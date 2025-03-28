April is one of Japan’s busiest travel months, and for good reason. Most of the country experiences mild and pleasant weather, which is perfect for sightseeing and exploring. Typically, the beginning of the month is when cherry blossoms are in peak bloom, painting landscapes in delicate shades of pink and white.

Because April also marks the beginning of the Japanese school and business year, it can be difficult to secure accommodation and transportation. To fully appreciate the beauty of April in Japan, we recommend heading to lesser-known spots within and beyond popular cities like Tokyo and Kyoto.

Here is everything you need to know to enjoy one of the most picturesque months in Japan.

April Travel Overview

Late March to early April is typically peak cherry blossom season in Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto, drawing in huge crowds.

The weather is mild, often sunny and ideal for outdoor activities.

April marks the beginning of the Japanese school and business year, making it the most popular moving season.

There is an increased demand for accommodation and transportation, so plan ahead.

Golden Week, one of Japan’s busiest periods of travel, begins at the end of the month.

Popular Activities and Things To Do in April

Enjoy Hanami Picnics

One of Japan’s most beloved traditions is hanami: flower-viewing during cherry blossom season. Many locals make a day out of hanami picnics, lounging on blankets while feasting on seasonal bento boxes, snacks and beverages.

Although popular cherry blossom spots in major cities like Tokyo and Osaka are reliable, picturesque options for hanami picnics, we recommend checking out lesser-known spots or local parks for the most authentic hanami experience. After all, you can’t fully appreciate the serene beauty of sakura while being surrounded by large crowds.

Go Hiking and Cycling

April in Japan offers a fantastic opportunity to go hiking, with the pleasant spring weather and blooming flora creating beautiful scenery. Depending on the region and elevation, however, you might still encounter lingering snow, so always check local conditions before heading out.

A popular hiking spot near Tokyo is Mount Takao, which features various trails for different skill levels. You may also catch cherry blossoms at their peak in early April, depending on the year. Some other recommendations include Kumano Kodo, an ancient pilgrimage trail in Wakayama Prefecture and Mount Yoshino in Nara Prefecture: a cherry blossom paradise.

For more information, check out our Japan Hiking Guide: Top Spots from Hokkaido to Okinawa.

Stroll Under Yozakura (Night Cherry Blossoms)

When you think of cherry blossoms, the image that likely comes to mind is a snowy halo of pale pink blooms, fluttering beneath a blue spring sky. Japan’s iconic sakura, however, are just as spellbinding after dark as they are during the day.

During peak bloom — usually late March to early April — the trees are illuminated in a pink glow, creating the magical phenomenon that locals look forward to every year. Named yozakura, these luminous cherry blossoms transform rivers and parks across the country, enveloping strollers in their lovely blush.

For those in Tokyo, here are some of the best spots to see cherry blossoms at night in the city.

Attend Spring Festivals

April sees some of Japan’s most beautiful spring festivals, including many that celebrate the cherry blossom season. In Tokyo, the Ueno Park Cherry Blossom Festival and Meguro River Cherry Blossom Festival attract huge crowds each year. There are also many stunning festivals in areas beyond Tokyo.

The annual Takayama Spring Festival (April 14-15), held at Hie Shrine in Gifu Prefecture, celebrates the arrival of spring. Highlights include 12 ornate yatai (festival floats) and karakuri marionette dolls framed by fluttering cherry blossoms. Osaka Castle Park and Mount Yoshino in Nara Prefecture are renowned cherry blossom spots in the Kansai region, each hosting spring festivals as well.

Top Japan Destinations To Visit in April

Kawagoe City (Saitama Prefecture)

Known for its Edo period atmosphere and traditional streets, Kawagoe is a popular day trip destination near Tokyo. In the springtime, the city is known for its enchanting cherry blossom scenery. The Shingashi River, which runs behind Hikawa Shrine, is lined with pale pink trees from late March to early April. Take a serene boat ride down the river to fully appreciate the lyrical beauty of the scenery. The river is even more beautiful after peak bloom, when the fallen petals turn the stream pink.

Kawachi Fujien Wisteria Garden (Fukuoka Prefecture)

A private garden located in Kitakyushu, Kawachi Fujien Wisteria Garden is regularly ranked as one of Japan’s most beautiful places to visit. It is most well-known for its 22 varieties of wisteria flowers, which typically peak from around late April to early May. The garden’s breathtaking tunnel of colors leads to a wisteria trellis in the center, featuring a lush canopy of violet blooms.

Hikone Castle and Kaizu Osaki (Shiga Prefecture)

As well as being known for Lake Biwa — the largest freshwater lake in Japan — Shiga Prefecture also boasts some delightful destinations to view cherry blossoms.

One spot to put on your list is Hikone Castle, located east of Lake Biwa. It is one of the five castles in Japan designated as a national treasure. In early April, the majestic castle grounds are shrouded in a sea of cherry blossoms. Tour the interior of the castle, and then enjoy a picnic by the moat.

Another breathtaking cherry blossom spot is Kaizu Osaki, a scenic peninsula on the northern edge of Lake Biwa. Part of the Biwako Quasi-National Park, it is lined with some 800 Yoshino cherry trees.

Hirosaki Park (Aomori Prefecture)

For those worried about missing the peak cherry blossom season, there are many prefectures in northern Japan that feature stunning cherry blossom scenes well into late April. One such option is Hirosaki Park in Aomori Prefecture.

Its beacon, Hirosaki Castle, boasts over 2,500 trees and is often said to be one of the country’s best cherry blossom spots. A boat ride through cherry blossom tunnels is highly recommended.

Kobe Nunobiki Herb Gardens (Hyogo Prefecture)

Although Kobe is a great destination to visit year-round, it is particularly lovely in spring. Aside from its famous waterfront areas like Meriken Park and Kobe Harborland, the city is home to gorgeous mountains and flower fields.

Accessible by ropeway, the Kobe Nunobiki Herb Gardens house 75,000 herbs and around 200 varieties of flowers that bloom throughout the year. The ropeway is an experience in itself, offering panoramic views of Kobe city and the Seto Inland Sea. If you’re feeling outdoorsy, you can also choose to hike up to the gardens and see the Nunobiki Falls along the way.

Travel Tips and Recommendations

Avoid Golden Week Sightseeing

Golden Week in Japan is a collection of four national holidays that occur within a seven-day period, from April 29 to May 5. Try to avoid traveling during this time.

Be Mindful of Crowds

Almost every year, popular cherry blossom spots in Tokyo and Kyoto see extreme crowd levels, even on weekdays. Head to lesser-known spots for a more peaceful flower viewing experience.

Check the Sakura Forecast

Cherry blossom timing varies annually, so consult the latest predictions when planning your itinerary.

Bring Light Layers

The temperature during the day and night can vary greatly in the early springtime. Also, prepare for occasional showers with a light rain jacket or an umbrella.

Broaden Your Floral Horizons

April sees flowers of all varieties blooming across the country, beyond just cherry blossoms. Some stunning options to admire this month include wisterias, azaleas and tulips.

