Move over, H2O and Pocari Sweat. In one Japanese town this past Sunday, runners crushed kilometers fueled by something a lot juicier and a little more seed-filled.

While typical race aid stations offer paper cups of water or energy gels, volunteers in Tomisato city do things differently. They hand out generous slices of fresh watermelon instead. For thousands of runners, the ultimate goal isn’t just crossing the finish line, but hitting the legendary watermelon refueling stations along the way.

The 43rd Tomisato Watermelon Race

This weekend, Tomisato in Chiba Prefecture hosted its annual Tomisato Watermelon Race. With summer creeping in and the town’s watermelon harvest officially at its peak, the race was perfectly timed.

About 6,700 runners from all over Japan showed up to compete, with a large percentage of the crowd clad in watermelon-themed costumes, from full-body fruit suits to red-and-green face paint.

This year marked the 100th anniversary of watermelon cultivation in Tomisato. To celebrate the centenary, race organizers didn’t just reward the fastest runners; participants finishing in 10th, 100th and 1,000th place were also awarded massive commemorative watermelons.

One participant in his 40s told NHK that he ran just for the watermelon, adding that the fruit’s cool sweetness was the perfect mid-race pick-me-up.

Shun and the Art of Seasonal Celebration

On the surface, a watermelon-themed road race sounds like simple, quirky fun. But it actually taps into a deeply rooted concept in Japanese culture known as shun.

Shun represents the exact moment when a specific food is at its absolute peak of freshness, flavor and abundance. In Japan, eating seasonally is more than a habit; it’s a cultural ritual.

By turning a grueling summer run into a massive celebration of Tomisato’s prize crop, the town effectively puts shun into practice, supporting local farmers and encouraging runners to enjoy watermelon at the exact moment it tastes its best.

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