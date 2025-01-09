When Isabella Bird, a British explorer, arrived in Okitama, Yamagata, in 1878, she was awe-struck by the mountainous terrain, iconically coining the land as the “Asiatic Arcadia.” Indeed, the scenery that stretches into southern Yamagata is utopic: snow-capped mountains, expansive rice fields and plenty of hot springs with legends of miraculous healing properties.

Most visitors associate Yamagata with its ski resorts and the always packed Ginzan Onsen, but Okitama provides a surprisingly idyllic destination full of adventurous opportunities. For your next escapade, take a trip to Okitama and discover first-hand why the area has left visitors speechless time and time again.

Adventurous Outings

Boasting lush nature expanses to explore, Okitama is full of activities fit for the adventure-oriented. Here are some highlights from the area, with tours offered by Yamagata Experience Iide Canoe Club.

Take flight in a hot air balloon

See the mountain ranges of Okitama from a different perspective by gaining ground in a hot air balloon. Visitors may be able to see the sea of clouds depending on the weather.

Canoe through the submerged forest

From springtime to early summer, Okitama sees a beautiful phenomenon that has been coined the “submerged forest” when the mountain snowmelt flows into Lake Shirakawa, causing water levels to rise. Canoeing through this unique aquatic landscape is possible with a beginner-friendly tour.

Paddleboard in Lake Shirakawa

If you’re looking for an outdoor activity a touch more active than canoeing, paddleboarding through Lake Shirakawa is also a fantastic option. It is particularly recommended in the summer months.

Cycle through rice fields

Go on a scenic bike ride through the expansive rice fields of Okitama. As part of the route, stop by the local Kiunji Temple to enjoy the seasonal foliage.

Trek on ice falls

Witness the magnificent sight of a 30-meter, frozen-over waterfall by going on a moderately challenging hike at the Senninzawa Ice Garden.

Local Culture

The Okitama region has plenty of rich local heritage, colored by samurai history, spiritual sites, healing springs and a legacy of craftsmanship.

Onsen Country

Like much of Yamagata, Okitama is a top destination for hot springs. It has plenty of secluded springs deep in the mountains that aren’t well-known. Though it’s a trek to get there, the untouched nature and privacy of the onsen make it worth the trip.

In the Nanyo region of Okitama is the Akayu Onsen, a hot spring town with nearly 1,000 years of history. Legend has it that during the later years of the Heian period, a wounded samurai discovered the hot springs mid-war. Soaking his injuries in the waters, he recovered quickly. The water reportedly turned red with blood, giving the onsen its name (Akayu translates to “red water”). Despite this, Akayu Onsen’s waters are actually uncolored and clear.

Kumano Taisha Shrine

Okitama has several spiritual sites worth visiting, including the grand Kumano Taisha Shrine. Enshrining 30 gods, Kumano Taisha is a beautiful site for an afternoon of exploring. It’s a popular destination for couples and those looking for love as the two main gods enshrined are Izanagi and Izanami, who are held to be the creators of the Japanese archipelago.

At Kumano Taisha Shrine, guests can have an especially immersive experience by becoming a shrine priest or priestess for a day. You can dress in shrine priest or miko (shrine maiden) attire, partake in an amulet-making experience, learn how to conduct a proper prayer and take pictures in the priestly attire as a memento.

Marudai-Ogiya

Visit Marudai-Ogiya, a historical residence of the Naganuma clan, and now a tangible cultural property designated by Yamagata Prefecture. It hosts art exhibitions throughout the year, and offers a glimpse into the lives of Japanese families with nearly 400 years of history.

Local Paper Crafts

In Nishiokitama, visitors can experience the legacy of Japanese paper crafts at Shirataka Town Fukayama Washi Center. It’s a tradition that dates back over 400 years to the Edo period. Visitors can make their own Miyama Washi Japanese paper that incorporates the region’s famous safflower and mulberry bark. They can also try their hand at chigiri-e by tearing and gluing paper to make their own artwork to take home.

Local Delicacies

With ample nature and mountain springs, Okitama is known for its delicious sake, beef and rice, as well as historical culinary traditions such as the imoni and koi fish stew.

Yonezawa Beef

Yonezawa beef, named after the Yonezawa region, is a high-quality wagyu with a fantastic ratio of meat to fat, raised in the snowy mountains of Okitama. It is a must-try for carnivores when visiting Okitama.

Imoni

Imoni, which translates to potato stew, is just that — a potato and meat soup eaten in the Tohoku region. A staple dish in Yamagata, it should definitely be tried during your trip to Okitama.

Tsuyahime Rice

Yamagata is famous for its rice, including Tsuyahime, a premium variety with a glossy sheen (explaining its name, which means “shiny princess”) and sweet stickiness.

Koi Stew

Yamagata residents have a history of eating koi fish as a reliable protein source. Koi eaten as sashimi can be quite tough and chewy, so Okitama locals opt to eat it well-cooked in a soy-based sweet-and-savory stew. Adventurous eaters can try koi in local eateries for a taste of history.

Recommended Accommodation and Restaurants in Okitama

Okitama is full of unique establishments and high-quality onsen ryokan known for their warm hospitality and serving the region’s highest quality local delights.

Iide Town Wakanoi Sake Brewery

Visit Wakanoi Brewery to see how some of Okitama’s best sake is made, using careful processes and high-quality ingredients. As well as the fantastic sake, the brewery also has treats like koji pudding and pickles.

Magokoro Shokudo

Visit Magokoro Shokudo for a meal that will make you feel like you are at home. Limited to 10 meals a day and run in a traditional family house, Magokoro Shokudo is a cozy, casual establishment serving comfort meals that take advantage of Okitama’s fresh ingredients.

Akayu Onsen Yamagata the Takinami

Treat yourself to a luxurious stay at Yamagata the Takinami. The spacious onsen ryokan has a private hot spring of pure Akayu Onsen water in each room, as well as a large public bath, plus ample nature surrounding the facilities to truly rejuvenate your mind and body. The on-site dining is also incredible, offering a fantastic course dinner and breakfast that highlights Okitama’s high-quality seasonal ingredients.

Onogawa Onsen Kajikaso Ryokan

Kajikaso is an onsen ryokan that takes advantage of Onogawa Onsen’s rich waters. It also has great culinary options that showcase the flavors of Yamagata.

