Whether you’re a longtime resident of Tokyo or just visiting, spending all your time in the city can be draining; sometimes, you need a change of pace, an escape from packed subway cars and busy sidewalks. But trying to pin down a day-trip destination can be an overwhelming task in itself — Tokyo is surrounded by a myriad of charming towns to explore, each offering a long list of activities and culinary experiences. That’s why we’ve compiled a guide to day-trip options around Tokyo to match each and every interest. Read on for day-trip ideas tailored to history buffs, art lovers, foodies and more.

For the Nature Lover

Okutama

Situated in the mountainous western reaches of Tokyo, Okutama is the perfect escape for nature lovers. It has lush forests, deep river valleys and pristine lakes — all part of the vast Chichibu-Tama-Kai National Park. Hikers of all levels can embark on picturesque treks, admiring rugged mountain ranges and dramatic waterfalls along the way.

If you’re looking for a more relaxed day in nature, head to Lake Okutama, a man-made reservoir with glittering blue waters. The lake is especially enchanting in the fall and spring, framed by vibrant foliage and pale blossoms. Cycling around the lake is also a popular activity.

Travel time: About 1 hour, 30 minutes by train from Shinjuku

Lake Kawaguchi (Yamanashi Prefecture)

Known for its iconic view of Mount Fuji, Lake Kawaguchi — Kawaguchiko in Japanese — is a quintessential day trip for nature enthusiasts. A key spot for photographers is Oishi Park, which features an exquisite view of Mount Fuji framed by various seasonal wonders: lavender fields in June, red kochia bushes in October and more.

The Mount Fuji Panoramic Ropeway is another popular experience, offering breathtaking views of Mount Fuji, the lake and surrounding foliage as it whisks riders to an observation deck at an altitude of 1,075 meters.

Those looking to extend their stay in the area will find a variety of hot spring hotels, some of which boast beautiful views of Fuji. Glamping, which has recently become popular with locals, is another option.

Travel time: Around 2 hours by train or bus from Shinjuku

For The Art Lover

Hakone

Hakone is famous for its beautiful natural scenery and hot springs, but it’s also an amazing day-trip destination for art lovers. A highlight is the Hakone Open-Air Museum, which integrates large-scale sculptures by renowned international and Japanese artists into expansive, verdant landscapes.

The Pola Museum of Art is another key site; steeped in sunlight and greenery, the thoughtfully designed subterranean structure houses an extensive collection of 19th- and 20th-century paintings by artists like Monet, Renoir, Kandinsky and Van Gogh. For an impressive collection of Japanese, Chinese and Korean ceramics and paintings, head to the Okada Museum of Art.

Travel time: About 80 minutes by limited express from Shinjuku

Karuizawa

Brimming with lush forests and atmospheric streets, Karuizawa has long been a popular getaway for Tokoyites. The area is also dotted with numerous museums, galleries and gorgeous cafés, making it an ideal destination for aesthetes and art lovers.

The Hiroshi Senju Museum, an architectural marvel by Ryue Nishizawa, houses a large collection of breathtaking waterfall paintings by Senju. Meanwhile, the Karuizawa Museum of Contemporary Art showcases works by some of Japan’s most acclaimed artists, like Yayoi Kusama, Yoshimoto Nara and Takashi Murakami. The Sezon Museum of Contemporary Art is another must-see; its collection comprises American abstract expressionist pieces, postwar Japanese contemporary art and prewar European art.

Travel time: About 1 hour–1 hour, 20 minutes via shinkansen from Tokyo

For the Foodie

Yokohama

Yokohama, which was crowned “most desired residential area” in 2024, is one of the most easily accessible day-trip destinations from central Tokyo. While the city has something for everyone — from romantic date spots to family-friendly parks — it is undeniably a great destination for foodies.

Yokohama is home to Japan’s largest and most bustling Chinatown, which features an endless array of street food, dim sum, noodles and more. As a port city, Yokohama also offers a great selection of sushi and sashimi, and stylish cafés with bay views. The Cup Noodles Museum is another must for foodies — you can make your very own cup of noodles to take home as a souvenir.

Travel time: About 30-45 minutes by train from central Tokyo

Atami

Atami is a coastal hot spring resort town in Shizuoka Prefecture known for its healing waters and delicious seafood. Visitors can indulge in pristine sushi and sashimi, freshly caught grilled fish, kaisendon (seafood bowl) and various shellfish at restaurants lining the waterfront.

The Heiwa-dori and Nakamise shopping streets are packed with local delicacies and street food options like onsen manju: steamed buns with sweet azuki bean paste. While in Atami, make sure to check out Atami Castle — inspired by ancient castles but dating to just 1959 — for spectacular ocean views.

Travel time: About 40 minutes from Tokyo Station by shinkansen or 2 hours by train from Shinjuku

For the History Buff

Nikko

As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Nikko is home to stunning shrines surrounded by natural landscapes. It served as a vital center for Shugendo, a form of syncretic mountain worship that blends elements of Shintoism and Buddhism with ascetic practices, and gained immense historical significance as the location of Toshogu Shrine, the mausoleum of Tokugawa Ieyasu. You can admire the shrine’s vibrant colors, towering five-story pagoda and the 17th-century carving of the Three Wise Monkeys illustrating the “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” maxim.

Within walking distance of Toshogu Shrine are Futarasan Shrine and Rinnoji Temple, which are also part of the Shrines and Temples of Nikko UNESCO World Heritage Site. The former is an eighth-century treasure beneath a lush mountain, while the latter, also dating to the eighth century, is an ornate, gilded structure with three imposing Buddha statues.

Travel time: About 2 hours via limited express from Shinjuku

Kamakura

Kamakura, one of the most popular day-trip destinations for Tokyo dwellers, sees significant crowds on most weekends — and for good reason. Not only does it offer scenic beaches, surfing and several hiking trails, it also has an incredible constellation of temples and shrines. This is largely due to its place in history as the seat of the Kamakura shogunate (1185–1333), making it Japan’s first feudal capital. Its historical significance and many religious sites have led to its nickname, the “Kyoto of the east.”

Key sites include Kotoku-in Temple, home of the iconic Great Buddha (Daibutsu); the expansive Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine; Hokokuji Temple and its beautiful bamboo forest; and the Zen temples of Kencho-ji and Engaku-ji in the Kita-Kamakura neighborhood. Hasedera Temple, known for its stunning gardens, panoramic ocean view and towering Kannon statue, is another must-visit location. Prefer to avoid the crowds? Kamakura’s many smaller temples and shrines offer plenty to look at with far fewer fellow tourists competing for photo ops.

Travel time: About 1 hour by train from Shinjuku

Kawagoe

Known affectionately as “Little Edo” (Koedo), Kawagoe is filled with charming historic streets and traditional food offerings. Check out the iconic Toki no Kane (Bell of Time) and Kurazukuri Street, which is lined with merchant warehouses that now house shops and restaurants.

For history buffs, Kita-in Temple is a must; it’s home to multiple National Important Cultural Properties and the only remaining structures from the original Edo Castle, including what is believed to be the birthplace and living quarters of the third Tokugawa shogun, Iemitsu. The 500 Statues of Rakan — Buddha’s most enlightened disciples — are also a breathtaking sight.

Travel time: About 1 hour via limited express from Shinjuku

For Families

Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea

As the most globally known theme park in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort needs no introduction. Tokyo Disneyland is modeled after the original Disneyland in California and Magic Kingdom in Florida, and features familiar characters and timeless attractions across seven themed lands. It is perhaps the more family-friendly park of the two, with many fun rides that are perfect for kids.

Tokyo DisneySea is unique to Japan, and as its name suggests, it revolves around a nautical theme. It has eight ports of call with distinct atmospheres, plus thrilling water-based rides.

Travel time: About 50 minutes by train from Shinjuku

Enoshima

Located just off the coast of Fujisawa in Kanagawa Prefecture, Enoshima is a charming island with a laid-back atmosphere. The mainland beaches (located on either side of the bridge leading to the island) are picturesque and perfect for water play, with the semi-enclosed Katase Higashihama side the more child-friendly of the beaches.

Besides beachside relaxation, Enoshima and area offer a number of fun activities for families. On the island itself, you can take in views of the coast and, on clear days, Mount Fuji, from the Enoshima Sea Candle lighthouse. The island is also home to Enoshima Shrine and the lovely Enoshima Samuel Cocking Garden. Kids might also enjoy exploring the mysterious Iwaya Caves, carved by erosion over thousands of years. On the mainland, you’ll find the Enoshima Aquarium, known far and wide for its incredible jellyfish displays.

Travel time: About 1 hour, 30 minutes by train from Shinjuku

