empire accounted for nearly 76% of Sanrio’s gross profit through merchandising and licensing.
For nearly 50 years, Hello Kitty has brought smiles to people all over the world in the form of toys, stationery, cartoons, clothes, home decor, cosmetics and more. She was also designated as a UNICEF Children’s Ambassador in both the United States and Japan in 1983 and 1994 respectively, and in 2004 she was titled as a UNICEF Special Friend of Children — a title unique to her. Since 2019, Hello Kitty has worked with the United Nations for campaigns promoting Sustainable Development Goals. Also, at the Buckingham Palace state dinner, King Charles gave a dedicated shout-out to Kitty for her achievements and connection to the London suburbs.
Counting down to Kitty’s 50th birthday on November 1, here is a list of exclusive events, exhibits and pop-up experiences you don’t want to miss. Celebrate this kawaii icon with limited edition merchandise, theme park activities, themed food and a special museum display.
Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Events and Exhibitions
Celebrate 50 years of Hello Kitty with this new exhibition at the Tokyo National museum featuring the largest collection of Hello Kitty merchandise, collaboration pieces and original video content all exploring Hello Kitty's design evolution throughout the decades and her global cultural impact.
Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Exhibition at Tokyo National Museum
Date & Time
Nov 1, 2024-Feb 24, 2025・09:30-17:00・Open until 19:00 on Fridays and Saturdays, Last admission 30 minutes before closing
Price
General: ¥2000 (¥1800 advance), University students ¥1800 (¥1600 advance), Junior/Senior High students: ¥1600 (¥1400 advance), Elementary students: ¥1000 (¥800 advance)
Location
Tokyo National Museum
Celebrate 50 years of Hello Kitty with this new exhibition at the Tokyo National museum featuring the largest collection of Hello Kitty merchandise, collaboration pieces and original video content all exploring Hello Kitty's design evolution throughout the decades and her global cultural impact.
As Sanrio continues Hello Kitty's big 50th anniversary celebrations, several new special updates are coming to Puroland theme park.
Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Celebration at Sanrio Puroland Theme Park
Date & Time
Oct 04-Dec 31・・Check each event for specific dates
Price
¥3700
Location
Sanrio Puroland
More Info
Select events require an additional ticket and advance reservation
As Sanrio continues Hello Kitty's big 50th anniversary celebrations, several new special updates are coming to Puroland theme park.
In celebration of Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary, a special pop-up market will be touring across Japan. This large-scale shopping event features exclusive products including tote bags, keychains, dorayaki and castella.
Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Pop-Up Market Tour
Date & Time
Oct 2, 2024-Jan 5, 2025・・Business hours and closing days are on the website of each department store
Price
Free
Location
Mitsukoshi Ginza
In celebration of Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary, a special pop-up market will be touring across Japan. This large-scale shopping event features exclusive products including tote bags, keychains, dorayaki and castella.
Counting down to Hello Kitty's 50th birthday, the character is going on a national tour to meet fans throughout Japan. Various Sanrio shops will be hosting Kitty for meet-and-greets with guests.
Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary National Tour
Date & Time
Oct 05-Nov 30・・Please check the event website for each location's event time
Price
Free
Counting down to Hello Kitty's 50th birthday, the character is going on a national tour to meet fans throughout Japan. Various Sanrio shops will be hosting Kitty for meet-and-greets with guests.
Hello Kitty and her sister Mimmy are celebrating their birthday with a limited pop-up café in Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya. The café features a colorful menu of entrees, desserts and drinks with creative elements tying into Hello Kitty.
Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Cafe
Date & Time
Sep 13-Oct 27・・Please check the website for individual venue times
Price
¥605-¥6590
Location
Box Cafe & Space
Hello Kitty and her sister Mimmy are celebrating their birthday with a limited pop-up café in Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya. The café features a colorful menu of entrees, desserts and drinks with creative elements tying into Hello Kitty.