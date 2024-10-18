Tokyo winters can be brutal: Constantly weaving in and out of train stations and buildings blasting heaters only to be met with cold, dry winter air can leave your skin dehydrated and lackluster. And let’s not forget all the hot water on your poor hands! Outdoor enthusiasts, too — including those who spend their winters chasing the Japow (Japanese powder snow) in Japan’s more humid areas — will find they can’t escape parched skin.

That doesn’t mean you have to suffer, however. Even if you find yourself at the extreme end of winter’s assault on skin, there’s no need to despair: What follows is a list of Japanese remedies that’ll keep your skin smooth and supple all winter long. Next time you’re in Japan during the colder months, be sure to stock up on these hydrating products to keep your skin glowing and moisturized.

Body Moisturizer

Everything about this moisturizing cream is intimidating, from its clinical name — Vitamin Preparations Medical Cream — to its unmistakable menthol scent. But the way it transforms dry, cracked skin overnight is undeniable. My best friend, a Hokkaido native accustomed to harsh winters, gifted me a jar of Medical Cream last Christmas after hearing my endless complaints about dry skin. She swore by it, explaining that both her mother and grandmother were ardent fans, and passed it down as the secret to their soft, supple skin. They weren’t wrong.

The first time I used Medical Cream, I found it almost too moisturizing, especially for my sensitive arms and legs; it left them feeling a bit itchy. But for the cracked soles of my heels? A miracle. The deep, painful fissures in my fingers? They softened and healed after just a few bedtime applications.

While extremely moisturizing, Medical Cream’s scent could pose a problem for some. My friend describes it as herbal, but to me, it’s more akin to Tiger Balm or even turpentine. This distinct aroma likely comes from camphor, a key ingredient alongside vitamins B2, B6 and E. While the scent fades over time, it still lingers, and you’ll likely catch whiffs of it long after applying, making this a nighttime savior rather than something you’d use before heading out for a day of socializing.

You can find Medical Cream in Japanese drugstores.

Face Cream

Nature Plants Skin Care Face Cream Rich glides on to the skin like warm frosting on a freshly baked cake, enveloping your skin in a luxurious, velvety texture that melts and sinks into the skin. Crafted in the warm, subtropical climate of Okinawa — a stark contrast to Tokyo’s cold, dreary winters — this face cream’s formula has been perfected over three years of testing and refinement.

The hydrating cream combines a nourishing blend of fresh cold-pressed, food-grade oils, including jojoba, shea, apricot, baobab, pomegranate, damask rose and frankincense. The result is the ultimate overnight winter moisturizer, designed to deeply hydrate and rejuvenate sensitive skin, even in the harshest conditions.

Nature Plants Skin Care recommends storing this and its other products in the fridge to preserve their freshness. To experience the full benefits, begin using the cream immediately after purchase.

Explore the Nature Plants Skin Care website for more natural skincare products.

Eye Cream

Eye cream isn’t for everyone, especially considering its high price for such a small quantity — not to mention the fact that, quite often, a good moisturizer does the trick just as well. However, since the skin around the eyes is thin and particularly sensitive to fragrances and ingredients, it’s worth exploring gentle and affordable Japanese eye creams. One popular option comes from the Japanese skincare brand Curél, famous for its fragrance-free products specifically designed for those with dry, sensitive skin.

For a deeply moisturizing eye cream free from fragrance and colors, consider Curél’s Moisture Repair Eye Cream. This gentle formula features ceramides and anti-inflammatory ingredients to keep your under-eye area hydrated and wrinkle-free. Repair Eye Cream’s dense, creamy texture is soft and pillowy, making for an enjoyable application experience. Plus, a little goes a long way!

You can find Curél products in Japanese drugstores.

Hand Serum

As winter sets in, washing dishes without gloves becomes even more perilous for your hands, as the hot water saps them of natural oils at a time when they’re already suffering from the effects of low humidity. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, dry skin can age your hands, which, obviously, isn’t ideal. The solution? Siro Jam Hand Serum, Japan’s first hand serum with an ingredient that reaches the dermic layer. This hand serum addresses the signs of aging, effectively reducing wrinkles and brightening skin. Infused with niacinamide and containing a blend of organic oils (jojoba, pomegranate seed, rice butter, argan and inca inchi), it hydrates while also creating a barrier to lock in moisture.

Free from petroleum-based surfactants, mineral oils, synthetic fragrances, colorants, chelating agents, parabens, silicones, UV absorbers and ethanol, Siro Jam offers a clean, gentle and worry-free formulation. Its lightweight, melting-gel texture glides on smoothly and absorbs quickly, delivering moisture without any sticky or oily residue — and a little goes a long way. As you apply it to the backs of your hands, you’ll notice a subtle, radiant shine. Almost immediately, it minimizes the appearance of uneven skin and visible veins. For optimal results, apply Siro Jam before bed; you’ll wake up to hands that look plump and youthful.

Find Siro Jam online and in retail shops.

Lip Treatment

No article on dry skin would be complete without a section on lip care. I recently had a conversation with a colleague whom I had noticed reapplying lip balm multiple times as we traveled through colder climates. Curious, I asked for his thoughts on the lip balm. He admitted he liked the balm mainly for its affordability — just ¥100 for a two-pack — but acknowledged that he burned through them quickly.

While splurging on lip balm isn’t always a priority, investing a little more in a higher-quality product with lip-nourishing ingredients can make a big difference. A well-formulated lip treatment or balm will keep your lips hydrated and protected for longer, especially in harsh winter conditions, reducing the need for constant reapplication and saving you money in the long run.

A fantastic drugstore option for lip care is Obagi’s Derma Power X Lip Essence. This treatment contains the same potent Derma Power X Serum found in the brand’s popular skincare line, formulated with evening primrose extract, six types of peptides and collagen. In addition to the Power X blend, it offers a powerful combination of vitamin A, elastin and hyaluronic acid, delivering deeply moisturized, radiant lips. Though the texture is buttery and glossy, reminiscent of a rich lip mask, Lip Essence applies a lightweight, breathable barrier that shields your lips from dry air. Unlike other balms, it leaves your lips plump and hydrated without the need for constant reapplication, making it a long-lasting winter staple.

You can find Derma Power X Lip Essence in Japanese drugstores.

Related Posts