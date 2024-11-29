Okonomiyaki is a comfort food that is said to be from the Kansai and Hiroshima regions of Japan. Similar to a savory pancake, the food is popular across the whole of the country. It’s also easy and fun to prepare.

What is Okonomiyaki?

Okonomiyaki is a savory Japanese pancake that combines flour, eggs, cabbage and a selection of other ingredients of your choice. The name itself translates to “grilled as you like it,” reflecting its customizable nature. Okonomiyaki’s appeal lies in its versatility and interactive cooking style, as diners often prepare it themselves on a hot griddle known as a teppan.

Once cooked, the finished okonomiyaki is topped with a drizzle of tangy, sweet okonomiyaki sauce, mayonnaise, bonito flakes and aonori (seaweed flakes), resulting in a combination of flavors that’s quintessentially Japanese.

The History of Okonomiyaki

Okonomiyaki’s history is rich and spans several centuries — with its ultimate ancestor said to be from the Neolithic era, with a “bing” rice cracker-type food from China.

The pre-modern okonomiyaki itself dates back to Japan’s Azuchi-Momoyama period (1573–1603). Sen no Rikyu, a renowned tea master, is credited with inventing Japan’s first flour-based snack, which became a precursor to today’s okonomiyaki: funoyaki. This was made by mixing flour and water and cooking it into a thin pancake. It was considered a sweet treat. Although simpler than modern okonomiyaki, it paved the way for flour-based dishes that could be adapted to changing tastes and available ingredients.

During the Meiji era (1868–1912), Japan underwent rapid modernization, leading to more accessible wheat products and the evolution of flour-based dishes. After World War II, when food was scarce, okonomiyaki became popular.

Previously referred to as issen yoshoku (one-coin western food), post-war “okonomiyaki” shops started to spring up, especially around Hiroshima. The dish then became a staple in the prefecture, as well as the neighboring Kansai region, each independently developing unique recipes that are enjoyed nationwide today.

Types of Okonomiyaki

There are two main types of okonomiyaki.

Kansai-Style Okonomiyaki

Kansai-style okonomiyaki mixes all ingredients directly into the batter. Originating from Osaka, this style emerged from the local food culture, emphasizing affordable dishes that utilize readily available ingredients. In Osaka, restaurants often have griddles at each table, encouraging guests to prepare their own pancakes for an interactive dining experience.

Hiroshima-Style Okonomiyaki

Hiroshima okonomiyaki differs from its Kansai counterpart by layering ingredients rather than mixing them. It starts with a thin pancake base, topped sequentially with cabbage, meat and yakisoba noodles. This style was created as a way to maximize ingredients while keeping the dish affordable and nourishing. Today, Hiroshima-style okonomiyaki is an iconic comfort food and a beloved specialty that showcases the city’s resourcefulness and creativity.

Where To Find Okonomiyaki in Tokyo

Tokyo offers plenty of options to enjoy both Kansai and Hiroshima styles of okonomiyaki. Here are a few spots to check out:

Kansai-Style Okonomiyaki in Tokyo

Michikusa, Taito

Tucked down a backstreet near Okachimachi Station is Michikusa, a traditional eatery serving very affordable Kansai-style okonomiyaki. The restaurant has a choice of table seating (maximum four people) with the teppan in front of you, or at the counter, where you can watch the chefs work their magic.

Zen, Shinjuku

Zen is a bustling okonomiyaki place in Shinjuku, offering a range of classic okonomiyaki varieties plus its own special options. From meaty ones to vegetarian ones, it’s great for discovering a new type of okonomiyaki you might not be able to find elsewhere. The shop has tables with teppan included.

Hiroshima-Style Okonomiyaki in Tokyo

Daikonman, Shimokitazawa

This super cool local joint serves both Kansai-style and Hiroshima-style, but it’s the Hiroshima dish that really shines. Full of noodles and crammed with cabbage, sit at the counter and watch as the Daikonman chefs prepare with glee.

Okonomi Mura, Higashi Koenji

The owner of Okonomi Mura delivers Hiroshima-style okonomiyaki with a smile. Known to get rowdy in the evenings, being in Okonomi Mura is like stepping into an izakaya in Hiroshima.

