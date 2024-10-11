From ones in temples to those standing (or even lounging) in the open air, Japan has no shortage of larger-than-life Buddha statues. Whether you’re a devout pilgrim or simply looking for the perfect shot for your Instagram page, here’s a list of seven of the most impressive giant Buddha statues — known in Japanese as Daibutsu — that can be found throughout the country.

1. The Great Buddha at Kotokuin: Kanagawa Prefecture

The Kamakura Daibutsu is a coastal icon and one of Japan’s most famous Buddha statues. Standing at over 11.3 meters tall, this bronze statue of Amida Buddha dates back to 1252. Unlike many enclosed counterparts, it has weathered centuries of exposure after the wooden hall that once housed it was repeatedly destroyed by typhoons, earthquakes and tsunamis. Remarkably, you can also step inside the hollow statue and experience its vast scale from within, and take a moment to meditate while listening to the muted sounds of the outside world.

Address: 4 Chome-2-28 Hase, Kamakura, Kanagawa 248-0016

2. Takaoka Great Buddha: Toyama Prefecture

The Takaoka Daibutsu is one of Japan’s “Three Great Buddhas,” alongside the Nara and Kamakura Daibutsu. Standing at 15.85 meters tall, this bronze statue was completed in 1933 and is located in Takaoka, a city renowned for its long-standing tradition of metal casting. The famous poet Akiko Yosano was so taken by its stately appearance that she called it the “Handsome Buddha.”

Address: 11-29 Otemachi, Takaoka, Toyama 933-0039

3. Ushiku Daibutsu: Ibaraki Prefecture

The Ushiku Daibutsu ranks among the tallest statues on the planet, towering at a staggering 120 meters. This bronze giant, a stunning depiction of Amitabha Buddha, watches over the small town of Ushiku in Ibaraki Prefecture. You can also take an elevator to an observation floor for panoramic views and explore the four-story museum housed within the statue.

And for a little extra magic, catch the Buddha’s side profile at sunrise or sunset — you might just witness the surreal sight of the sun looking like a beam of light shooting from his hands.

Address: 2083 Kunocho, Ushiku, Ibaraki 300-1288

4. The Great Buddha at Hotei: Aichi Prefecture

Erected in 1954 by moxibustion practitioner Hidenobu Maeda, The Great Buddha at Hotei stands at 18 meters tall, making it larger than its counterparts in Nara and Kamakura. Popular among photographers, it can get very crowded during the cherry blossom season and the New Year holiday when illuminated. Head to the railroad crossing at Hotei Station and find an angle where the Buddha’s head aligns perfectly with a traffic light, making it appear as though it is sporting a pair of sunglasses.

Address: Daimon-135 Kigacho, Konan, Aichi 483-8233

5. The Great Buddha at Todaiji Temple: Nara Prefecture

Todaiji Temple is home to the Great Buddha statue, which stands 15 meters tall within the Daibutsuden, or Great Buddha Hall, one of the world’s largest wooden structures. Construction reportedly began in 745, and the consecration ceremony was held in 752. While the chest and lotus pedestal are original, much of the statue was reconstructed between the 12th and 14th centuries due to destruction from fires and earthquakes. The head was replaced during the Edo period (1603–1868).

Address: 406-1 Zoshicho, Nara, 630–8587

6. Nagahama Biwako Daibutsu at Ryozenji Temple: Shiga Prefecture

The Nagahama Biwako Daibutsu, located at Ryozenji Temple in Nagahama city, Shiga Prefecture, stands at 28 meters tall. Originally constructed in 1932 to mark the temple’s 700th anniversary, the statue was replaced in 1994 due to damage. The current bronze-cast statue, which showcases the gyan mudra gesture of wisdom, overlooks Lake Biwa and is accessible from Nagahama Station. The surrounding area is also known for its beautiful plum trees in spring.

Address: 86 Shimosakahamacho, Nagahama, Shiga 526-0047

7. The Great Reclining Buddha at Nanzoin Temple: Fukuoka Prefecture

Originally perched on Mount Koya, Nanzoin Temple faced threats of destruction in the late 19th century and was relocated to Sasaguri in 1899. Now the centerpiece of the Sasaguri Pilgrimage route, Nanzoin is home to a reclining Buddha the same size as the Statue of Liberty. It’s known as Nehanzo or Shaka Nehan, meaning in the state of death and entering Nirvana. You can even “shake hands” with the reclining Buddha through five colored strings connected to the statue to receive its blessings and power.



Address: 1035 Sasaguri, Sasaguri-machi, Kasuya-gun, Fukuoka 811-2405



