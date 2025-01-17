Boss Coffee is releasing limited-edition Pokemon card-themed cans plus an exciting campaigns with amazing prizes. Read on to learn out how to participate and become a boss Pokemon master!

Who’s That Pokemon? It’s Boss Ex Evolution Light Sweet!

At the center of this collaboration is the release of a brand new coffee product: Boss Ex Evolution Light Sweet, a drink that’s sure to level up your daily life. According to Suntory, the “Ex” in the name is a reference to Ex Pokemon cards, which are often cards with high HP and powerful moves and abilities. They hope that this new coffee will bring courage, while evolving and bringing change to the workers of Japan. The coffee itself is made with high quality coffee beans from Brazil. By combining these beans with high-heat roasting and steam roasting methods, Boss is able to produce a brew that’s mildly sweet with an evolved richness and bitterness. These cans will come with three different card designs on the side.

In addition to this, five of BOSS’s regular products such as the Boss Rainbow Mountain Blend and Boss Luxury Light Sugar will also be release with 17 types of Pokemon card cans. To take part in the gift campaign, fans simply need to purchase a 6-pack of eligible coffee cans to enter a lottery that will allow them to win some cool Pokemon outerwear. If you don’t like waiting, there is also the Instant Win Campaign where entering the 2D code on a BOSS can will enter you into an immediate lottery to win a Pokemon card cushion or PayPay points. For more information about all the campaigns, check out the website here.

About the Pokemon Trading Card x Boss Collaboration

The Pokemon Card x Boss collaboration kicks off from February 4, 2025. Boss canned coffee can be found at mass retailers all across Japan. This includes supermarkets, convenience stores and even vending machines. If you’re having trouble finding it, you can contact the Suntory Customer Service Center here.

