Scent memory is recalling a past moment, place or person through scent alone. There are certain scents that instantly sum up my life in Tokyo: At 6 a.m., the lingering aroma of dashi broth mingles with the scent of burnt toast, clinging to Nakameguro’s morning air as commuters rush to work. As night falls beneath the railway tracks, the low glow of izakaya lanterns suffuses the air in red as exhaust fans blow umami-rich aromas of slow-cooked tonkatsu (deep-fried pork cutlet) and shoyu (soy sauce). These scents tell stories, not just of food but of daily life, atmosphere and culture. Read on for an aromatic journey through Japan, where fragrances open portals to diverse landscapes, capturing the spirit of the country and evoking memories of its unique, captivating essence.

Best Scents of Japan

Kitowa

In 2018, Japan entered the world of luxury fragrances with the debut of its first high-end perfume house, Kitowa, joining the ranks of esteemed names like Aesop, Diptyque and Le Labo. Rooted in tradition yet crafted with a modern touch, Kitowa draws inspiration from the earth, blending the natural oils of traditional Japanese woods with the elegance of fine perfumery. Behind Kitowa is Nippon Kodo, a company with a 450-year heritage, originally established in Kyoto as an incense maker for the imperial family. Designed to ground and relax its wearer, Kitowa offers a sensory experience aligned with the natural beauty of Japan’s forests.

Kitowa’s eau de parfums are crafted with sugarcane-derived alcohol, providing a traditional fragrance experience with natural ingredients. For those sensitive to alcohol-based scents, Kitowa’s most popular line, Eau Éclosion, offers an alcohol-free, water-based alternative that delivers a gentle yet long-lasting experience. The brand’s hallmark scent, Hinoki (Japanese cypress), sources hinoki oil from Mie Prefecture, home to Ise Jingu, Japan’s most sacred shrine. The fragrance transports you to this spiritual center in the city of Ise, where 125 Shinto shrines host over 1,500 ceremonies each year, praying for peace, bountiful harvests and prosperity. Inspired by the hinoki wood used to craft Japan’s sacred shrines, Kitowa aims to evoke a mystical fragrance that encourages wearers to embrace their curiosity, resilience and sense of purpose.

The standout for me is Eau Éclosion Sugi, made with a blend of Japanese cedar (the sugi of the perfume’s name), sandalwood and cedarwood oil. It opens with a bright, fruity burst, reminiscent of fresh, semi-sweet pineapple. The opening cuts through the air with refreshing clarity, evoking memories of enjoying crisp green papaya salads on sweltering summer days. As it sits on the skin, the scent evolves, and the woodsy notes emerge. You’ll be able to smell the core of the tree, conjuring images of a warm carpenter’s workshop during the winter, where sturdy walls of Japanese cedar shield and protect the craftsmen from the cold.

The fragrance finally settles into a deep, woodsy base with an aquatic undertone, offering a complexity that carries the faintest trace of sweetness; it’s barely detectable, but search, and you’ll find it. The floral notes remain in the background, seamlessly supporting and rounding out the overall composition, until the final dry down, when the jasmine delicately steps forward.

Classified as unisex, Eau Éclosion Sugi feels especially suited for those who wish to express a masculine side with a touch of sensitivity. Sugi has a close-to-skin sillage that lasts forever; it is never overpowering, making Sugi a non-intrusive, versatile choice for fragrance lovers.

KOSelig

Kyushu-based fragrance brand KOSelig draws inspiration from the region’s natural beauty, culture and history to create its signature 9KOS collection. Using locally sourced ingredients, each fragrance in 9KOS reflects a unique aspect of Kyushu, from the cinnamon citrus notes of Nagasaki’s mandarins to the plum blossoms of Dazaifu in Fukuoka to the fragrant sweet potatoes of Kagoshima. Available as candles, diffusers and room sprays, 9KOS offers an evocative way to experience Kyushu, making this collection the perfect keepsake for travelers looking to relive their experiences in the region or a meaningful gift for those longing to visit.

9KOS Diffuser – Hinoki & Volcano from Aso, Kumamoto rings close to the heart and brings forth cherished childhood memories of a family trip around Kyushu. The scent recalls the warmth of staying in traditional ryokan in the region, which includes Mount Aso. Located in Kumamoto Prefecture, this active volcano still dominates the landscape with its expansive caldera formed over 270,000 years ago. While access to the crater is sometimes restricted due to volcanic activity, visitors can immerse themselves in the vast, open grasslands and breathe in the crisp, refreshing air — a sensory experience reflected in the fragrance’s essence. Formulated with hinoki essential oil, 9KOS Diffuser – Hinoki & Volcano offers a sophisticated, woody fragrance with an intriguing subtle smoky note reminiscent of standing on volcanic rocks. This diffuser’s balanced composition is soft yet distinctive, making it perfect for smaller spaces, where its presence won’t feel too overpowering. The scent’s understated projection ensures a refined atmosphere, making it a great autumn or winter room fragrance.

Kungyokudo

Located in front of Nishi Hongwanji Temple, where it was originally founded in 1594, Kungyokudo began as the temple’s apothecary. Kungyokudo’s founder, Ouno Riemon, who had a lifelong passion for fragrant woods, dedicated himself to studying agarwood and incense, setting the foundation for the brand’s legacy as an incense merchant. For over 420 years, the company has supplied incense to temples nationwide; Kungyokudo has been dedicated to crafting fragrances that capture the essence of each era, preserving tradition while evolving to create scents that complement contemporary life.

For those looking to experience the essence of Kyoto, Kungyokudo’s incense sample packs offer a curated selection of scents that blend tradition with modernity. Each pack of Shiko Shu and Shiko Ai features six distinct fragrances, artfully divided by color to enhance your sensory journey while evoking the spirit of Kyoto’s iconic locations and cultural treasures.

Kungyokudo’s Senko Gion no Maiko incense stick captures the nostalgic quality of Kyoto’s Gion district, transporting you to a place steeped in tradition and charm. Inspired by maiko — apprentice geisha who drift across cobblestone streets, leaving a soft, sweet fragrance in their wake — this scent is a nod to the past rather than the bustling, present-day neighborhood. The powdery notes — reminiscent of oshiroi, the white foundation applied to a maiko’s face and neck — are wrapped in a syrupy, fruity sweetness that captures the vibrant, youthful spirit of maiko in Gion.

No introduction to Kungyokudo’s incense collection would be complete without mentioning Senko Uji no Matcha, one of its most popular scent profiles. This matcha-green incense stick offers a unique blend of sweet, herbal notes, accented by a subtle maple undertone. Senko Uji no Matcha’s complexity summons the feeling of standing in a freshly rained-upon tea field, where the damp earth and crisp air hint at the arrival of autumn or the quiet onset of winter. The scent invites a moment of calm, grounding you in nature’s serene embrace, as though you’re nestled in the mountains under a softly overcast sky.

Last-minute souvenir shoppers can visit the Kungyokudo KITTE Marunouchi Store, conveniently located next to Tokyo Station, for a fragrant selection of gift options. The shop’s knowledgeable staff will light a small sample of any incense stick that catches your eye, as well as help curate your own personalized box of incense sticks.

