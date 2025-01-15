For the seventh year running, Yokohama has been crowned the most desired residential area in Suumo’s annual “Most Sought-After Neighborhood” ranking for the Tokyo metropolitan area. This year’s list is turning heads, with Omiya surging into second place. It’s the first time both top spots have been held by locations outside of Tokyo. Meanwhile, Kichijoji, once a steady favorite, has slipped to third place.

Yokohama: The Reigning Champion for Seven Years Straight

What’s not to love about Yokohama? Just a quick train ride from Tokyo, this coastal gem offers something for everyone. Picture delightful seaside views, sprawling parks and charming historic districts. Whether you’re strolling through Minato Mirai’s bustling streets or expanding your palate in Chinatown (or the city’s secret German Town), Yokohama makes every day feel like an adventure.

It’s not just the scenery that has people hooked. Recent policy improvements have further solidified Yokohama’s reputation as a family-friendly city. For instance, medical expenses are now fully covered for children up to junior high school age. Childcare service coupons have also been introduced to ease the financial burden on parents. These initiatives have made Yokohama especially attractive to families.

Moreover, Yokohama’s growing status as a business hub adds another layer of appeal. With several major companies like Kyocera, Sony and LG relocating their headquarters or research facilities to the city, Yokohama has become a magnet for professionals seeking a balance between work and lifestyle.

Omiya’s Rise to Second Place

Situated north of Tokyo in Saitama Prefecture, Omiya’s ascent to second place in the Suumo rankings reflects its increasing appeal to both families and professionals. Just 30 minutes by express train from Tokyo city center, Omiya is a major interchange station served by multiple train lines as well as a stop on the Tohoku Shinkansen, making it a popular residential suburb. It’s also renowned for being the home of Hikawa Shrine, which was favored by Emperor Meiji. The name Omiya, which literally means “great shrine,” is derived from Hikawa.

The area also features a well-developed commercial environment, with seven shopping centers, including Lumine and Takashimaya, as well as cultural and leisure facilities such as the Saitama Super Arena and Omiya Park. Despite its urban conveniences, Omiya offers a more affordable cost of living compared to central Tokyo, making it a fantastic choice for those looking to put down roots without the big-city price tag.