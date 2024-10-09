The fitness scene is robust here in Tokyo, but it’s definitely different from the western fitness world. You might find gym memberships to be more expensive here than back home, and there is an emphasis on personal training and group classes. That isn’t to say there aren’t plenty of solid options for gyms in Tokyo. Here’s a run-down on various gyms and facilities available in Tokyo so you can make an informed decision about where to sign up for.

Note: Many gyms in Japan have a no-tattoo policy, and their prices can differ by location. Check directly with the gym website for up-to-date information about each facility.

Popular Gyms in Tokyo

Finding a gym that fits your lifestyle and budget is the key to being able to stay consistent in your fitness journey. Here are some of the most popular gym options in Tokyo. Since most of them are chain facilities, you can prioritize convenience by finding the gym closest to your home or workplace.

Anytime Fitness

With 5,000 Anytime Fitness gyms globally and 1,100 in Japan, this is a global brand that’s popular for people who prioritize convenience and being able to work out on-the-go. The monthly price ranges from ¥7,000 to ¥10,000 depending on where you register. Members have access to all Anytime Fitness gyms at any location.

Gold’s Gym

If you don’t mind spending a little extra to use some good equipment, relax in a sauna and feel a sense of community, Gold’s Gym might be a good match for you. Though more expensive than other gym chains, many Gold’s Gym locations also offer group classes such as yoga and dance fitness, and many of the people you’ll see there are international and motivated in their fitness journey.

JoyFit

JoyFit is another popular gym chain, with over 50 locations within Tokyo’s 23 wards. Many of the locations are open for 24 hours, and you can register via an app if you want to minimize waiting and transit time to get started with your membership. JoyFit also has several female-only yoga studios as well.

Konami Sports Club

If having a sauna and pool at your gym is a must, Konami Sports Club is a solid option. Most of its facilities have a full-size pool, spas with saunas, hot tubs and a studio with fitness classes. Some even have a squash court and golfing simulators. The membership price is a bit higher than what you’d find at Anytime Fitness, and it isn’t open 24-7, but it does also have a lot of added benefits.

Tipness

Tipness is another sports club with a pool and hot tub facilities. It also offers personal training and group fitness classes if you’re looking for some support in your fitness journey. It isn’t open 24-7.

Sports Oasis

Sports Oasis is another gym with great spa facilities, and is a bit fancy. Some of the locations are open 24 hours and have hot yoga classes as well. Having nicer facilities, though, means the price is higher. Options like access to lockers and towel rentals can also add to the monthly fee.

Chocozap

If you want access to simple workout machines, as well as karaoke, laundry, massage chairs and laser hair removal machines, among other services, Chocozap is for you. As bizarre as this Japanese gym chain is, it’s open 24 hours, has 1,500 stores nationwide and the monthly price is very reasonable at ¥3,278.

Gyms for Tourists in Tokyo

If you’re only in Japan for a short while but still want to get your lift sessions in during your stay, here are some options you can consider.

Public Gyms

This is a popular choice for Tokyo residents as well, but public gyms that are operated by the city have day-passes that are very reasonable. Many city gyms have weight sections as well as group classes, so make sure to check the website of the gym near you to find out what they offer.

Anytime Fitness

If you’re an Anytime Fitness member in your home country, you can use the same key to get into any Anytime Fitness location in Japan.

LifeFit

LifeFit is a gym chain that you can access contact-free. The monthly membership is ¥3,278, but you can also access a location near you at only ¥500 by registering and paying on the mobile app.

Gyms with Short-Term Trials

This is a bit of a life hack in Japan — many gyms, particularly studios that offer classes, have short-term trials that are very affordable if not free. If you’ve always wanted to take some Pilates or boxing fitness classes, your stay in Tokyo might be the perfect time to start. Just make sure to cancel your membership before you leave the country and forget.

Note: You have to be a resident in Japan to be eligible for a gym trial for many facilities.

English-Friendly Gyms in Tokyo

Most of the gyms already listed are open to foreigners. However, if you’re worried about your tattoos or looking for more of a community and English-speaking staff, these options might be for you.

Club 360

Club 360 is a fully-equipped gym with various group and personal training classes. They have two locations in Azabu, and all their staff and trainers speak English.

F45

F45 is an Australian fitness facility that also has a branch in Hamamatsucho. The emphasis is on functional training. There are also various circuit training classes throughout the week.

Oni Gym

Oni Gym refers to itself as the “free weight theme park.” If you’re serious about weightlifting and want a supportive environment to challenge your personal record, Oni Gym has great facilities with plenty of racks and English-speaking staff.

Orange Theory

The group fitness class that has much of the West Coast in a choke hold also has locations in Tokyo. Orange Theory has 15 locations across Japan, and offers intense, cardio-based workout classes that will get your heart rate up.

Yoga and Group Workouts in Tokyo

If you know that you won’t have the motivation to get yourself to a gym without some accountability, attending a workout class might be the best way for you to get your movement in. Thankfully, Tokyo is full of yoga, Pilates, boxing and spin class studios to pick from.

Lava

Lava is a chain of hot yoga studios with over 490 locations nationwide. The classes range from easy to difficult, so beginners and certified yogis alike can enjoy them.

B-Monster

B-Monster is a “darkness boxing” fitness class, where you box in a dark room that’s blasting with music. It’s not a professional boxing gym, but a fun way to get cardio in and let some stress out.

Megalos Reflet

Megalos is a chain sports club facility that offers personal training, boxing fitness, hammock yoga, hot yoga classes, Pilates and more. Each Megalos location offers different classes and has a range of spa facilities, so make sure to check the website for more information.

Feel Cycle

Feel Cycle is a New York-based spin workout gym that’s popular here in Japan as well. The sessions are intense and the music is loud.

