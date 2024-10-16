On November 1, 1974, Hello Kitty made her historical debut with her first appearance via a vinyl coin pouch. Sanrio’s internationally popular character, whose full name is Kitty White, was designed by Yuko Shimizu and is one of the highest-selling characters of all time. According to Yasuki Yoshioka of SMBC Nikko Securities, at its peak, the Hello Kitty empire accounted for nearly 76% of Sanrio’s gross profit through merchandising and licensing.

For nearly 50 years, Hello Kitty has brought smiles to people all over the world in the form of toys, stationery, cartoons, clothes, home decor, cosmetics and more. She was also designated as a UNICEF Children’s Ambassador in both the United States and Japan in 1983 and 1994 respectively, and in 2004 she was titled as a UNICEF Special Friend of Children — a title unique to her. Since 2019, Hello Kitty has worked with the United Nations for campaigns promoting Sustainable Development Goals. Also, at the Buckingham Palace state dinner, King Charles gave a dedicated shout-out to Kitty for her achievements and connection to the London suburbs.

Counting down to Kitty’s 50th birthday on November 1, here is a list of exclusive events, exhibits and pop-up experiences you don’t want to miss. Celebrate this kawaii icon with limited edition merchandise, theme park activities, themed food and a special museum display.

Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Events and Exhibitions

Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Exhibition at Tokyo National Museum Celebrate 50 years of Hello Kitty with this new exhibition at the Tokyo National museum featuring the largest collection of Hello Kitty merchandise, collaboration pieces and original video content all exploring Hello Kitty's design evolution throughout the decades and her global cultural impact. Date & Time Nov 1, 2024-Feb 24, 2025・09:30-17:00・Open until 19:00 on Fridays and Saturdays, Last admission 30 minutes before closing Price General: ¥2000 (¥1800 advance), University students ¥1800 (¥1600 advance), Junior/Senior High students: ¥1600 (¥1400 advance), Elementary students: ¥1000 (¥800 advance) Location Tokyo National Museum More Details

Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Celebration at Sanrio Puroland Theme Park As Sanrio continues Hello Kitty's big 50th anniversary celebrations, several new special updates are coming to Puroland theme park. Date & Time Oct 04-Dec 31・・Check each event for specific dates Price ¥3700 Location Sanrio Puroland More Info Select events require an additional ticket and advance reservation More Details

Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Pop-Up Market Tour In celebration of Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary, a special pop-up market will be touring across Japan. This large-scale shopping event features exclusive products including tote bags, keychains, dorayaki and castella. Date & Time Oct 2, 2024-Jan 5, 2025・・Business hours and closing days are on the website of each department store Price Free Location Mitsukoshi Ginza More Details

Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary National Tour Counting down to Hello Kitty's 50th birthday, the character is going on a national tour to meet fans throughout Japan. Various Sanrio shops will be hosting Kitty for meet-and-greets with guests. Date & Time Oct 05-Nov 30・・Please check the event website for each location's event time Price Free More Details

Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Cafe Hello Kitty and her sister Mimmy are celebrating their birthday with a limited pop-up café in Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya. The café features a colorful menu of entrees, desserts and drinks with creative elements tying into Hello Kitty. Date & Time Sep 13-Oct 27・・Please check the website for individual venue times Price ¥605-¥6590 Location Box Cafe & Space More Details

