The latest Jujutsu Kaisen x Castify collab will make your tech equal parts cursed and chic. This line up includes 19 pieces of accessories for your devices including iPhone and iPad cases, Apple Watch straps, phone lanyards, power banks and more.

Jujutsu Kaisen-Themed Apple Accessories

While each piece is inspired by the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, some of the designs are such a subtle nod that it wouldn’t be amiss to see them even in a professional environment. We love how clean the cursed seal design is against the black iPhone cases, Macbook case and magnetic charger. For something even more understated, you could get the Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical College crest on a power bank or an AirPods Pro 2nd Generation case. As for the hard core fans who want to show off their fandom loud and proud, Casetify has got you covered with the bold Apple Pencil case shaped like Sukuna’s cursed finger.​​ Better yet, slip your AirPods into an inescapable pocket dimension via the Prison Realm case. With this statement-making collectible item, we guarantee you’ll never lose one side of your earphones ever again. Last but certainly not least,

the Malevolent Shrine AirPods Max Case has some incredible details that’s sure to turn heads while you’re on a walk in Shibuya.

The Jujutsu Kaisen x Casetify Collection will go on sale starting January 31st. You can purchase them online at the official Casetify website or at specific locations around Japan.

About Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen is a Japanese manga and anime by Gege Akutami. Published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump, the story revolves around regular teenager Yuji Itadori who ends up becoming part of a secret organization to eliminate a powerful curse named Sukuna. In Jujutsu Kaisen, all living beings possess cursed energy which arises from negative emotions. These emotions derived from regular humans thus give birth to curses which take the form of monsters, and Japanese yokai.

Related Posts