Think you know all of Sanrio’s adorable characters? Think again! While Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll and My Melody may be the stars of the show, Sanrio has an entire lineup of quirky, eccentric and downright bizarre characters that most fans have never even heard of. From a group of eyeless anthropomorphic teeth (salarymen, natch) to hula-hooping butt fairies, get to know some of the wackiest characters ever created by Japan’s empire of kawaii.

1. Big Challenges (1978)

Say hello to Big Challenges, Sanrio’s early dive into “less is more.” This croc’s entire vibe is simplicity itself: a dopey grin that says, “I’m just happy to be here.” Despite being created in 1978, Big Challenges didn’t appear in any Sanrio products until Hello Kitty Island Adventure, a mobile game released 45 years later. There’s no elaborate backstory, no complex character arc or reason why his name kind of sounds like a Charles Dickens novel. He’s just … a goofy croc.

2. Hopty Copty (1988)

Enter Hopty Copty, the happiest helicopter you’ve ever seen. Sanrio thought, “Let’s make transportation adorable,” and here we are. Hopty looks a bit like someone opened MS Paint for the first time and decided to play around with the polygon and paint bucket tool, but somehow, the character’s still charming in its geometric simplicity. Bonus points for being part of the Fancy Friends collection, a Sanrio sub-brand that was developed for more “sophisticated” families, because nothing says “fancy” like a smiling copter.

3. Warau Onna (1989)

Warau Onna looks like something a kid might doodle during art class: a simple crayon drawing of a girl grinning from ear to ear. Her name translates to “smiling woman,” which sounds pretty innocent until you dig into her Sanrio profile. Turns out, she’s not just happy — she’s manically happy. Her profile describes her as someone who “appears out of nowhere in front of everyone and starts laughing, ‘Hahahaha.’” As if that wasn’t strange enough, Warau Onna also carries a wand and has the power to fly.

4. Pon Pon Hieta (1989)

Oh, Pon Pon Hieta. “Pon pon” is a child-like way of referring to one’s stomach, and “hieta” means “chilled.” This poor kid is stuck in an endless cycle of eating too many icy treats like ice cream and popsicles, getting a tummy ache and doing it all over again. With his round, shaved head and slightly frustrated expression, he’s got one goal: win that ice cream stick prize, no matter how much he suffers. It’s adorable and slightly tragic at the same time.

5. Geetown Special (1989)

In 1989, Sanrio definitely got a bit too freeform with character creation. Case in point: Geetown Special. Despite the name, there’s nothing particularly “special” about this crew of nearly identical black-and-white crocodiles. They wear T-shirts emblazoned with the letters “G,” “T” and “S,” but that’s about where their uniqueness ends. With minimal personality and even less flair, it feels like Sanrio simply grabbed a template and hit copy-paste. If you’re wondering what sets them apart from each other — or from any other character — you’re not alone.

6. Heysuke (1999)

Now, Heysuke is on a whole new level of weird. He’s a laughing, genderless, naked baby with no idea where he came from — and honestly, we can’t figure it out, either. On his official Sanrio profile, his hometown is … right next to you. Creepy much? He’s a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside a diaper-less enigma, and somehow, Sanrio made him work.

7. Beetroid (2011)

In case you ever wanted to be judged by robotic insects, meet Beetroid, a band of friendly neighborhood beetle-android hybrids. According to their Sanrio profile, the Beetroid characters have a dream to create a world where humans and insects live together in harmony. They can understand human speech, but instead of striking up a convo, they’d rather just watch you go about your day. Their favorite pastime? Watching you. From a distance. Yup, they’re people-watchers — probably silently judging your life choices while looking all cool and futuristic.

8. Shirirapper (2013)

Developed in collaboration with KAYAC Inc., Shirirapper is, hands down, one of Sanrio’s wildest ideas. Shirirapper, with “shiri” meaning “butt,” first appeared in a (now unavailable) tap-and-collect mobile game. The bootylicious fairies that make up this gang appear as regular objects, like garden produce, smartphones and lightbulbs, and have a curved line that runs down their bodies to indicate a butt crack. Main characters include Hamiketsu, the bashful butt peach, Piman-shiri, the nervous-looking butt bell pepper and Yonashi-beibe, the poker-faced butt European pear. If you’re not weirded out by that already, how do you feel about this? Their main job is to hula hoop and rap to help with your … digestive issues.

9. Hagurumanstyle (2015)

Speaking of the digestive tract, this quirky bunch starts right at the beginning — your mouth. Hagurumanstyle may not win any beauty contests with their eyeless, slightly unsettling appearance, and their name is a bit of a mouthful (pun intended). Known for cracking tooth-related puns in Japanese, these little guys live in your mouth, and their job isn’t dental — it’s mental. These little dudes show up when you’re gnashing your teeth from stress, offering emotional support right from the comfort of your jaw. Yes, they’re literally there to help you through the daily grind.

10. Puripuri Unpies (2023)

Meet the Puripuri Unpies, the absolute latest in Sanrio’s parade of weirdness. They’re poop-shaped fairies (yep, poop) that come in different textures and wear cute little ribbons. While they’re yet to be listed on the official character roster, they came in third in Sanrio’s Next Kawaii Project in 2023. Oh, and they all look up to Hello Kitty as their idol. Sanrio really went there, and honestly, we’re not mad about it.

