Flying out of Japan is about to get pricier. The country’s two largest carriers, All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Japan Airlines (JAL), are raising fuel surcharges on international tickets issued from July.

Both airlines cited elevated fuel costs as the reason, and the increase comes just two months after a May hike driven by a spike in crude oil prices tied to rising tensions in the Middle East involving Iran.

Price Hikes Will Take Effect July 1, 2026

The biggest increases will hit long-haul travelers. A one-way flight from Japan to North America or Europe will carry a fuel surcharge of ¥65,000 (about $406), up ¥9,000 ($56) from June levels.



Both ANA and JAL will charge that same ¥65,000 on North American routes, while Hawaii surcharges climb to ¥40,400 for each carrier.



Shorter routes will also become more expensive. Fuel surcharges on flights to China will increase to ¥15,400 for ANA and ¥16,900 for JAL flights, while both carriers will raise the fee on South Korea routes to ¥7,400.

The new surcharge rates will apply to tickets issued from July 1 through August 31.

Reviewing Surcharges

ANA and JAL review their surcharges every two months to reflect changes in fuel prices and exchange rates. The latest adjustment is based on average Singapore kerosene prices between April 1 and May 31, 2026.



Fuel surcharges are added on top of base fares and taxes, meaning travelers booking international flights between July and August will face higher overall ticket costs.

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