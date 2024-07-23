On the 100-acre farm I grew up on in Australia, the main water source was a tank that collected rainwater. Beside our water tank stood a giant gum tree (eucalyptus tree). Despite the tank being sealed, gum tree leaves somehow always found their way inside. This meant that for a huge part of my youth, I was washing my hair with eucalyptus-infused water. The antioxidant and hydrating benefits of eucalyptus are extensive, and so naturally, my hair thrived.

After moving to Tokyo and experiencing city water for the first time, I started to develop flakiness and oiliness of the scalp — and (the dreaded) flat hair. I was relieved to find that Tokyo’s hair world is armed with many unique products and solutions designed to keep your hair healthy and dandruff-free. Now that summer is in full swing, let’s explore the various Japanese options available to help you maintain a healthy scalp.

Head Spa

Have you ever looked at your scalp under a microscope? Well, it’s a major wake-up call to reconsider your scalp care routine. I first heard about head spas from an ASMR YouTube video in 2020. YouTuber ASMR Twix has propelled Japanese head spas to fame, accumulating over 200 million views in head spa content. Recently, Twix opened her own ASMR head spa store in Tokyo using extensive knowledge acquired from past head spa experiences to offer luxurious custom hair treatments and courses designed for all hair types.

Being a longtime fan, I decided to visit ASMR Twix Tokyo Head Spa. Walking in, I was met with the heady scent of berries, oakwood and orange blossom before being guided to a room and given a refreshing tea. After changing into a soft gown, my head spa therapist presented me with a warm floral foot bath to relax in as they assessed my scalp under a microscope. With oil buildup, clogged pores and dry, damaged skin, it was no wonder my hair lacked volume. A three-hour treatment course awaited me, complete with a full-body massage, carbonated waterfall wash, shampoo and steam cap treatment, and gua sha lymphatic drainage. As I drifted in and out of sleep, all I felt was pure relaxation.

After being steamed, scrubbed, massaged, glossed and refreshed, my pampered self was given another tea to sip on while my scalp received a final assessment under the microscope. This assessment showed that my well-conditioned scalp was squeaky clean, with healthy hairs standing upright with volume. If you’re after a similarly restorative experience, be sure to check out ASMR Twix Tokyo Head Spa.

Scalp Sunscreen

Sun protection is essential, even for your scalp. Zero Hole takes protection right to the part in your hair with Scalp UV Shot, which was developed with golfers in mind. This SPF 50+ PA++++ sunscreen shields against UV rays, heat and insects, making it an essential addition to your gear before stepping out onto the green — or anywhere else, for that matter. Unlike regular sunscreen, which can leave your hair greasy, this specialized formula ensures your scalp stays protected without compromising your hair’s appearance.

Scalp UV Shot features 13 special ingredients, including yuzu fruit extract and creatine to nourish the scalp, promote hair growth and help combat signs of aging. Scalp UV Shot also contains eucalyptus leaf oil, which helps keep pesky insects away, making it a great option for campers and festival-goers. If you find your head feeling sweaty and overheated, you’ll appreciate the instant cooling effect of menthol, which will leave you refreshed and ready to take on the rest of your day.

The unique plastic pronged applicator tip is very useful, too, as it allows for precision application of the product. Simply press the prongs into the scalp to feel the cooling sensation before it dries within seconds — all while keeping your hair’s volume intact. Find Scalp UV Shot at golf shops in Tokyo and at Daimaru Tokyo department store.

Scalp Brush

Japanese has a rich variety of onomatopoeia, including goshi goshi (“scrub scrub”), which is the name I’ve given my scalp brush. Commonly made from resin and silicone, scalp brushes are very popular in Japan, and are used to increase blood circulation, promote hair growth, exfoliate dead skin cells and help loosen any clogged pores. Concave to fit the shape of the skull, the scalp brush I use has been designed to prevent hair damage with its three kinds of prongs, which take the form of a fork, a bulb and a tiny, raised flower.

Scalp brushes come in a wide range of styles, allowing you to purchase brushes of varying stiffness, size and prong type. The best part, though, is that you can get your very own goshi goshi for under ¥1,000, making scalp brushes an affordable option for those wanting to take this lightweight device back to their home country.

Using a scalp brush couldn’t be easier: After applying shampoo and conditioner, I let the products sit in my hair as I massage my scalp with my goshi goshi. A head massage in the comfort of your own home is an incredible experience not to be missed. The day after a scalp brush-assisted wash, my hair is noticeably more voluminous, and I can go longer without having to wash my hair. To get your own goshi goshi scalp brush, drop by your nearest Tokyo drugstore.

Scalp Serums and Lotions

Why give your face all the love when your scalp needs a skincare routine, too? An easy way to maintain volume while eliminating dandruff is to moisturize your scalp daily. I’ve found this simple act significantly reduces itchiness and dandruff during the summer’s severe heat. My favorite scalp serum by Wicot comes in a glass spray bottle, adding a luxurious touch to my scalp care routine.

Wicot’s serum, certified as organic, eco-friendly and vegan, helps promote hair growth and prevent hair loss. The spray applicator makes it very easy to apply on freshly washed hair before blow drying, delivering noticeable results in hair volume. It can also be used on dry hair, as it carries a subtle woodsy scent and has a lightweight texture. Find Wicot’s scalp serum at Cosme Kitchen.

An easy drugstore alternative is Curel Scalp Moisturizing Lotion. Unscented and gentle, Curel’s lotion is a simple and affordable step to add to your scalp’s skincare routine. This product works best on wet hair before blow drying, as it can decrease volume when applied to dry hair.

