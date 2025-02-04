So, you and your significant other have perfectly timed your Tokyo trip to fall on Valentine’s Day, also known as the one beacon of joy amid February’s long, cold nights. After dreaming of visiting Japan for as long as you’ve been together, there seems to be no better time or place to finally pop the question.

While swept up in the blissful, if somewhat vague vision of your partner’s starry-eyed nod under the enchanting glow of Tokyo Tower, though, you realize that you have no idea where exactly to create this beautiful memory. Never fear, as we have collected the city’s most romantic and non-cheesy spots for you lovebirds.

Whether you’re getting down on one knee or simply confessing your love to a crush, here are 10 locations to bookmark. Keep in mind that these all work year-round, not just on Valentine’s Day.

Iconic Sights With Fewer Crowds

1. Shiba Park

Known for its stunning views of the iconic Tokyo Tower, Shiba Park is located alongside the peaceful residential neighborhood of Higashi-Azabu. It is completely free to enter, and houses Zojoji, a gorgeous Buddhist temple with strong ties to the Tokugawa clan. While the park is certainly a staple destination for tourists, it rarely feels overwhelmingly crowded, especially on weekdays.

If you decide to propose here, make sure to head to the elevated “Prince Shiba Park” location on Google Maps rather than the street-level “Shiba Park” location; the former offers a cleaner view of the tower, a rose garden and a more intimate vibe. We recommend getting there right before sunset. Tokyo Tower periodically features special light-ups and color variations, so make sure to check for updates if you would rather experience its classic warm orange tones.

Another spot to consider for a Tokyo Tower proposal is Sky Lounge Stellar Garden, the stunning bar at the top of The Prince Park Tower Tokyo, located within Shiba Park. The elegant lounge features an incredible view of the Tokyo skyline, especially after dark.

2. Odaiba Marine Park

While there is no shortage of observatories and restaurants boasting beautiful city views, not many rival Odaiba’s sweeping, cinematic panorama of Tokyo’s skyline. An artificial island in Tokyo Bay, Odaiba is beloved for its breathtaking view of the Rainbow Bridge, calm atmosphere and glittering city lights. Coupled with a faux Statue of Liberty, Odaiba’s picturesque sights are somewhat reminiscent of the Manhattan skyline as seen from Brooklyn.

Among the several waterfront parks on the island, we recommend Odaiba Marine Park for its ease of access and iconic sights. The promenade that leads to the park is also quite romantic at night, and perfect for strolling hand in hand with your loved one. Despite being a famous sightseeing spot for locals and tourists, the spacious nature of Odaiba ensures privacy and photo opportunities.

3. Tokyo City View in Roppongi Hills Mori Tower

If you want to feel like you are in the sky while confessing your love, but don’t want to deal with the harsh winds of the Shibuya Sky observation deck, Tokyo City View in Roppongi Hills Mori Tower is the place to go. Unlike Shibuya Sky, the observatory is housed indoors at the top of the building.

The space features floor-to-ceiling windows, and does not see quite the level of crowds you get at Shibuya Sky. The deck is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily (last admission 9:30 p.m.) and costs ¥1,800 for adults (¥2,000 on weekends). You should reserve a time slot in advance to guarantee entrance, but typically, slots remain open on the day as well. See here for more details about entrance.

Picturesque Gardens and Parks

4. Rikugien Gardens

One of Tokyo’s most stunning traditional Japanese gardens, Rikugien exemplifies the tranquility of Edo period landscaping. Boasting a long history, it was designated as an important cultural asset and a site of exceptional beauty by the city of Tokyo in 1953. The garden is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and costs ¥300 to enter. Compared to some of Tokyo’s larger and well-trodden parks, the space retains an intimate and peaceful atmosphere.

Depending on the month, the garden highlights the season’s charming flora and fauna. In February, you can enjoy the quiet beauty of pine trees, and depending on the year, blooming plum blossom trees. Rikugien is also known for its breathtaking weeping cherry tree, which typically blossoms in late March. There’s also the Meiji-era teahouse, Tsutsuji no Chaya, that is surrounded by fiery red maples in the fall. Togetsukyo, a stone bridge named after a famous waka poem, is also a gorgeous backdrop year-round.

5. Kiyosumi Gardens

Located near the trendy, cafe-laden neighborhood of Kiyosumi Shirakawa, Kiyosumi Gardens showcases a glistening pond surrounded by lush greenery and distinctive rocks, referred to as meiseki. Designated as a Place of Scenic Beauty by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the garden is known for its evergreen Japanese Black pine trees and hydrangeas in the summer. In the winter, you will see peonies, camellias and plum blossoms.

Kiyosumi Gardens is open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. (last entry 4:30 p.m.) and requires a ¥150 entrance fee. Much like Rikugien, the space sees fewer tourists than more well-known parks, making it a good choice for those who want a private yet scenic setting.

6. Meiji Jingu Inner Garden

One of Japan’s most visited Shinto shrines, Meiji Jingu was established in 1920 to commemorate Emperor Meiji and Empress Shoken. Surrounding the shrine are approximately 120,000 trees planted by volunteer citizens, forming Japan’s first “eternal forest.” Within this vast green arena, you can find Meiji Jingu Gyoen, also known as the Inner Garden.

Unlike the rest of the park, the Inner Garden requires ¥500 to enter. However, it’s well worth paying the small fee due to the park’s serene beauty. In particular, we recommend visiting this gem in June, when irises bloom in soft hues of purple and ivory. Commissioned by Emperor Meiji for Empress Shoken — as irises were her favorite flower — the garden is reminiscent of an Impressionist painting and is a lovely date spot.

7. Shinjuku Gyoen or Yoyogi Park

Probably the two most famous parks in Tokyo, Shinjuku Gyoen and Yoyogi Park both offer spacious grounds, an abundance of seasonal plants and great vibes. The advantage of proposing or confessing your love in these well-trodden locations is that your partner would never suspect your motives. They will likely assume that you are just on a casual stroll. Also, because the parks are ideal for long walks, there is ample time to hype yourself up and pinpoint the perfect clearing.

Of course, the disadvantage is that there are almost always going to be tourists and locals at these parks. However, during the winter months, they are more peaceful, especially on weekdays. Usually, spring and autumn tend to see the most crowds at famous parks, as people want to admire cherry blossoms and fall foliage.

Shinjuku Gyoen highlights specific gardens and areas depending on the season, so make sure to do your research beforehand. One thing to keep in mind, though, is that the park prohibits commercial photography. Unlike Yoyogi Park, which is free to enter and open at all hours, Shinjuku Gyoen requires a ¥500 entrance fee and has shifting hours of operation depending on the time of the year.

Other Memorable Spots

8. Tokyo Disneyland and Sea

Although there are several Disney resorts around the world, none of them are quite as adorable as Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea. Though not the most original idea, a Disney proposal is something many fans of the company dream about. To make it even more special, you can stay at Hotel MiraCosta — the most popular Tokyo Disney lodging.

One of the most picturesque areas in DisneySea is the Mediterranean Harbor, which features a reproduction of Portofino and Venice’s colorful ports, complete with Venetian gondola rides. At night, the scene is cast in an enchanting glow, complete with twinkling lights and shimmering waters. At Disneyland, an obvious choice is Cinderella Castle, symbolic of true love. Snow White’s Wishing Well is also a pretty and less crowded option, especially at golden hour.

If you’re a fan of the movie Tangled, you might also consider the undeniable highlight of the new Fantasy Springs area: Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival ride. Keep in mind, though, that it will be very difficult to photograph or videograph the moment, as the ride is relatively short and takes place in the dark. Proposing in front of Rapunzel’s Tower, which is lit up after dark, might be an easier option for photography.

9. The Stairs to Suga Shrine (Your Name film location)

Any fans of the animated film Your Name (2016) planning to visit Tokyo are, no doubt, likely already thinking of checking out the steps to Suga Shrine near Yotsuya Station. In the movie, main characters Taki and Mitsuha have a dramatic encounter on these very steps, making the location one of the film’s most iconic and recognizable visual references.

To complete the Your Name experience, you can get dinner at the gorgeous and reasonably-priced Italian restaurant, Cafe La Bohéme Shinjuku Gyoen afterward. It was the inspiration for the restaurant where Taki and Okudera worked.

10. Tokyo Station

Known as the majestic heart of Japan’s railway system, Tokyo Station is valued not only for its long history, but also for its ornate appearance. Opened in 1914, the structure was designed by Tatsuno Kingo — often referred to as the father of modern Japanese architecture — and represents the Meiji period’s western-influenced red brick buildings. In 2012, the Marunouchi Building was designated as an Important Cultural Property of Japan.

Because of its cultural significance and aesthetic appeal, the station is a popular wedding portrait spot for local couples. Although it can get busy, the area in front of the station’s main entrance, Marunouchi Square, is quite spacious and rarely feels overwhelming in terms of crowd levels. The square is especially romantic at night, when the red brick exterior of the building gleams against a backdrop of glittering towers.

