For many travelers, Okinawa conjures images of turquoise waters and idyllic beaches. During a recent stay at Okinawa Harborview Hotel, however, we discovered a different side of Japan’s southernmost prefecture — one shaped by Ryukyu heritage, a vibrant food culture and the relaxed pace of everyday life in Naha.

Welcoming visitors eager to experience the island beyond its coastline, the hotel marked its 50th anniversary last year, entering a new chapter with an extensive renovation, refreshing its guest rooms, restaurants, lobby, pool and Club Lounge while retaining the understated hospitality and Okinawan character that have defined its story.

A Change of Atmosphere

We experienced that balance between tradition and renewal throughout our stay, starting at Naha Airport, which is both modern and efficient yet also offers subtle reminders of Okinawa’s distinct identity. After the pace and intensity of Tokyo, we immediately sensed a change of atmosphere there.

From the airport, it was just a 15-minute drive to Okinawa Harborview Hotel, where I had previously stayed several years ago. I was immediately struck by how the renovation had created a fresh identity while preserving the warmth and sense of place rooted in Okinawa.

Warmly greeted by enthusiastic staff, we were given a tour of the transformed property, which showcased the hotel’s renovation through its refreshed pool, a craft and gift shop, restaurants and atmospheric guestrooms. Traditional Ryukyu dye-inspired hues and shell ginger-patterned carpets reflected the island’s heritage while complementing the hotel’s contemporary design.

The Club Lounge and Poolside Entertainment

With the tour finished, there was time for a refreshing dip in the pool before heading to the newly renovated Club Lounge. One of the largest in Naha, it offers an exceptionally comfortable setting to enjoy a few bites and drinks while taking in panoramic views across Okinawa.

Although the wine selection was tempting, we began the evening with a couple of glasses of Okinawa’s iconic Orion beer, accompanied by a selection of small dishes from the extensive buffet. Standout bites included the pork shabu-shabu and beef sandwiches, alongside an impressive array of desserts.

With a multi-course dinner still to come, though, we were careful not to overindulge. We also made sure to leave in time for the live jazz performance by the pool. Sipping on a refreshing non-alcoholic cocktail while enjoying the music proved to be the perfect way to ease into the evening.

Teppanyaki Izumizaki

We then made our way to the hotel’s basement for dinner at Teppanyaki Izumizaki. The only hotel restaurant in Okinawa officially registered to serve Kobe Beef, it also showcases exceptional regional wagyu, including prized Motobu and Ishigaki beef.

Alongside the outstanding beef, highlights of the multi-course menu included Izumizaki caviar, sweet and briny live spiny lobster and a sublime mango dessert. The meal was complemented by several glasses from the restaurant’s predominantly French wine list.

Dining at Teppanyaki Izumizaki, however, is about more than the food. It’s an immersive performance as much as a world-class meal. In the intimate counter setting, the chefs demonstrate razor-sharp knife skills, precise technique and perfectly timed bursts of flame, transforming dinner into an unforgettable culinary spectacle.

Awamori Distillery and Shuri Castle

The next morning began with another swim and a hearty breakfast in the Club Lounge before we headed to Ishikawa Distillery to learn about the production of awamori, Japan’s oldest distilled spirit. It was fascinating to discover the traditional production methods, many of which have remained unchanged for generations.

The original plan had been to spend the afternoon on a cruise with a barbecue and snorkeling, but the approaching typhoon had other ideas. Instead, we made our way to Shuri Castle, the former seat of the Ryukyu Kingdom and one of Okinawa’s most important cultural landmarks.

Despite the devastating fire in 2019 that destroyed nine structures, including the main hall, exploring the castle grounds was still a rewarding experience, with the ongoing restoration offering a fascinating glimpse into the site’s revival. Watching history being carefully rebuilt made the visit all the more memorable.

The Art of Coral Dyeing

Just down the road from the castle is Shuri Ryusen, a distinct 1970s gassho-zukuri (steeply gabled) building where we experienced a hands-on craft workshop using real fossilized coral cross-sections to imprint natural, organic patterns onto fabric. Visitors can only try this unique dyeing technique here.

We could choose from a furoshiki, handkerchief, T-shirt or tote bag as our canvas before using a dabber to apply one of four primary dye colors. I opted for the furoshiki, leaving with a handcrafted souvenir that was both practical and a lasting reminder of Okinawa.

It was then just a 20-minute drive back to the hotel for another quick swim, followed by dinner at Printemps, a buffet restaurant with an excellent selection of local dishes. The highlight of the meal, though, was arguably the Blue Seal Ice Cream, the taste of an Okinawan vacation.

An Evening of Jazz and Cocktails

After dinner, we headed out to Jazz Bar Swing Okinawa for a night of music and cocktails. The intimate venue features a Yamaha grand piano where renowned resident jazz pianist Moe Sakurai and guest artists regularly perform captivating live sets in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere.

We could choose from a meticulously crafted drink menu featuring upscale classic cocktails, premium Japanese whiskies and innovative regional drinks, paired with high-end bites and snacks. The bar’s ceiling-spanning pointillist dragon mural, created by renowned local artist Seita Oshiro, adds a striking artistic touch to the space.

We rounded off the evening with one final drink in the Club Lounge, reflecting on a memorable stay. For travelers looking beyond Okinawa’s famous beaches, Okinawa Harborview Hotel offers the perfect base to discover the island’s rich culture, history and cuisine.

For more information about Okinawa Harborview Hotel see here.

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