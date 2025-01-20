Leave the crowds of the Golden Route behind and discover the serene beauty of Gifu city, an unassuming gem blessed with abundant nature and ever-changing seasonal wonders. Home to Gifu Castle, a stronghold of the fearsome daimyo Oda Nobunaga, Gifu city also boasts a fascinating history and rich culture. It’s a refreshing escape from the frenetic pace of Japan’s better-known metropolises — and it’s just a quick train ride away from Nagoya. Whether history buff, nature lover or just someone who enjoys exploring off-the-beaten-track destinations, you’re sure to fall in love with this scenic city. Read on for our recommendations on what to see and do, and on where to indulge in the city’s most delectable delicacies.

Top Things To Do in Gifu City

1. Gifu Castle

Journey back in time at Gifu Castle, a historical landmark offering a panoramic view of the cityscape and mountains beyond. Perched atop Mount Kinka, the castle played a significant role in Japanese history; it was the home base of Nobunaga — widely regarded as one of Japan’s three unifiers — as he planned his ultimately unsuccessful bid to unify the country. While the current structure is a reconstruction dating to 1956, the castle houses a fascinating historical exhibition and an extensive collection of traditional armor and swords.

Hike to the castle via one of several hiking trails or board the Mount Kinka Ropeway, located right next to Gifu Park, for a quicker trip to the top. Note that the castle is a 10-minute walk from the ropeway’s summit station. Those visiting in autumn are in for a special treat, as the castle is surrounded by stunning fall foliage. Peak foliage season is mid- to late November.

2. Kawaramachi Historic District

Not to be confused with Kyoto’s Kawaramachi Shopping Street, Gifu’s Kawaramachi district is a riverside port that’s been frequented by merchants since Nobunaga’s reign in the latter half of the 16th century. This charming port features latticed townhouses, classic red postboxes and narrow alleyways between storehouses that you can peek through. Traditional craft and retro confectionary shops line the main street and offer items like Gifu fans, salt-grilled ayu sweetfish and ayugashi, an old-fashioned Gifu snack of ayu-shaped castella sponge cake stuffed with gyuhi soft mochi.

3. Ukai Fishing Boat Experience

You’ve never seen fishing like this before: Flames dance from hanging lanterns, illuminating long, wooden boats and the black river upon which they float. A man holds up to a dozen leashes, each loosely fastened around the neck of a cormorant scanning the water for ayu. Small fish can be swallowed; large fish can’t make it past the loop of the leash and remain in a pouch in the bird’s gullet to be retrieved by the fisherman. Called ukai, this style of fishing has been around for 1,300 years, drawing the patronage of Nobunaga and Tokugawa Ieyasu and the admiration of Charlie Chaplin and 17th-century haiku master Matsuo Basho.

The Nagara River in Gifu city is one of Japan’s most prominent sites for ukai, and viewing the practice is a must when in the city during ukai fishing season (approximately mid-May to mid-October). To witness this ancient fishing technique up close, join an ukai cruise. Boats depart from near Kawaramachi.

4. Gifu’s Great Buddha: Shoboji Temple

Japan’s top two Daibutsu (Great Buddha statues) are, without a doubt, the Nara Daibutsu at Todaiji Temple and the Kamakura Daibutsu at Kotoku-in Temple. The number three spot is up for grabs, but one of the strongest contenders is the Gifu Daibutsu at Shoboji Temple. This magnificent 13.7-meter-tall Buddha is the largest Buddha statue in Japan made of lacquer.

Shoboji, a Zen temple of the Obaku sect, dates to 1683. Its Daibutsu statue — also referred to as the Kago Daibutsu (“basket” Great Buddha) for its woven bamboo framework — was inspired by the Nara Daibutsu and was completed in 1832. You’ll find Shoboji near Gifu Park.

5. Gifu Park

Located at the foot of Mount Kinka, in the shadow of Gifu Castle, Gifu Park is perfect for nature lovers and history buffs alike. In and around this lush public park, you can find Oda Nobunaga’s Garden, the remains of his former residence, the Kato Eizo & Toichi Memorial Art Museum and the Gifu City Museum of History. You can also enjoy matcha tea and a traditional sweet served Ryurei-style — seated on chairs rather than kneeling — at the park’s teahouse, which also serves matcha soft serve ice cream.

The park is beautiful year-round, but those after an extra touch of whimsy or pop of color should aim for late March to early April for cherry blossoms or mid- to late November into early December for fall foliage. As of writing, some of the park’s paths and facilities are under construction and thus inaccessible. Construction is scheduled to finish in spring 2025, just in time for cherry blossom viewing.

6. Monet’s Pond

This tranquil pond is straight out of an impressionist painting, hence its nickname: Monet’s Pond. The pond, which lacks an official name, was largely unknown before 2015, when it caught the attention of social media users. Now, it’s widely admired for its ethereal beauty.

Located next to Nemichi Shrine, this picturesque pond features crystal-clear turquoise water dotted with lily pads, which bloom in early summer, and colorful koi. In late autumn, the surrounding Japanese maples brighten up the landscape with their fiery hues.

Although the pond is a little harder to access from Gifu City — requiring an hour-long drive by car or longer by train and bus — it may be worth the visit for lovers of Impressionist Art.

7. Minna no Mori: Gifu Chuo Library

The Gifu Chuo Library is part of a cultural complex known as Minna no Mori Media Cosmos. This huge library is a dream for bookworms, architecture enthusiasts and anyone looking for a peaceful afternoon. Designed by Toyo Ito, the building houses a conference space, exhibition space, library and studios.

Check out the second-floor library for a stunning “forest of umbrellas”: Eleven large-scale half-globes made of triaxial woven fabric, each with its own pattern, hang from the library’s undulating ceiling, casting a soft glow over the space. The library’s unique design is at once futuristic yet organic, minimalistic yet whimsical, making it a must-visit location. The facility even has its own Minna no Mori typeface, used throughout the building, for Japanese, English and numerals.

What To Eat in Gifu City, and Where

Best Traditional Cuisine

Ayamizuki: Hida Beef

Hida beef is high-quality beef from Japanese Black cattle raised in the Hida region of Gifu Prefecture. It’s known for its marbled texture and incredible tenderness. At Ayamizuki, you can enjoy this delicacy at a reasonable price. Choose one of the hitsumabushi (beef served over rice) set meals for the chance to sample Hida beef — A5-grade sirloin, A5-grade lean beef or fillet — for under ¥5,000. All the rooms in the restaurant are private.

Wafu Ryori Gotoya: Hida Beef and Hoba Miso

Wafu Ryori Gotoya is a long-established restaurant where you can savor local, seasonal ingredients such as Hida beef and ayu sweetfish. For a taste of A5-grade Hida beef and hoba miso — a local grilled dish of magnolia leaves with homemade koji miso paste — order the Hida-gyu Hoba-yaki Gozen set meal. Though the provenance of hoba miso is uncertain, some credit the Hida region’s woodsmen with masterminding the delectable dish. These men of the forest, faced with the prospect of roasting miso sans cookware, are said to have come up with the idea of using magnolia leaves as a substitute grilling surface. For an extra-special sweet treat at the end of your meal, choose the banquet course meal: Dessert is gelato from Racconto, Gotoya’s gelateria — a beloved local shop.

Nihon Ryori Hirai: Ayu

Founded in 1873, Nihon Ryori Hirai has been in business for over 150 years and serves traditional regional cuisine, including the local specialty of ayu caught in the nearby Nagara River. Between July and October, savor ayu served in a variety of ways: dried, grilled with salt, simmered with shoyu, dengaku-style (brushed with a sweetened miso-based sauce), with rice soup and more. Hida beef is also on the menu, with the Hida beef shabu-shabu an especially delightful choice in the colder months.

Best Local Snacks and Desserts

Tamaiya Honpo: Ayugashi

Head to the historic district of Kawaramachi to find the venerable Tamaiya Honpo sweets shop, purveyor of ayugashi among other delights. These sweet mochi-stuffed, fish-shaped confections make a great snack and splendid souvenir.

Tsubameya Yanagase Honten: Warabi Mochi

Tsubameya Yanagase is a sweets shop on Nagarabashi Street in the Yanagase Shotengai area, just 15 minutes on foot from JR Gifu Station. Fans of Japanese treats both traditional and contemporary will find much to appreciate here, from dorayaki, yokan and kusamochi to pudding, ice cream monaka and beyond. The shop’s specialty, however, is warabi mochi (bracken starch dumplings). Try the shop’s famous Tsubame Warabi: a pillowy, melt-in-your-mouth warabi mochi dusted with dark-roasted kinako (soybean flour).

Odamaki Sakaeya: Odamaki

Odamaki Sakaeya serves odamaki, an under-the-radar Gifu soul food consisting of bean paste wrapped in a thin wheat flour shell. The bean paste isn’t too sweet, making it a great option even for those who don’t like desserts. Odamaki Sakaeya is truly a specialty shop, with only two items on the menu: regular odamaki (¥75) and a fried tempura odamaki (¥85).

Best Casual Meals

Dengakudokoro Murase: Kinome Dengaku

Established in 1902, Murase is known for kinome dengaku, a dish made by spreading kinome miso on skewered tofu and roasting the skewers over a fire. This Gifu dish is traditionally topped with kinome — the young leaves of the Japanese pepper — but now it tends to be sprinkled with Japanese pepper powder instead.

Sarashina: Hiyashi Tanuki

Sarashina serves the perfect Gifu classic for hot weather: hiyashi tanuki (chilled tanuki soba). Several shops with the Sarashina name can be found across the city, most of which are norenwake — shops run by former apprentices of the original shop, founded in 1928 and currently serving up soba in Gifu’s Kyomachi neighborhood. Sarashina is known for its quick service, with dishes served in as little as 10 seconds after ordering. Savor the sweet and spicy broth, tempura batter flakes and, of course, the sweet deep-fried tofu slices.

Gifu Tanmen, Gifu Honten: Gifu Tanmen

The popularity of Gifu Tanmen, originally a ramen shop in Inazawa, Aichi Prefecture, took off after it opened this location in Gifu city. It became so well loved that its noodles came to be known as “Gifu Tanmen.” The shop’s salt-based soup, packed with the flavors of pork, Chinese cabbage and garlic, is the star of the show, though patrons also praise the texture of Gifu Tanmen’s noodles. The restaurant, which is now part of a family of 34 shops, including sister shops, has even had its tanmen featured in TV programs.

How To Get There

From Tokyo

Take the Tokaido Shinkansen from Tokyo Station (or Shinagawa Station) to Nagoya Station. From there, Gifu city is approximately 20 minutes away by train.

From Osaka

Take the Tokaido Shinkansen from Shin-Osaka Station to Nagoya Station. From there, Gifu city is approximately 20 minutes away by train.

Related Posts