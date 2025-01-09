Seasons come and go but Sanrio characters are forever. And now thanks to both Sanrio and Uniqlo, we can rep our favorite Sanrio mascots this winter season.

Hello Kitty and the Crew Are All Here!

The theme of this Sanrio collection is based around the concept of dreams. This is likely why the t-shirts and their designs are all in dreamy pastel. The designs also feature each character wearing a soft and cute bow. The t-shirts are also comfortable and cosy enough to be worn as pajama tops for lounging at home or worn out with just a pair of jeans.

There are eight t-shirts in total with four available in womens sizing and four available in girls sizing. For the womens collection, you can expect to see a Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll and Kuromi designs. The fourth piece features all five of the characters against a black background with pink highlights. In the girls collection, you also have the group tee and one of Cinnamoroll and Kuromi plus an adorable pink t-shirt featuring My Melody. Both are available in seven different sizes to cater to Sanrio fans of all ages.

Where To Get the Uniqlo Sanrio Characters Collaboration

The Sanrio x Uniqlo UT collaboration will be available throughout Japan from January 14, 2025. They can also be purchased online via the Uniqlo online store. For more information, check out the promotional page on the Uniqlo website. You can also use this Uniqlo store map to find your nearest outlet and to call ahead to ensure they have the piece you want!

