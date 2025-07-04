Fortunately for some and unfortunately for others, summer is in full swing in Japan. You may be armed with all the Gatsby cooling wipes money can buy, but sometimes the only way to survive the heat is to submerge yourself in a pool. Luckily for you, we’ve compiled a list of Japan’s biggest and most exciting water parks. Whether you’re looking for family fun or a getaway with friends, you’ll find great options below.

Please note that these water parks have different opening dates every summer and typically operate between July and September. Also note that many prohibit entry to people with tattoos, even if they’re covered and even if they’re fake. With that in mind, be sure to check each park’s dates, hours of operation and tattoo policy before heading out.

Tokyo Summerland (Tokyo Prefecture)

Located in western Tokyo, Tokyo Summerland is a popular water park among locals. It boasts both indoor and outdoor pools, including kiddie options. The Adventure Dome is open from March to October, with a wave pool and slides. The Adventure Lagoon, open in the summer, features Japan’s longest lazy river. Check out thrilling slides like Dekasla, where you glide down a huge course on a rubber boat with friends.

Yomiuri Land Pool WAI (Kanagawa Prefecture)

Yomiuri Land, on the border between Tokyo and Kanagawa Prefecture, is well known among Tokyo residents as an amusement park. During the summer months, it expands its offerings by opening five outdoor pools. Featuring a wave pool, diving pool, night pool, three large water slides plus another five smaller slides in the Wai-Wai Jungle water playground, the space has something for everyone. With palm trees and a beach-like shoreline, Yomiuri Land Pool WAI (Water Amusement Island) gives off a fun tropical vibe, ideal for a summertime adventure.

Hirakata Park, The Boon (Osaka Prefecture)

Perfect for families and friends based in Osaka Prefecture, The Boon is a pool area within Hirakata Park, a popular amusement park. Open only in the summer, The Boon houses a variety of pools, including a lazy river and the longest water slide in the Kansai region. There are also shallow pools available for young children. Those looking to relax can head to the Siesta Pool, an observation pool overlooking the city of Hirakata.

Nagashima Spa Land (Mie Prefecture)

Located within the Nagashima Spa Land amusement park in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture, is one of Japan’s most well-known water parks: Nagashima Spa Land Water Park. This watery wonderland is part of the Nagashima Resort complex, which is home to a hot spring area, an outlet shopping mall and more. The water park boasts an extensive range of slides and pools, such as the Multilane Slide racing slide and the Free Fall Slide, a speed slide with a 60-degree slope.

Spa Resort Hawaiians (Fukushima Prefecture)

One of the first theme parks to be built in Japan, Spa Resort Hawaiians in Fukushima Prefecture is a unique entertainment complex inspired by Hawaii. It features a large water park with indoor pools, slides and a dance stage, where the famous Hula Girls (who inspired the 2006 film Hula Girls) perform. The park is divided into three zones, two of which are safe for children. Don’t miss the swirling Ka’apuni Falls slide and the 100-meter-long Laki River that mimics the sensation of shooting down river rapids.

Shibamasa World (Fukui Prefecture)

One of Japan’s largest water parks, Shibamasa World in Fukui Prefecture has a whopping 50 water slides and various indoor and outdoor pools. A hybrid water and amusement park, Shibamasa World offers visitors the opportunity to cool down after enjoying thrilling roller coaster rides. One of the water park’s most famous attractions is The Monster Slide — a 30-meter-tall funnel-shaped slide that four to six people can enjoy together.

Hasunuma Water Garden (Chiba Prefecture)

This large outdoor water park in Chiba Prefecture, about 1.5 times the size of Tokyo Dome, is a great option for both children and adults. Hasunuma Water Garden features 19 pools and attractions, including the thrilling Splash Shaker that combines four different slides into one and a dedicated Toddler and Kids Space. It’s also conveniently located near Kujukuri Beach, allowing visitors to go between the park and the beach.

Sunshine Pool (Fukuoka Prefecture)

Located within Uminonakamichi Seaside Park in Fukuoka Prefecture, Sunshine Pool has six pools, including a 300-meter-long whirlpool and a pool for infants and toddlers. In addition to fun slides like Fire Dragon and Tube Dragon, the park features a dinosaur-themed area and a clover-shaped pool designed to resemble a forest lake, aptly named Forest Lake Pool.

