Japanese spring festivals range from massive cherry blossom viewing parties attracting thousands of visitors to intimate local celebrations honoring ancient deities. Many spring festivals date back centuries, evolving from religious ceremonies into the colorful community celebrations we see today. What unites them all is the Japanese tradition of welcoming spring with open arms, good food and community spirit. There’s simply no better way to experience Japan’s spring than by immersing yourself in one of the country’s many vibrant seasonal festivals. Here are some of the best.

Must-See Cherry Blossom Festivals

Ueno Park Cherry Blossom Festival, Tokyo

Each year, the 800 trees in Ueno Park attract thousands of visitors to its sakura tree-filled lawns and pathways. Pink and white Japanese lanterns are strung from the trees, and food stalls from all over the country sell their wares to keen picnickers. During the day, a stage hosts music and entertainment. When night falls and families return home, the merry picnickers continue the party under yozakura, cherry blossoms viewed during the night.

When to go: The festival typically takes place from late March to early April, with food stalls often open until 9 p.m. daily. Keep an eye on the Sakura Forecast, as the festival timing will align with peak bloom.

Meguro River Cherry Blossom Festival, Tokyo

Known for its crowds more than anything, the Meguro River Cherry Blossom Festival takes place along the short stretch of the four kilometer-long river. Visitors to the festival should arrive via Nakameguro Station.

If anything will get you into the spirit of Japan’s sakura season, it is this — the most popular cherry blossom event in the country. The festival is so popular that the sakura-lined river has its own social media accounts, with thousands of followers in total. TikTok, Instagram, it’s on them all.

When to go: The event is typically held from mid-March to early April. Check their social media accounts for more details.

Less-crowded option: Visit the same river and get off near Osaki Station.





Osaka Castle Park Cherry Blossom Festival, Osaka

If admiring cherry blossoms against the backdrop of a nearly 500-year-old castle sounds like your cup of tea, Osaka Castle Park is a destination not to be missed. The area is a gorgeous setting for a cherry blossom picnic. Its Castle Park even has a barbecue area from late March, perfect for keen flower viewers who want to grill while admiring the blooms.

Entry to the castle is a bargain at ¥600 for adults and free for children of middle school age and younger, so you can make a full day of it by checking out the castle and then heading to relax under the pink canopy.

For up-to-date information on the Osaka cherry blossoms and its spring festival, visit the Osaka Castle Park website’s dedicated Spring Festival page.

When to go: Late March to early April





Less Crowded Cherry Blossoms: Amagi Park, Fukuoka

At Amagi Park in Fukuoka — also known as Maruyama Park by locals — visitors are treated to an impressive display of 4,000 cherry blossom trees. The trees encircle a serene lake, making it an ideal spot for a picnic. Bring a large picnic blanket or take advantage of the benches around the water. The lake’s reflections create a breathtaking effect, doubling the beauty of the blossoms.

There’s also a renowned water display over the pond that illuminates the park at night, adding to the enchanting atmosphere. During festival season, food stalls line the area so visitors can turn up empty handed and enjoy local delicacies. Food stalls are open late, too, until 10 p.m.

When to go: Late March to early April

Unique Cultural Spring Festivals

Kanamara Matsuri (Steel Phallus Festival), Kanagawa

In Japan, fertility festivals often feature prominent symbols of fertility — most notably, large phallic representations. The Kanamara Matsuri, held around Kanayama Shrine in Kawasaki, is the most famous, attracting visitors from around the world. The festival boasts not one, but three large phallic floats: One made of black iron, another carved from wood, and a third, bright pink one and nicknamed “The Elizabeth,” donated by a drag association.

Historically, sex workers visited to pray for good sexual health. Over the years, the festival evolved into a lighthearted affair, with proceeds supporting HIV charities. It sells a range of fun merchandise, with vendors offering phallus-shaped goodies ranging from candy to daikon radish-shaped snacks.

When to go: First Sunday of April

More info: Kanayama Shrine Official X

Alternative for less crowding: Hodare Festival, Niigata

Located in the tiny town of Shimoraiden, in Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture, this festival features the largest phallic object of any fertility celebration in Japan. Weighing 600 kilograms, carrying it is no mean feat — especially with the tradition of inviting three newlywed women to ride atop the float. The festive atmosphere is lively, with food stalls, games and various festivities.

When to go: Second Sunday in March

Spring Takayama Festival (Sanno Matsuri), Gifu

One of the most famous springtime festivals in Gifu is the Spring Takayama Festival, also known as the Sanno Matsuri. Held around the picturesque Takayama Old Town, the festival features a long procession of 12 different floats from Hie Shrine.

Each float is adorned with ornaments, and when night falls, each float is decorated with 100 lanterns, making for an impressive sight. Additionally, three of the floats feature karakuri marionette performance. We recommend staying a few nights to fully experience this celebration that feels like Kyoto but without all the crowds.

When to go: April 14-15

Yayoi Festival, Tochigi

Located in Nikko, the Yayoi Festival at Futarasan Shrine is a great way to celebrate spring. The festival features 11 large floats adorned with spring flowers, which are paraded around the local area. The 1,200-year-old festival sees the entire town participate, and visitors are invited to try pulling the floats themselves.

When to go: April 13-17 (Parade on April 16 and 17)

Tips for Attending Spring Festivals in Japan

When visiting any festival, it’s important to plan ahead and prepare. Be ready for crowds — even the lesser-crowded festivals can still be busy.

Transportation : Make sure you set off in plenty of time. If you are traveling to a different prefecture or city for the festival, such as Takayama, consider making a trip of it by staying an extra night or two.



: Make sure you set off in plenty of time. If you are traveling to a different prefecture or city for the festival, such as Takayama, consider making a trip of it by staying an extra night or two. What to look out for : Each festival will have unique foods to try, like the phallus-shaped treats at the fertility festivals. Make sure to bring cash as many food stalls do not accept cards.

: Each festival will have unique foods to try, like the phallus-shaped treats at the fertility festivals. Make sure to bring cash as many food stalls do not accept cards. Etiquette: Be polite and be prepared to move slowly. Be mindful of the people around you and always take your trash home or dispose of it properly. If you’d like to dress up in a kimono, go for it!

Related Posts