Running can be an amazing way to go sightseeing. As a large, safe city with amazing attractions, Tokyo is an ideal destination for a jog, but it’s important to remember that a little bit of planning goes a long way. Here’s everything you need to know to plan your next gorgeous run in the city.

Best Running Routes in Tokyo

Parks and Gardens

Imperial Palace East Garden: If you go to the Imperial Palace, you are likely to see runners. It’s popular for good reason. Scenic, relatively flat and accessible from several central areas of Tokyo, the 5-kilometer circuit has been the site of several major races. Be warned, it can get congested on weekends and during cherry blossom season.

Yoyogi Park: Yoyogi Park is Tokyo’s fifth-largest park and centrally located, with paved and dirt paths that are ideal for running. The park is adjacent to Meiji Shrine, which isn’t appropriate for running.

Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden: Shinjuku Gyoen has a scenic 4-kilometer loop around its perimeter. It’s an iconic and convenient place to get a run in or go for a gentle stroll.

Ueno Park: With museums and a nice loop around Shinobazu Pond, Ueno Park is another stunning place to get a run in. Try to go early if you want to avoid having to sidestep tourists.

Urban Jog

Tokyo Tower Loop: Go sightseeing and jogging in the same breath by running around Tokyo Tower. The loop around Shiba Park that passes by Zojoji Temple is roughly 5 kilometers.

Shibuya to Harajuku: If you don’t mind getting up a bit early for a jog, running in the hyper-metropolitan Shibuya can be very exciting. Jog through the fashionable streets of Omotesando and make a loop at Yoyogi Park for the full experience.

Odaiba Island: Odaiba’s futuristic, aquatic ambiance makes for a perfect backdrop for your run. Starting at Odaiba Seaside Park, the island has marked trails of both 5 and 7 kilometers.

Toyosu: Adjacent to Odaiba, Toyosu also has a marked 5-kilometer trail with stunning views of Rainbow Bridge.

Riverside Runs

Meguro River: Winding through Setagaya, Meguro and Shinagawa, the Meguro River offers a nice, straight trail alongside Daikanyama. Making a loop is a little over 5 kilometers, and is particularly beautiful when the cherry blossoms are in full bloom.

Sumida River: Running along the Sumida River is not only scenic but pleasantly flat. One way on the riverside trail is 4.4 kilometers, which you can run while taking in the historic views of Asakusa.

Arakawa River: If you’re trying to do a longer run, the paved trail along the Arakawa River heads west for up to 35 kilometers. Every kilometer is also marked to help you keep track of your progress.

Trail Running Near Tokyo

Mount Takao: If you’re up for a bit of a challenge, Mount Takao is a great option near Tokyo for some trail running.

Mount Mitake: Mount Mitake has a 13-kilometer round-trip hiking route. A moderately challenging hike and a relatively difficult run, this route is for advanced runners.

Tips for Running in Tokyo

Navigating the City

Though Tokyo is safe and organized, it’s also the largest city in the world. Make sure to watch out for oncoming traffic and be careful when passing by other pedestrians. Running etiquette is the same here as anywhere else — slow down or stop as necessary to prioritize the safety of the people around you.

If you want to avoid crowds, consider running early in the morning or outside rush hours. Running at night is also relatively safe, but make sure to wear reflective clothing to alert drivers.

Running in Different Seasons

Tokyo has really hot summers, a rainy season and pretty cold winters. Make sure to dress accordingly, particularly in the summer. Hydrate, warm up and cool down sufficiently in order to avoid heatstroke.

Where to Find Restrooms

The runner’s trot: the biggest fear when you’re running in a foreign country. Thankfully, Tokyo is full of public restrooms. Many convenience stores and parks have restrooms. Train stations are likely to have restrooms as well, but they’re often inside the gates. If you ask an employee nicely enough (or desperately enough) they may let you in.

Essential Resources for Runners in Tokyo

Running Stores

A lot of tourists opt to purchase running gear during their time in Tokyo. Chain stores like Super Sports Xebio and Step Sports have a great selection and helpful staff. The Asics Harajuku flagship store is an exciting stop for foreigners. During the week of the Tokyo Marathon, it sells limited edition merchandise and shoes.

Running Clubs

If you’re looking for an English-speaking community of runners, there are plenty to join in Tokyo. Namban Rengo is a casual organization of experienced runners that hosts workouts. Midnight Runners is a global running community with a branch in Tokyo. Red Run Club Tokyo is an organization that supports the race-oriented goals of its members.

Running Events

There are plenty of running events taking place in Tokyo year-round. The famous one is the Tokyo Marathon in March, of course, but big races have a Catch-22 where you have to have a pre-existing good record to qualify. If you’re new to racing, consider finding a smaller community run to enter. Running clubs are also a great way to join casual community runs and get motivated.

Apps and Websites

There are a lot of apps out there to keep track of your runs. Strava, MapMyRun and CityStrides are great options for keeping track of where you’ve left your footprint in Tokyo, and for getting trail inspiration in the city.

Running Etiquette in Japan

Respect for Others

Japan places a lot of emphasis on the culture of respect and consideration for others. When running, be mindful of the people around you, and respect any rules and regulations that the city may have. This includes staying on designated paths and minimizing noise. Tokyo is not Los Angeles; put the speakers away and opt for headphones. And if running with friends, keep the chitchat to a minimum, especially in residential areas.

Trash Disposal

Littering is bad all the time, and being exhausted from a run isn’t a good enough excuse to drop any trash on the ground. If you’re left with empty water bottles or finished packets of energy gels, throw them away in proper trash bins or consider getting a running vest or crossbody bag to store your trash until you get home.

