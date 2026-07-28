Note: This is a developing story. Casualty and missing-person figures were unconfirmed at time of writing and are likely to change.

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Kumamoto Prefecture’s Kumamoto region at 4:27 p.m. local time on July 28, registering magnitude 7 — the highest level on Japan’s seismic intensity scale — in Uki City and the town of Hikawa. The quake’s epicenter was roughly 10 km deep. A magnitude 6-strong earthquake was recorded in Kumamoto’s Minami Ward, Yatsushiro, Uto, Kumamoto-Misato and Mashiki, with shaking felt across a wide stretch of Kyushu and as far away as Yamaguchi Prefecture.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency noted the seismic pattern resembles the devastating April 2016 Kumamoto earthquakes, which killed 273 people in the prefecture. It’s too early to know whether this event’s toll will approach that scale.

Tsunami Advisory Issued, Then Lifted

A tsunami advisory was issued for the Ariake and Yatsushiro Sea areas following the quake, warning of possible wave heights between 20cm and 1m. The Japan Meteorological Agency lifted the advisory at 6:10 p.m., roughly 100 minutes after the quake struck. Multiple aftershocks have continued since, including several measuring shindo 5-lower.

Blast at shopping mall in Kumamoto after quake An explosion occurred at Aeon Mall Kumamoto on July 28, causing the second floor to collapse and trapping multiple people inside, according to fire officials. For updates: https://t.co/bZpiKm94yl pic.twitter.com/Yf0wGeglbw — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) July 28, 2026

Widespread Damage Across the Region

The full extent of the damage is still emerging, and details below should be treated as provisional:

The second floor of Aeon Mall Kumamoto in Kashima Town reportedly collapsed, with multiple people believed trapped inside. A government official has since cited a reported gas leak as a possible cause.

Multiple fires and building collapses have been reported in Yashiro City.

A bridge in the affected area has partially collapsed.

There are reports of people trapped under fallen debris.

Roughly 80 people are being treated at a regional medical center in Hikawa Town.

Kumamoto Castle may have sustained partial damage to its stone walls, alongside other building damage across the region.

Government Response

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held a press conference following the quake, stating that “lifesaving and rescue operations are the top priority.” Japan’s Defense Minister confirmed the Self-Defense Forces have accepted a disaster dispatch request from Kumamoto Prefecture, focusing on rescue operations, information gathering and support for daily living. The event is being referred to in Japanese coverage as the Reiwa 8 Kumamoto Earthquake.

Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications has separately issued a public warning about false and misleading information circulating online in connection with the earthquake, urging the public to rely on official sources for updates.

This is an ongoing situation. Tokyo Weekender will update this piece as more information becomes available.

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