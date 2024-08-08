Casetify never misses with their anime, manga and gaming collaborations. The mobile phone and electronic accessories company is known not only for their high quality products and slick case designs but also their ability to stay in lock-step with pop culture. To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the One Piece anime, the brand is launching yet another selection of One Piece products to have our phones looking as slick as Shanks, with or without his straw hat.

A Treasure Trove of One Piece Goods

This isn’t the first time Casetify has done a Shonen Jump collaboration having previously created themed products around Jujutsu Kaisen, Naruto and more. In fact, a previous One Piece collection was also launched around Luffy’s Gear 5 image.

Sitting at the top of this very extensive lineup is the gold smartphone case which comes in highly limited quantities and contains a bunch of references throughout the anime. There is also a black version of the same design, one with Luffy’s wanted poster, and several others which depict specific important scenes.

The collection isn’t just phone cases. The same designs can be enjoyed via other accessories such as wireless earphone cases, laptop sleeves, tablet cases, portable batteries and smartwatch wristbands.

Where to Get the One Piece x Casetify Collaboration

Interested in decking your phone out like one of the Straw Hat Pirates? This One Piece x Casetify collaboration launches online globally on August 8 at 1 pm JST. Casetify Club Gold and Silver members can get exclusive early access on August 6 from 5 pm. To see the goods in the flesh before purchasing, make sure you stop by the Casetify store at Shibuya PARCO. All smart phone cases will be retailing from ¥5,500 including tax while tech accessories start from ¥1,320. Either way make sure you run, don’t walk as the items are limited edition.

