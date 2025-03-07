When you think of cherry blossoms, the image that likely comes to mind is a snowy halo of pale pink blooms, fluttering beneath a blue spring sky. But Japan’s iconic sakura are just as spellbinding after dark as they are during the day. During peak bloom — usually late March to early April — the trees are illuminated in a pink glow, creating the magical phenomenon that locals look forward to year after year. Named yozakura, these luminous cherry blossoms transform Tokyo’s rivers and parks, enveloping strollers in their lovely blush.

Here are some of the best spots to see cherry blossoms at night in the city. Many of them are free to enter. Keep in mind that some of the illumination dates might shift depending on how long the blooms last this year.

1. Meguro River

The ethereal image of cherry blossoms glowing at night that you saw online was most likely shot at Meguro River, arguably Tokyo’s most well-known yozakura site. With 800 glorious cherry blossom trees lining either side of the 4-kilometer river stream, the location possesses an unparalleled beauty that should be witnessed at least once in your lifetime. Be warned — the area will see huge crowds in late March, especially on weekends.

Dates: March 19–31

Light-up Time: 5–8 p.m.

Entrance: Free

2. Chidorigafuchi Park

Located on the west side of the Imperial Palace, Chidorigafuchi Park is a captivating cherry blossom viewing spot, known for its wide moat and row boats. During the Chiyoda Cherry Blossom Festival each year, the pastel-pink cherry blossom branches that drape over the water are lit up in an otherworldly glow, making for a uniquely romantic scene. Keep in mind that while the festival will take place between March 12 and April 23 this year, the light-up only occurs in the limited time window below.

Dates: March 22–April 7

Light-up Time: 6–10 p.m.

Entrance: Free, boat rental ¥1,600 per hour during illumination period

3. Rikugien Garden

Featuring a gorgeous, magnificent shidarezakura (weeping cherry) tree, Rikugien is one of Tokyo’s most stunning Edo-style landscape gardens. It was designated as an Important Cultural Asset and a Site of Exceptional Beauty by the city of Tokyo in 1953. Typically at peak bloom in late March, the weeping cherry tree is made even more breathtaking through its illumination at night.

Dates: March 16–24, 29–31

Light-up Time: 6:30–9 p.m.

Entrance: ¥300 (daytime) / ¥900 (in advance, nighttime), ¥1,100 (at the door, nighttime)

4. Ueno Park

Ueno Park, famous for its zoo and incredible museums, has long been one of Tokyo’s most beloved hanami picnic sites. Home to around 750 cherry blossom trees, Ueno Park is a great choice if you want to spend a whole day admiring cherry blossoms day to night; It is spacious, easily accessible and has plenty of food options. You could even visit one of the park’s art museums in the afternoon, then enjoy a leisurely picnic at sunset.

Dates: March 16–April 7

Light-up Time: 5–8 p.m.

Entrance: Free

5. Sumida Park

Located in close proximity to Asakusa — home to Senso-ji Temple and Nakamise Street— Sumida Park has been a staple of the cherry blossom season since the Edo period. Boasting around 500 cherry blossom trees, the spacious riverside park also offers a beautiful view of Tokyo Skytree. You can also enjoy the Sumida Park Cherry Blossom Festival from day to night, which features festival stalls and other fun activities.

Dates: March 15–April 13

Light-up Time: 6:30–9 p.m.

Entrance: Free

6. Nakano Street

Starting last year, Nakano Street’s famous cherry blossom tunnel — spanning Nakano Station to the Arai Gosaro intersection — is lit up during peak sakura season. Lined with around 300 cherry blossom trees, the long pink-canopied path is well-known for its splendid spring scenery, attracting many photographers.

Dates: mid March to early April (exact dates TBD)

Light-up Time: 5–9 p.m.

Entrance: Free

7. Yomiuri Land

You may have heard of Yomiuri Land’s magical winter illuminations. Luckily, if you couldn’t visit the amusement park this winter, you can go in the spring to see the “Night Cherry Blossom Jewel Illumination.” Featuring around 1,000 cherry blossom trees lit up in pink, the illumination is nothing short of spectacular. It’s the perfect way to end a day of screaming on roller coasters.

Dates: March 20–April 6

Light-up Time: 4–8:30 p.m. (March 20–31) 4–8 p.m. (April 1-6)

Entrance: ¥3,100 for adults, ¥2,500 for middle to high school students, ¥2,200 for elementary students and seniors (65+), ¥1,500 for children under elementary school age

Related Posts