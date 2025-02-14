In the heart of Tokyo’s historic Asakusa region, just steps away from the iconic Sensoji Temple, Ann Fragrance offers visitors the unique experience of creating their own custom-scented fabric mist.

Stepping into Ann Fragrance’s atelier feels like entering a modern-day apothecary. The vintage-inspired storefront features an elegant arched doorway, while staff dressed in crisp lab coats add to the professional yet whimsical atmosphere. The interior design strikes a perfect balance between vintage and modern, with brown-tinted bottles lining the shelves and elegant glass domes housing an array of scent samples.

The Art of Scent Creation

The workshop begins with an exploration of Ann Fragrance’s carefully curated collection of 38 distinct scents. Each fragrance, elegantly presented under glass domes and marked with individual numbers, ranges from classic floral notes like Powder Rose and Noble Orchid to uniquely atmospheric blends such as The Hotel Lounge and Garden Air.

What sets this experience apart is its thoughtful approach to personalization. You will receive a punch card that transforms fragrance selection into an intuitive process. Select up to five different scents for your blend, marking each chosen fragrance on your card before handing it to the expert staff who guide you through the blending process.

A Symphony of Scents

The real magic happens during the blending phase. Expert staff members carefully layer each chosen fragrance onto testing strips, allowing you to experience how different combinations interact and evolve. This interactive process enables real-time adjustments to both the selection and intensity of each note, ensuring your final creation perfectly matches your vision.

Alongside some staples like musky, floral or wood-based scents, you’ll find Japanese inspirations like Midnight Osmanthus, capturing the essence of autumn streets during kinmokusei (osmanthus) season, and Sakura Moment, an olfactory celebration of Japan’s beloved cherry blossoms.

For our Tokyo Weekender signature scent, we crafted a blend that captures the essence of contemporary Japan. We chose Purple Wood as our foundation, a sophisticated base note evoking the atmosphere of rain-kissed forests, complemented by Biotop’s harmonious blend of sandalwood, cedar wood, Palo Santo and amber. The composition was completed with uplifting top notes of Bergamot Queen — a dreamy fusion of sweet and bitter citrus — and Midnight Osmanthus, which captures the enchanting scent of autumn evenings in Japan with its musky floral notes enhanced by hints of peach and mint.

Customizable From Top to Bottom

The customization experience extends beyond the fragrance itself. Participants can select their preferred bottle aesthetics, choosing from various liquid colors (transparent, orange, yellow, blue, pink or purple), bottle cap finishes (gold or silver) and even personalize the style of the text and font on the label.

Ann Fragrance has ateliers in Asakusa and Harajuku. Book online to reserve your spot. Whether you’re a fragrance enthusiast or simply looking for a memorable Tokyo experience, Ann Fragrance’s ateliers offer an intimate glimpse into the world of perfume creation while allowing you to take home a truly personal souvenir.

More Information

Duration: Approximately 50 minutes

Price: ¥4,950 per bottle

Languages: Both Japanese and English available

Official Instagram , Asakusa atelier Instagram

Locations

Asakusa atelier: 〒111-0032 Tokyo, Taito City, Asakusa, 2 Chome−32−10 Yamazaki Bldg. 101

Harajuku atelier: 〒150-0001 Tokyo, Shibuya, Jingumae, 3 Chome−31−17 VILLA ROSA Room 101