We just can’t get enough Pokemon merchandise, especially the kind that you can put on and let the world know you’re a huge Pikachu fan. The latest Uniqlo collaboration will let you do just that, with the added artistic touch of being sketch designs. Here’s everything we know about the latest Pokemon fashion collaboration, aptly named “Pokemon Sketch.”

Uniqlo Reveals ‘Pokemon Sketch’ UT Collection

A cute and relaxed take on some fan favorite Pokemon

This collaboration features a varied, almost random, assortment of Pokemon. The main design, of course, features Pikachu taking a nap on a gray-beige t-shirt. For fans of the Eeveelutions, there is also a t-shirt design of Umbreon looking positively regal.

Those looking for something mysterious should pick up the dark green Mimikyu t-shirt and, for those who want to express their playful side, we’d suggest the off-white t-shirt with the Meowth regional forms on the front. The great thing about the UT Collection is that the designs tend to be quite subtle, which makes the t-shirts suitable for everyday wear.

Where To Get the Pokemon Sketch x Uniqlo Collaboration

The Pokemon x Uniqlo Sketch-style UT Collaboration will be available at Uniqlo stores across Japan. The latest batch in this collection is slated for release in late March. The exact date may vary from store to store, so be sure to check ahead of time your local Uniqlo before heading over to avoid disappointment.

Four t-shirts will be priced at ¥1,500 and are available in men’s sizes, which range from XS to 4XL. More information can be found on the official campaign page here.

