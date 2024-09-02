Let’s get cozy. And this time, in a place we’re all too familiar with. Recently announced at the Nintendo Indie World livestream, the indie hit “Coffee Talk” is getting a sequel titled “Coffee Talk Tokyo.” Set in Japan’s very own concrete jungle, the game promises much of the same beloved coffee brewing and heart-to-heart talks, but this time with a new cast of characters and an all-new cafe experience.

New Cafe, Same Vibes

As per its predecessors, “Coffee Talk Tokyo” is a small cafe that offers reprieve to both humans and fantasy characters who co-exist together in this alternate universe Tokyo. Customers will waltz in and it’s your job to brew up the right order based on either their direct requests or just from a few hints and a vibe. Get to know them, their dreams and ambitions, and hopefully a drink made by you is just what they need to wash any problems away.

Kissaten Simulator

According to the game’s Steam page, the exact time period will be set in summertime in Tokyo, as the patrons will be coming in to seek refuge from the sweltering heat. A trailer and some screenshots have also been shared that reveals a classic interior with warm brown tones, a shelf with a Maneki-neko, record jacket covers and a fish tank. It’s clear that some of the cafe’s design has been inspired by old school kissaten-style places, common in the more suburban areas of Japan.

While we don’t have full information on all of the characters yet, “Coffee Talk Tokyo” has teased three new ones. There’s Kenji, a kappa salaryman striving to find meaning and a way forward after retirement, Vin, the barista’s assistant coping with a fractured past and Ayame, a happy yet recently deceased girl adjusting to her new afterlife.

Coffee Talk Tokyo Release Date

Sometime in 2025

A specific release date has not been shared, but “Coffee Talk Tokyo” will be released sometime in 2025. We’ll be sure to keep you posted if we hear of any new updates.

