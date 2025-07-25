Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to wait until cuffing season to make a move. Summer can be romantic too, hence the Lana Del Rey lyric: “Hot summer nights, mid-July / When you and I were forever wild.” Tokyo has an infinite variety of things to do and places to go, whether you want to try seasonal activities or simply admire a beach sunset. Long daylight hours make it easier to hang out at parks, museums and restaurants without everything closing early, and warm nights mean endless possibilities for late-night dates. Without further ado, here are a few summer date ideas in Tokyo.

Drinks at a Rooftop Bar

Trying to carry out a conversation with someone you just met in a cramped indoor space can sometimes be overstimulating. Spacious, open-air rooftop bars with gorgeous views eliminate this issue. Here are some of our favorite rooftop bars in Tokyo.

Art Museums and Galleries

It’s no secret that Tokyo has one of the world’s most vibrant art scenes. Admire artifacts at Nezu Museum and Tokyo National Museum, or check out contemporary art at Mori Art Museum or

The National Art Center. You can also go gallery-hopping in areas like Ginza, Roppongi and Omotesando — entrance is almost always free, and you might even have the whole space to yourself on weekdays.

Summer Festivals and Fireworks

Come July and August, the city lights up with a variety of spirited summer festivals. Tokyo’s festivals, known in Japanese as matsuri, feature grand processions of ornate mikoshi (portable shrines), mesmerizing traditional dances and nostalgic food stalls. You can also check out our list of fireworks festivals — the perfect setting for romance.

Water Parks, Pools and Beaches

What better way to escape the deathly heat than going to a water park, pool or beach? Although these are not as common in central Tokyo, you can easily access all three via public transport or short drives.

Jewelry or Perfume Workshops

Hands-on workshops have gotten quite popular among locals and tourists in recent years, and you can spot them all over Tokyo, especially in Asakusa. Check out Ann Frangrance’s Asakusa atelier to make your own scent, or glanta in Omotesando or Kichijoji to make your own rings.

Tokyo Observation Decks

Observation decks such as Tokyo City View in Roppongi and Tokyo Skytree offer stunning views of the glittering city, especially at sunset. You can walk around, take pictures and talk in a low-pressure, air-conditioned environment, and get dinner or drinks after.

Aquariums and Planetariums

Aquariums and planetariums are some of the most classic date spots in Japan, appearing in shojo manga and films. Both transport you to an ethereal, glowing world, away from the sun and humidity.

Cooking Classes

Whether it’s baking a cake or a delicious hambagu meal, there is no shortage of fun and interactive cooking classes in the city, and the best part is that you can enjoy your creations together after.

Listening Bars

Perfect for music-loving couples, Japan’s incredible listening bars — ongaku kissa — are atmospheric, intimate spots to quietly enjoy each other’s company. Although talking is discouraged at some locations, you could always head to another bar after or before. Check out some of our recommendations.

Disney Land and Disney Sea

One of Japan’s most beloved attractions, Tokyo Disney Resort needs no introduction. For dates, we recommend Disney Sea over Disney Land, as its ocean-themed “ports of call” tend to be more atmospheric than Disney Land’s family-friendly areas. Even if you hate going on rides, you can make a day of trying fun food items, getting pictures together and checking out all the shops.

Odaiba

Odaiba is a classic date spot for Tokyoites, known for its sweeping views of the skyline and seaside ambience. You can walk or bike around the waterfront together, drive across the Rainbow Bridge or even book a cruise.

Day Trips Around Tokyo

Whether you’re in the talking stage, a situationship or a relationship, a day trip out of the city is definitely more exciting than just getting dinner and watching a movie. We’ve compiled a list of day trip options for every type of traveler; Okutama is a perfect escape for nature lovers, and Kawagoe for sightseeing and culture.

