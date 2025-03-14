Despite the extreme levels of crowding Kyoto has seen this past year, most tourists will still head to the historic city this spring. Although locals have been inconvenienced in more ways than one as a result of recent overtourism, it is understandable that Kyoto — as a concentrated capsule of magnificent cultural sites — remains a bucket-list destination for most. For those hoping to welcome the season’s blooms without overwhelming congestion, here are a few alternative cherry blossom spots in Kyoto.

Please note that peak periods for each cherry blossom species shift depending on the year; it’s best to keep tabs through the locations’ social media pages, websites and Instagram location pages. Another tip is to remain positive even if your trip falls past the peak bloom period. The snowy petals’ beauty is only enhanced once they carpet the ground.

Haradani-en

If you are a fan of weeping cherry blossom trees, which typically bloom later than most cherry blossom varieties, Haradani-en is a must-visit gem. Only open to the public during the cherry blossom season, the garden is owned by Muraiwa Farm. Stepping into the space is an otherworldly experience — almost every inch of the wide garden is bursting with color and texture. With plenty of seats to rest on, lush winding paths and a calmer atmosphere, the garden is a dream come true for flower lovers. It is a bit harder to access, as you can only get there via their shuttle service, the city bus or taxi, but well worth the trip. Haradani-en discourages the usage of city buses as much as possible so as to be mindful of locals.

Peak: Late March to late April

Admission: Varies on the year’s blooming conditions. Max ¥1,800 for adults, max ¥500 for students (high schoolers must bring ID). Cash only

Takenaka Inari Shrine

A sub-shrine of Yoshida Shrine, Takenaka Inari Shrine is located near the summit of Mount Yoshida and is beloved for its gorgeous row of red torii gates. Those who want to cross the world-famous row of torii gates at Fushimi Inari Taisha might consider this site as a less crowded alternative; while the spot is becoming more well-known as of late, it still sees significantly less traffic than Fushimi Inari. In the spring, Takenaka Inari Shrine’s gates are shrouded in overlapping cherry blossom tree branches, creating a unique and stunning tunnel of bright orange and pale pink.

Peak: Late March to early April

Admission: Free

Nanzenji Temple

Nanzenji Temple is not a hidden spot among Kyoto’s myriad historic sites by any means — it is well-known for its impressive Meiji-era aqueducts, stunning fall foliage and expansive views of Kyoto from Sanmon Gate. However, we would like to point out that its spacious grounds provide a less overstimulating cherry blossom viewing experience. Around Sanmon Gate, an Important Cultural Property, you will see around 100 cherry blossom trees: the pale pink Somei Yoshino, yaezakura (fuller blossoms with more than five petals) and shidarezakura (weeping cherry blossoms) and more.

Peak: Late March to early April

Admission: Free (for temple grounds)

Kyoto Prefectural Office: Former Main Building

In the courtyard of the old Kyoto Prefectural Office Main Building lies a hidden gem: a breathtaking Gion weeping cherry blossom tree framed by the arched entrance. Built in the Meiji period, the Renaissance-style structure is reminiscent of a Western mansion, designated as an Important Cultural Property in 2004.

This tree is a seedling of the iconic Gion weeping cherry blossom tree in Maruyama Park. It is surrounded by five other varieties of cherry blossoms, including Katamori Sakura — a pale, five-petaled beauty. The Kyoto Prefectural Government will hold a “Cherry Blossom Viewing Festival” from March 22 to April 6 this year, when the garden’s blossoms are at their peak.

Peak: Late March to early April

Admission: Free

Kitano Tenmangu Shrine

Located in Kamigyo Ward, Kitano Tenmangu Shrine is well-known for its plum blossom garden named Baien. From early February to late March, you can enjoy about 1,500 pink and white plum trees of 50 varieties. The trees were planted in honor of Sugawara-no-Michizane, a scholar and adviser to Emperor Uda during the Heian period. What many don’t know is that the shrine is also a great spot for cherry blossom viewing, featuring a unique variety called the Kitano Sakura. Relatively late-blooming, they typically blossom in mid-April. The sacred Kitano Sakura, characterized by medium-sized white flowers, was discovered as a distinct species in 2016 and can only be seen at its namesake shrine.

Peak: Early to Mid April (Kitano Sakura)

Admission: Free (for temple grounds)

Munetada Shrine

Framed by iconic sites like Philosopher’s Path, Kyoto University and Heian Jingu Shrine, Munetada Shrine offers an unexpectedly serene, picturesque cherry blossom scene. As you walk up the stone steps leading up to the shrine’s main hall, you will be surrounded by a captivating tunnel of pale cherry blossom trees. They are mostly Somei Yoshino cherry blossoms, which are the classic five-petaled variety — what you likely envision when you think of Japanese cherry blossoms. From the top of the steps, you can also see a view of Shinnyodo Temple’s pagoda beyond the pink canopy of blooms.

Peak: Late March to early April

Admission: Free

Shoboji Temple

Buddhist Temple Shoboji is referred to as the “Stone Temple” due to its 600 tons of oddly-shaped stones and large rocks from all over the country. During early to mid April in a typical year, you can enjoy the unique and elegant cherry blossom scenery here. The front garden of Hoshoden, in particular, is an otherworldly sight: a flowering weeping cherry tree punctuates a landscape garden dotted with animal-shaped stones. Referred to as the “Bird and Animal Rock Garden,” the serene garden Hoshoen also offers a dramatic view of the Higashiyama mountain range. For visitors in March, Shoboji houses a beautiful plum blossom orchard as well. Keep in mind that this spot is a bit further away from central Kyoto, but still accessible via train and bus.

Peak: Early to mid March for plum blossoms, early to mid April for cherry blossoms

Admission: ¥300

Kenninji Temple

Located in Higashiyama Ward, Buddhist temple Kenninji is known for its historical art pieces and beautiful traditional gardens. In particular, many visitors are awestruck by the dramatic mural on the ceiling of the temple’s Main Hall, which depicts two interwoven dragons in a stormy sky. Unbeknownst to most, the temple is also a great spot for cherry blossom viewing, featuring a variety of blooms across its grounds: the classic Somei Yoshino, shidarezakura (weeping cherry blossoms), early-blooming Kawazuzakura and more. As Kenninji is in close proximity to the Gion district, it is a convenient and picturesque option.

Peak: Late March to early April

Admission: ¥800 for adults, ¥500 for high school students and under, free for children under elementary school age

Spots To Avoid

Kiyomizu Temple

This perhaps goes without saying, but Kiyomizu Temple is packed to the brim on any given weekend (or even weekday!) these days — so we can tell you with certainty that it will see huge crowds during cherry blossom season. Especially this year, as inbound tourism continues to reach staggering heights, the iconic temple is sure to experience unparalleled congestion levels. Although the temple, with its UNESCO World Cultural Heritage status and stunning architecture, is a bucket list destination for most, let it remain on the list during March and April.

Philosopher’s Path

Connecting the popular sightseeing spots of Ginkakuji and Nanzenji, the Philosopher’s Path is renowned for its poetic beauty during cherry blossom season. Located between a calm residential street and a serene canal, the path is ideal for romantics and ponderers. However, lined with cherry blossom trees, the narrow path can be overstimulating to say the least during the springtime. With awestruck visitors walking slowly in both directions of the path, you will not get to experience the true charm of this meditative site; if you must go, we recommend getting there in the early morning or around sunset for fewer crowds.

Arashiyama

Most well-known for its bamboo forest, Arashiyama will see its lush green mountains dotted with pink during the spring, making for a uniquely captivating scene. As the streets in Arashiyama generally tend to be wider than other popular areas in central Kyoto, you may not feel as overwhelmed by crowds here; however, if you decide to check out Arashiyama’s well-known dining establishments and gift shops, you will face huge crowds.

For those in the area, a lesser-known temple for cherry blossom viewing is Seiryoji, located further away from popular sites like Togetsukyo Bridge and Tenryuji. Entrance is free, and the temple features a gorgeous pagoda surrounded by Kawazu cherry blossoms around mid-March. In late March, you can enjoy Somei Yoshino blossoms, and in April, weeping cherry blossoms.

