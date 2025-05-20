Tokyo’s endless concrete jungle can sometimes leave residents and visitors yearning for fresh mountain air and natural surroundings. Fortunately, the Japanese capital is surrounded by accessible peaks that offer perfect day-trip escapes. From beginner-friendly hikes to more challenging trails, these seven mountain destinations — each an easy day trip from Tokyo — provide a welcome respite from city life.

Mount Takao

Just an hour from central Tokyo, Mount Takao is the perfect introduction to mountain hiking in Japan. With over 2.5 million annual visitors, this sacred mountain combines natural beauty with cultural heritage and offers something for hikers of all fitness levels.

Access From Tokyo

Located just 50 minutes from Shinjuku Station on the Keio Line to Takaosanguchi Station. For a quicker ascent, consider taking the cable car or chair lift halfway up the mountain.

Difficulty

Beginner-friendly with multiple trail options ranging from paved paths to more challenging routes. Most visitors can reach the summit in 90 minutes to two hours of walking.

Highlights

As Tokyo’s most accessible and popular hiking spot, Mount Takao offers impressive biodiversity with over 1,500 plant species and 100 varieties of wild birds. Don’t miss Yakuoin Temple, which dates back more than 1,200 years, and the panoramic views of Tokyo and Mount Fuji from the 599-meter summit. The mountain is especially stunning during the fall foliage season (mid-November to early December).

Mount Mitake

A spiritual center within Tokyo’s boundaries, Mount Mitake rises 929 meters above sea level in the western Okutama region. This sacred mountain has been a pilgrimage site for centuries and offers a perfect blend of natural beauty and cultural significance.

Access From Tokyo

Take the JR Chuo Line from Shinjuku to Ome (about 75 minutes), then transfer to the JR Ome Line to Mitake Station (another 20 minutes). From there, a 10-minute bus ride takes you to the cable car station, which whisks visitors up the mountain in six minutes.

Difficulty

Moderate. After the cable car, it’s a 30-minute uphill walk to the main shrine area. Additional hiking trails from the summit vary in difficulty, with the Rock Garden route being relatively gentle but requiring proper footwear.

Highlights

The sacred Mount Mitake is home to Musashi Mitake Shrine, which has over 2,000 years of history. The peaceful Rock Garden trail features moss-covered stones, small waterfalls and a serene atmosphere. Traditional shrine lodgings (shukubo) offer vegetarian meals for day visitors with advance reservations, and you might spot wild monkeys and deer along the trails.

Hakone Mountains

The volcanic mountains of Hakone offer more than just hiking; they present a complete resort experience with hot springs, art museums and diverse natural wonders. This mountainous region has been a favored retreat for Tokyoites since the Edo period.

Access From Tokyo

Take the Odakyu Romance Car from Shinjuku to Hakone-Yumoto Station (85 minutes). The Hakone Free Pass offers unlimited use of local transportation.

Difficulty

Varies widely. Hiking options range from easy strolls around Lake Ashi to challenging climbs up Mount Kintoki (1,212 meters). The popular Owakudani area is accessible by ropeway and offers an easy walking course.

Highlights

Hakone offers diverse mountain experiences, including volcanic activity at Owakudani (with its famous black eggs), stunning Lake Ashi with views of Mount Fuji, numerous hot springs and world-class art museums. The Hakone Open-Air Museum combines mountain scenery with contemporary sculptures for a unique cultural experience.

Mount Oyama

Standing 1,252 meters tall, Mount Oyama has been revered as a sacred mountain for centuries. Once called “Afuri-yama” (Mountain of Rain), this peak was traditionally associated with rain prayers and remains an important spiritual site with a rich cultural heritage.

Access From Tokyo

Take the Odakyu Line from Shinjuku to Isehara Station (about 70 minutes), then catch a bus to the Oyama Cable Car Station (25 minutes). The cable car takes you partway up the mountain.

Difficulty

Moderate to challenging. Even from the cable car’s upper station, it’s a steep climb to the summit. The traditional pilgrimage route features stone steps that can be slippery when wet.

Highlights

Known as the “Afuri Shrine,” Mount Oyama has been a sacred pilgrimage site for centuries. The mountain features two main shrines, ancient cedar forests and spectacular views of the Kanto Plain. The surrounding area is famous for tofu cuisine, with numerous restaurants serving local specialties.

Nokogiriyama (Saw Mountain)

With its dramatic jagged profile resembling a saw blade, Nokogiriyama offers some of the most delightful views and religious sites near Tokyo. Located in Chiba Prefecture across Tokyo Bay, this 329-meter mountain combines Buddhist history with thrilling viewpoints.

Access From Tokyo

From Tokyo Station, take the JR Sazanami limited express to Hamakanaya Station (90 minutes) or take the JR Keiyo-Uchibo lines with transfers. A ropeway is available for easier ascent.

Difficulty

Moderate. The hiking trail features many stone steps and some steep sections. Allow between two and three hours for a round-trip hike if not using the ropeway.

Highlights

Located in Chiba Prefecture, Nokogiriyama is named for its jagged, saw-tooth profile. The mountain is famous for its massive stone Buddha carving (the Nihonji Daibutsu), thousands of small Buddha statues and the heart-stopping “View of Hell” outlook platform that juts dramatically over the cliff edge. The 329-meter summit offers spectacular views of Tokyo Bay.

Mount Tsukuba

Unlike most of Japan’s revered mountains which are solitary peaks, Mount Tsukuba is unique with its twin peaks representing male and female deities. This 877-meter mountain in Ibaraki Prefecture has been celebrated in poetry since ancient times and offers year-round hiking opportunities.

Access From Tokyo

From Akihabara Station, take the Tsukuba Express to Tsukuba Station (45 minutes), then a bus to the Tsukuba Shrine cable car station (40 minutes).

Difficulty

Moderate. Two main hiking trails (the Shirakumobashi Trail and the Miyukigahara Trail) each take about 2.5 hours one-way to the summit. The mountain has some rocky sections requiring careful footing.

Highlights

The 877-meter mountain houses several shrines, boasts granite formations and offers spectacular views of the Kanto Plain. Its rich biodiversity includes rare alpine plants and the mountain is particularly beautiful when covered in spring azaleas or autumn foliage.

Okutama Region

The mountainous western end of Tokyo Prefecture, Okutama is a vast wilderness area that feels worlds away from Tokyo’s urban sprawl despite being within the metropolitan boundaries.

Access From Tokyo

Take the JR Chuo Line from Shinjuku to Ome Station, then transfer to the JR Ome Line to Okutama Station (about 2 hours total).

Difficulty

Moderate to challenging. The region offers multiple hiking options, ranging from family-friendly nature walks around Lake Okutama to demanding climbs up peaks like Mount Kumotori (2,017meters), Tokyo’s highest mountain.

Highlights

This mountainous western Tokyo region features pristine forests, the Tama River gorge, waterfalls and Lake Okutama. Popular hikes include the Hatonosu Valley, the Mount Mitake to Mount Odake trail and the ancient Mukashi Michi historic path. The area is known for limestone caves, suspension bridges and traditional hot springs perfect for post-hiking relaxation.

Practical Tips for Tokyo Mountain Day Trips

Start early to maximize daylight hours, especially in winter when days are shorter.

Check weather conditions before departure, as mountain weather can change rapidly.

Bring sufficient water, snacks and a first-aid kit even for easier hikes.

Wear proper hiking shoes and dress in layers to adapt to changing temperatures.

Consider purchasing a hiking map or downloading trail information, as English signage may be limited.

Most popular hiking areas have convenience stores or restaurants, but options may be limited in more remote locations.

Spring (April-June) and autumn (October-November) offer the most comfortable hiking temperatures and spectacular scenery.

Related Posts